Marketmind: Markets now banking on no more Fed hikes

Jamie McGeever
·2 min read

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

After the crash, bang, and wallop of two U.S. banks collapsing and regulators steaming in with emergency measures late on Sunday to prevent contagion from sweeping through markets, the sound you hear now is the screech of economists and investors reversing on their Fed forecasts.

If the ratcheting up of U.S. rate expectations in the last few months was almost without precedent, the complete turnaround in the last few days is truly historic.

A week ago Barclays economists raised their forecast for the Fed's March 21-22 meeting to a 50 basis point rate hike from 25 bps. On Monday, they changed that to zero.

Rates futures markets show traders now reckon the Fed is done raising rates and will cut by 50 bps later this year. The implied 'terminal' rate has plunged more than 100 bps since last week to 4.35%, and the year-end implied rate has plummeted more than 150 bps to 3.90%.

The two-year Treasury yield's slide of around 65 bps since Thursday marks the biggest three-day fall since the Black Monday crash in 1987.

2023 implied U.S. interest rates - SOFR futures, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zgpobnqnjvd/SOFR23.png

So how will Asian markets open on Tuesday? Equity investors are essentially being pulled in the opposite direction by two competing, and powerful forces.

On one hand, huge stress in the U.S. banking system, the collapse of the country's 16th largest bank and emergency intervention from the Fed, Treasury and FDIC to prevent contagion is a screaming sell signal. U.S. banking stocks tanked 7%, their biggest fall in almost three years.

On the other, swift and bold intervention, the most stunning collapse in bond yields and implied interest rates, a sharply weaker dollar, and expectations that the Fed's tightening campaign is over has clearly tempted a lot of buyers.

World stocks fell on Monday and are now down five days in a row, the longest losing streak since October. But Wall Street was mixed - the Dow and S&P 500 ended down 0.3% and 0.15%, respectively, while the Nasdaq rose 0.45%.

Hong Kong tech stocks broke a five-day losing streak to jump 3% on Monday, and the Nasdaq's resilience may provide a springboard for further upside on Tuesday. The weaker dollar and sharply lower U.S. yields could also lead to broader support.

But the dust has almost certainly not settled yet, especially if U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday come in hotter than expected.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- U.S. CPI inflation (February)

- India wholesale inflation (February)

- South Korea central bank minutes

(By Jamie McGeever; editing by Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • As hawkish Fed pricing goes away, bullish dollar calls fade

    The collapse of two big U.S. regional banks has forced the U.S. bond markets into a near 180-degree turn from pricing in a more aggressive Federal Reserve and is eroding expectations the greenback could resume a new rally to fresh 20-year highs. Emergency measures by the Fed and the U.S. government on Sunday to guarantee bank deposits have failed to reassure markets after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed. Since Thursday, the tumble in short-term U.S. Treasury yields, which were at 15-year highs, was the steepest since October 1987, and pulled the dollar down from three-month highs.

  • How Silicon Valley Bank's collapse ripped through global tech

    Not long after California startups started pulling money out of troubled Silicon Valley Bank, entrepreneurs in other parts of the world woke up to the news. "Around 90% of our cash was in SVB," said Sam Franklin, 28, a London-based chief executive whose recruitment firm Otta specializes in tech talent. In Hong Kong, Florian Simmendinger, co-founder and CEO of Hong Kong wearable company Soundbrenner, missed the start of the panic in California over SVB Financial Group last week, but he caught on quickly.

  • US STOCKS-Sliding bank shares drag Wall Street down in choppy trade

    Sliding bank shares dragged Wall Street down on Monday with investors worried about contagion from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, but trade was choppy and the Nasdaq composite actually ended higher as some sectors benefited from hopes the Federal Reserve could ease up on interest rates hikes. SVB Financial's sudden shutdown on Friday after a failed capital raise had investors worried about risks to other banks from the Fed's sharp rate hikes over the last year.

  • U.S. Federal Reserve to review its oversight of Silicon Valley Bank

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Monday it is reviewing its oversight of Silicon Valley Bank in the wake of its abrupt failure Friday. In a statement, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the bank's failure, which set off a wave of concern over the banking system, demanded a "thorough, transparent, and swift review." Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr is leading the review, and results will be publicly released by May 1.

  • Coinbase Stock Rallies 9% Amid Crypto Market Revival

    As the wider crypto market flipped green, shares of crypto exchange Coinbase soared 9% at the opening bell Monday.

