Marketmind: Just a little bit longer

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus.

A consensual takeaway from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium is that investors will be able to dirty dance to the beat of the Fed's $120 billion monthly asset purchases for just a little bit longer.

Powell stuck to his dovish monetary policy message without disclosing the timing of the central bank's tapering strategy, allowing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to close at record highs on Friday.

Like all things, the current bull market must come to an end some day. But investors who feared that moment could have been last Friday can sigh in relief even if September is typically the trickiest month of the year for Wall Street.

There seems to have been no second thoughts or buyer's remorse over the weekend with Asian bourses on the rise this morning and the dollar index falling to a two-week low.

Wall Street futures are ticking up and European bourses are set to open slightly in positive territory. Britain is closed for a bank holiday.

There's still plenty of fears around that the rally is running out of steam and that resurgent inflation might force reluctant policy makers to pull the plug on quantitative easing in a disorderly way.

In the meantime though, the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is at 1.3%, down from last week's two-week high of 1.375%.

In the euro zone, where the economy is bouncing back amid trillions of euros worth of monetary and fiscal stimulus, labour shortages and production bottlenecks, German 10-year bonds yield -0.42% .

Oil prices pared early gains on Monday, off more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session as a powerful hurricane ploughing through the Gulf of Mexico forced shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms.

Gold is steady, with the spot price at $1,816.2 per ounce, down 0.1%, having touched its highest in three weeks earlier in the session.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

-Japan's retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist

-Thai July factory output slows from virus curbs, outbreaks

-Eurozone business sentiment indexes consumer inflation expectations

-Preliminary German CPI/HICP

-Emerging markets: Colombia central bank

-U.S. pending new home sales data

-U.S. 6-month and 3 mth bill auctions

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. AdaptHealth Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Asian markets higher after Fed signals on low rates

    Asian shares were mostly higher Monday, as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time.

  • Gold prices scale near 4-week high on Powell's dovish tone

    Gold prices rose to a near four-week high on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell stopped short of providing any clear guidance on a stimulus tapering timeline and boosted hopes that interest rates may remain lower for longer. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,817. "The market is starting to readjust expectations for U.S. rate hikes after Powell's speech on Friday, which was the green light for gold to move higher," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • The Week Ahead – A Particularly Busy Economic Calendar to Keep the Markets Busy

    It’s a particularly busy week ahead on the economic calendar. Service sector PMI and nonfarm payroll figures will need to impress to force the FED into action…

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Taper Time Is on the Way, Maybe. Powell Sets the Stage With Plenty of Caveats.

    Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank may begin winding down its emergency bond-buying program this year. Interest-rate increases will be subject to more stringent conditions.

  • Why Americans will be paying for the cost of the war in Afghanistan for decades

    Taxpayers have already spent $925 billion in interest payments related to post 9/11 wars, according to a new analysis.

  • Most Seniors Wait Until This Moment to Tap Their Retirement Savings

    A new report shows that there's a specific trigger that prompts seniors to take retirement plan withdrawals.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Alibaba Fires 10 for Leaking Sexual Assault Accusations

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has dismissed 10 staffers for publicizing an employee’s account of sexual assault allegations against a former manager, people familiar with the matter said, as the e-commerce giant moves to resolve a case that’s rocked China’s tech establishment.Alibaba announced internally last week it fired the group for sharing a harrowing account posted on an internal forum by a colleague surnamed Zhou, who accused a former manager of rape. Their offenses include sh

  • August jobs report, Consumer confidence: What to know this week

    New data on the U.S. labor market will be in focus this week, offering an updated look at how economic activity has been impacted as the spread of the Delta variant ramped up in the U.S. over the summer.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Cathie Wood thinks these companies will beat the market. Here's why they could be big winners for you, too.

  • Are Pot Stocks This Cheap? This Cannabis Company Just Announced a Share Repurchase Program.

    Most cannabis companies are using all their cash (and then some) on growth initiatives, but this pot company thinks its stock is so cheap it's going to repurchase shares, too.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Here is why Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) Earnings and Free Cash Flows Don't Match

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently released a strong earnings report, and the market responded by raising the share price. However, we think that shareholders should be aware of some other factors beyond the profit numbers.