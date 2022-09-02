Marketmind: Holed up

Spanish consumer prices
·1 min read

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

The seasons are turning but markets not so much. Asia has met a limp lead from Wall Street with little confidence, as things slip into a holding pattern ahead of today's U.S. jobs data and then a long weekend in the United States.

Bonds have taken a beating since Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole talk made clear that the Fed is going to hike and hold rates high, and after red-hot inflation readings in Europe.

Few seem game to sell a dollar that is sweeping all before it - pushing the euro below parity, the yen to the weaker side of 140 and sending the yuan toward the psychological 7-barrier.

Later today, G7 finance ministers meet to try and negotiate a price cap on Russian oil - an attempt at hurting Russian earnings and helping with energy costs.

But market eyes are firmly on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for August, with a strong report likely to intensify the view that rates are headed higher for longer.

Economists expect the pace of job growth to slow to 300,000 and the unemployment rate to hold steady at a historically low 3.5%. Anything in that ballpark could firm up expectations of a third consecutive 75-basis-point rate hike later this month.

Once that is out of the way, focus can move to next week's European Central Bank meeting where pricing currently puts about an 80% probability of a 75 bp hike.

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

German trade data, euro zone PPI, U.S. non-farm payrolls

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July - monthly report

    WhatsApp banned 2.39 million Indian accounts in July, the highest so far this year, the Meta-owned popular instant messaging app said late on Thursday in its monthly report. The Asian nation's stricter IT laws have made it necessary for large digital platforms to publish compliance reports every month. Draft rules circulated in June proposed setting up a panel to hear user appeals, and said that significant social media messaging platforms shall allow identification of the first originator of information if directed by courts to do so.

  • Fed's job-friendly 'soft landing' hinges on history not repeating

    Economists assessing the trade-off facing the Fed estimate U.S. employment could drop by anywhere from a few hundred thousand positions to as many as several million. The final tally will depend on how closely the economy follows patterns seen in recent decades, to what extent things like improved global supply chains help lower inflation, and how strict the Fed is in enforcing its 2% inflation goal. With the central bank's preferred inflation measure currently increasing at more than a 6% annual rate, Joe Brusuelas, chief U.S. economist at RSM, a U.S.-based consulting firm, estimates it would take 5.3 million lost jobs and an unemployment rate of 6.7%, nearly double the 3.5% in July, to lower inflation to 2%.

  • China’s Economy Faces More Damage as Megacity Chengdu Locks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstChina’s economy is bracing for more pain as the lockdown of megacity Chengdu in the west of the country dama

  • Lufthansa pilots stage strike in wage dispute

    Pilots at Lufthansa walked out on Friday, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights and leave holidaymakers stranded. Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had said on Wednesday that pay talks with Lufthansa had failed, calling on pilots at both the passenger airline and at Lufthansa Cargo to go on strike. VC is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots and automatic inflation compensation thereafter.

  • EU Sees Limits in What Power-Price Intervention Can Achieve

    (Bloomberg) -- An emergency intervention in European power markets may lower prices but won’t protect the region’s economy from spillover effects of a historic energy crunch, according to the bloc’s executive arm.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe 27

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman Of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH), Bruce Akhurst, Has Just Spent AU$258k Buying 33% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited ( ASX:TAH ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Does Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • Natixis Trinh Nguyen on ASEAN Economies

    Natixis EM Asia Senior Economist Trinh Nguyen says Southeast Asia continue to show resilience despite the shocks of an energy crisis and weakening China's growth. She speaks to David Ingles, Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Binance chief Changpeng Zhao reiterates Binance not a Chinese company

    Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao reiterated that Binance is not a Chinese company and it “was never incorporated in China,” as the country continues to ban cryptocurrency trading. See related article: Binance to help S. Korea’s Busan build first city-backed exchange Fast facts In a blog post published on Thursday, Zhao wrote that the […]

  • Ethereum’s Big Moment Is Coming With ‘The Merge.’ What It Means for Crypto.

    The Ethereum network is heading for a risky, major upgrade that could propel crypto to the next level. Will it revive an ailing market?

  • ECB Still Seen Playing Catch-Up as Rate-Hike Path Steepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstThe European Central Bank remains behind the curve on tackling record euro-zone inflation and will have to a

  • DOJ: Trump Docs Likely Moved to Obstruct Investigation

    A US Department of Justice filing says White House records held in a storage room at Donald Trump's Florida home may have been concealed or removed before an FBI June search, suggesting possible attempts to obstruct the investigation. Bloomberg Government's Courtney Rozen has more on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (This interview aired Sept. 1, 2022.)

  • As Russia turns off the gas, can Germany stay warm this winter?

    Moscow says a major pipeline had to be shut for maintenance, but with the Ukraine war raging, Europe is racing to wean itself off Russian gas.

  • South Korea inflation eases but underlying pressures persist

    South Korea's main inflation rate slowed in August for the first time in seven months and came in below forecasts, but details of the price data released on Friday reinforced views inflation would stay elevated for a while. The Statistics Korea data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.7% in August from the same month a year ago after a 6.3% gain in July, a 24-year high. The weaker oil prices knocked 0.57 percentage points off the month-on-month inflation rate, resulting in a 0.1% retreat in headline CPI, the first decline since November 2020.

  • Border Patrol aids family who became lost and injured attempting to cross into Whatcom

    The mother reportedly illegally crossed from Canada along with her two children.

  • Jobs Friday Is Here. Brace For a Slowdown.

    There is a strong possibility for a surprise in either direction. Any sign of a cooling labor market would be a glimmer of hope for the Fed.

  • China securities regulator says will implement Sino-U.S. audit deal

    China will implement its audit agreement with the United States announced last Friday and will strengthen communication with foreign institutional investors, a senior Chinese securities regulatory official said on Friday. The deal between Beijing and Washington will allow U.S. regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges. Previously, Beijing had been reluctant to grant such access, citing national security concerns.

  • Yen at Risk of Further Declines After Breaching Key 140 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen slumped past the key psychological level of 140 per dollar for the first time in almost a quarter of a century, a move that may extend as the divergence between US and Japanese monetary policy widens.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to B

  • Filipino teachers share how they’re adjusting to their new lives in Florida

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Onofre Bejona spent his 34th birthday riding the bus alone, readying himself for the next three years of his life. It was Aug. 14, and the teacher had arrived in Broward only a few days before from his home in Malita, a city in the southern Philippines. School was starting soon, and he wanted to understand the Broward bus system enough not to get lost, because he would ...

  • Explainer-Biden's curbs on chips to China part of broader effort

    Chip designer Nvidia Corp this week said the United States told it to restrict exports to China of two computing chips for artificial intelligence work, the latest move in a broader government effort to hamper China's access to the most sophisticated semiconductors. News of the letter to Nvidia, and a similar one to rival AMD, follows an August announcement from the Commerce Department curbing exports of materials and software used to make next generation chips, as well as recent reporting from Reuters on other actions under consideration that would make it much harder for the Chinese semiconductor sector to compete on a global scale. The U.S. notice to chipmakers could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in the country.