  • Fed Opens Probe of SVB Oversight Amid Criticism After Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is launching an internal probe of its supervision of Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse sparked sharp criticism of the central bank’s oversight.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles From Su

  • Stock Market Indexes Close Mixed On A Volatile Day; Bank Stocks Feel More Pain

    The stock market had another volatile session and gave back some gains in the final hour of trading. Regional banks continued to sell off.

  • US bank collapse sparks fresh oversight fight in divided Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The weekend collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sparked a partisan battle in Washington on Monday, with Democrats arguing that a Trump-era change to bank oversight rules undermined the stability of regional banks, claims that Republicans rejected. Democratic President Joe Biden called on Congress and banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks "to make it less likely this kind of bank failure will happen again," while officials said customers at SVB and New York-based Signature Bank, which also collapsed, would have access to all their deposits starting Monday, and announced a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds.

  • Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank Reignite ‘Moral Hazard’ Dilemma Bitcoin Was Designed to End

    A debate from the 2008 financial crisis resurfaces as the FDIC intervenes to help two troubled institutions with crypto connections, says CoinDesk's David Z. Morris.

  • Market roiled by bank fears faces critical U.S. inflation data

    A market rocked by a banking crisis faces a potential one-two punch as investors await a U.S. inflation report that could further complicate views on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory. Tuesday's report on February consumer prices has been highly awaited for weeks. It has taken on added relevance in recent days, however, following concerns over financial stability after the swift collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis, and Signature Bank.

  • ‘Everything Everywhere’ Wins at Oscars Over Big-Budget Films

    (Bloomberg) -- Everything Everywhere All at Once, a film made for under $20 million by the independent studio A24, was the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards, picking up best picture and six other trophies over some of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood history.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Fai

  • First Republic’s Advisor Recruiting Efforts Could Suffer from Sharp Stock Selloff

    First Republic Bank dramatic stock drop may put a damper on its prowess as a top-tier recruiter of financial advisors. It bounced back somewhat later on Monday, but First Republic suffered alongside other regional banks, part of a sector-wide sell-off sparked by the fall of Silicon Valley Bank. Wall Street analysts called the reaction overblown, noting that First Republic has strengths that rival Silicon Valley Bank lacked.

  • Bitcoin Jumps the Most in Almost a Month After US Supports Banking Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin surged 13%, the biggest one-day increase since the wild price swings seen during November’s market turmoil, and shares of crypto companies rallied following moves by US authorities to stem the spread of concern about the health of the nation’s financial system.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Au

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • Regulators Had the Tools to Prevent Customer Concentration at Failed Banks

    Banking experts says the crises at at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank could have been averted with sharper supervision.

  • Crypto Market Rallies on FDIC Banking Intervention, USDC Regains Dollar Peg

    While it may be ironic, crypto prices were buoyed by news of government intervention in a banking crisis.

  • Latch Discloses $3.1M Exposure To SVB Financial

    Latch, Inc (NASDAQ: LTCH) disclosed deposits with SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) of approximately $3.1 million, representing less than 2% of the company's total cash and equivalents as of March 8. Latch believes the FDIC has insured a portion of the deposits. Latch's cash and cash equivalents and current and non-current available-for-sale securities as of March 8 were approximately $215.4 million. Today the U.K. government has announced that HSBC Holdings, Plc (NYSE: HSBC) acquired Silicon V

  • U.S. banks: Interest rate risk ‘is for real,’ MarketReader CEO says

    Exante Data Inc Founder & CEO and MarketReader Co-Founder & CEO Jens Nordvig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the wider implications of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, the state of the U.S. banking system, regulation, and rate hikes.

  • Alabama’s Rees, Steele both to make $1.9M this season

    Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will each make $1.9 million next season.

  • The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: What you need to know

    The Federal Reserve has announced it will review the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, saying Vice Chair Michael Barr will be leading the investigation.&nbsp; Many investors are now worried about contagion, with several bank stocks falling in Monday's trading. Leaders in Washington ran the gamut as the chaos spread, with Congressman Bryan Steil blaming inflation and California Representative Brad Sherman blaming the rollback of Dodd-Frank. It remains to be seen how these failures will reverberate across the financial system, but many, like Gallatin Group Principal John Popeo have begun speculating about what may be next for SVB and the banking system at large. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs walks viewers through the timeline of Silicon Vally Bank's collapse.Key Video Moments:0:17 About Silicon Valley Bank0:41 How the Bank collapsed1:07 Timeline of collapse