Marketmind: Japan CPI a distraction amid thickening global fog

A man uses a laptop, under an electronic board showing stock visualizations, inside a brokerage building, in Tokyo
Jamie McGeever
·2 min read

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Asian markets round off the week with Japanese inflation and PMI data likely to be the main local drivers on Friday, offering direction that is unlikely to come from yet another choppy day in U.S. markets on Thursday.

Wall Street rose - although ended up off its highs - but bank stocks slumped to the lowest since 2020; key parts of the U.S. yield curve steepened, but the three month/10-year segment is its flattest and most inverted since 1981; market-based inflation expectations fell, but so did Fed rate expectations.

US 3-month/10-year curve - flattest since 1981, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjvqjnowbpx/3s10s.png

Rates markets are now pricing in around 100 basis points of Fed easing this year, something Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday is definitely not the central bank's base case scenario.

The uncertainty is rooted in what impact the banking crisis will have on U.S. credit conditions in the coming months, and by extension on economic activity and inflation. As Powell stated baldly on Wednesday: "We simply don't know."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen did know that she had a second chance on Thursday to soothe concerns among investors and the wider public about whether authorities will move towards guaranteeing all bank deposits.

She told a House committee she is prepared to take further actions to ensure bank deposits are safe, a day after telling a Senate committee blanket insurance was not on the agenda. It might not be on a par with Powell's assurances - bank stocks still fell - but perhaps sentiment will improve on Friday.

So Asia opens on Friday to firmer world stocks, lower yields, mix U.S. yield curves, higher global rates after the UK and Swiss hikes - but a growing sense that the world policy peak is in sight - a rising dollar, and a notably stronger yen.

Japan CPI inflation, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwpkdklebvm/JapanCPI.jpg

Japanese annual core inflation in February is expected to have fallen sharply to 3.1% from a 41-year high of 4.2% the month before, thanks to government subsidies for gas and electricity bills to cushion rising living costs.

But many economists say broader price pressures remain strong throughout the economy, which could force the Bank of Japan to phase out or scrap its yield curve control policy soon.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Japan consumer price inflation (February)

- Japan flash PMIs (March)

- Australia flash PMIs (March)

(By Jamie McGeever)

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok influencer says ban could impact '20 to 30%' of her income

    We heard a lot from TikTok’s CEO and lawmakers today, but what do influencers think about a potential ban? Makeup content creator Marjan Tabibzada joined Yahoo Finance to share how she thinks a TikTok ban could impact her business. Tabibzada told Yahoo Finance that a full U.S. ban wouldn't impact her income drastically, saying "20 to 30% if anything, but at the end of the day, the value is in the content creator."&nbsp; Additionally, Tabibzada explains the impact won't only be monetary, but personal as well, telling Yahoo Finance "my biggest concern about a potential TikTok ban as a creator is just seeing all the time and effort that I've put into building a community on TikTok go away." Watch the full interview with Seana Smith and Dave Briggs here. Key video moments 00:00:00 On her biggest concern 00:00:30 On impact to her income

  • Porsche Won't Join Formula 1 Because Nobody Wanted to Sell Their Team

    There is no hotter commodity in motorsport at the moment than a place in the Formula 1 paddock. Audi has found its way into the world championship by buying a stake in the existing Sauber team. Ford is returning to F1 through a partnership with Red Bull. Andretti and General Motors are struggling to enter a new team as the current field wants the Americans to pay $600 million for the privilege. Now, Porsche has given up on finding its way to F1.

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the one powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Ru

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street

    To be sure, many dividend stocks aren't likely to deliver huge gains. Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 43% to 70% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Devon Energy's (NYSE: DVN) dividend yield currently stands at 10.5%.

  • Billionaire Richard Branson's Space Business Just Found a Game-Changer

    Virgin Orbit's shares are up about 35% in March 22 trading after a report emerged the company had found some capital. The company, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, had been challenged recently by a drop in its market capitalization. Virgin Orbit is close to making a deal for a $200 million investment from Matthew Brown, Reuters reported.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • The Only Bank Stock I'm Buying Is the 1 Warren Buffett Is Actively Selling

    As this Berkshire Hathaway holding of 17 years is being jettisoned by the Oracle of Omaha, I'm confidently buying.

  • $10,000 Invested In These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Now is a great time to start building a portfolio of growth stocks to simply hold on to for the next decade. Three industry-leading companies that I think will continue their growth trends are Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Topgolf Callaway (NYSE: MODG). No company has been more critical in the recovery of the music business than Spotify.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • Don't Wait for Your Dividends. Here's How You Can Collect Cash Every Month.

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with some excellent recurring cash flow. Three stocks that can provide you with above-average payouts and that together can ensure you're collecting cash every month are Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Here's why all three dividend stocks can be good additions to your portfolio right now.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • This Stock Could Soar by 173%, According to Wall Street

    It's been a bumpy and volatile ride for the cannabis industry over the past couple of years, and even many of the leaders in the market haven't escaped the bloodbath. Trulieve Cannabis' gross margin came in at 55% for the year, which, although still very respectable, is lower than the 61% it had in 2021.

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 22nd

    AMD, ASLE and ALCO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 22, 2023.