Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go

FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington
·2 min read

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

The eagerly-anticipated Fed minutes arrived and failed to surprise, with markets broadly shrugging off the hawkish tone and still pining for a rate cut sometime this year.

Asian shares continue their bright start to the year with investors pinning their hopes on a swift rebound of the world's second-biggest economy after China dismantled much of its stringent COVID-related curbs. Now, how fast that recovery will be is something that remains to be seen, especially with rising infections taking a toll.

China's services activity shrank last month as surging COVID infections hit demand, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday, underscoring the challenges facing the country. While the road to recovery is likely to be a long and winding one, the optimism around the reopening has boosted sentiment, with business confidence at a 17-month high.

And so MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is hovering at a four-month high and set for a fourth straight day of gains, while the U.S. dollar tries to find its footing after a volatile first four days of the year.

Market focus will switch to Friday's U.S. payrolls data but before that a clutch of European data could provide more clues as to where inflation is headed in Europe. French inflation, which unexpectedly dropped below 7%, added to the hope that the worst of the cost-of-living crisis in Europe is over.

Over in the corporate world, the tech industry's layoffs, which amounted to more than 150,000 workers in 2022, don't seem to end. Salesforce Inc says it plans to eliminate about 10% of staff, while Amazon.com will cut more than 18,000 jobs.

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

Economic events: Eurozone producer prices for November, December S&P PMI data for Eurozone, Germany and France

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Profet AI helps manufacturers build prediction models and industrial AI software

    Profet AI, a Taiwanese startup that makes auto machine learning software for manufacturers, announced today it has raised $5.6 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Darwin Ventures. Returning investors Hive Ventures, AUO and SVTI also participated, along with Harbinger VC and Jensen Capital Management.

  • How the stock prices of Memphis-area public companies fared in 2022

    Closing stock price on Dec. 31, 2021: $258.64 Closing stock price on Dec. 30, 2022: $173.20 1-year percentage change: -33% FedEx has earned record amounts of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2022 was a whirlwind of a year for the company, and it brought its share of change and challenges. The delivery service giant’s stock value has also ticked up since the start of the new year. Closing stock price on Dec. 31, 2021: $46.98 Closing stock price on Dec. 30, 2022: $34.63 1-year percentage change: -26% IP churned out solid results throughout much of 2022, despite being affected by supply chain issues and the labor shortage.

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $47.55, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day.

  • Hong Kong Crypto Mogul Aims to Raise $1 Billion for Web3 Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Animoca Brands Corp. is looking to raise about $1 billion this quarter for its new Web3 and metaverse investment fund, sharply scaling back its ambitions during the current crypto industry meltdown.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsAnim

  • Fed officials offering less confidence reverse repo usage will shrink

    Federal Reserve officials may be starting to come to terms with the fact that massive inflows of cash into one of the central bank's rate-control tools are proving more enduring than they once thought, a phenomenon that is also inflating a rapidly growing IOU to the U.S. Treasury. In the minutes for the mid-December Federal Open Market Committee meeting, released on Wednesday, Fed staffers told policymakers usage of reverse repos had declined a bit as some took money out of the Fed in favor of higher-yielding private market investments. Looking forward, staffers said that banks’ expectations that they would raise deposit rates could also draw some cash out of reverse repos, with the minutes noting, “over time, greater competition among banks for funding could contribute to drawdowns” in the overnight reverse repo facility.

  • BofA’s Subramanian Echoes Yogi Berra’s Advice of Avoiding Crowds

    (Bloomberg) -- Yogi Berra once said of a restaurant that “no one goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” Bank of America Corp. strategist Savita Subramanian has a similar warning for stock investors.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to Meetings “Everybody is usin

  • Ether-Bitcoin Ratio on Bullish Path After Triangle Breakout, Trader Says

    We could see a bears in disbelief rally in ether in coming weeks, Decentral Park's Lewis Harland said.

  • Iranian Courts Order Return of Thousands of Seized Crypto Mining Machines: Reports

    The country has been cracking down on mining to deal with power shortages.

  • Amazon to Cut 70% More Jobs Than Previously Planned, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 17,000 employees — a significantly bigger number than previously planned — in the latest sign that a technology slump is deepening, according to the Wall Street Journal. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to

  • Oil rebounds on weaker dollar; economy concerns cap upside

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as investors emerged to buy dips after two sessions of steep losses, though economic concerns capped recovery. Brent crude futures had climbed 75 cents, or 1.0%, to $78.59 a barrel by 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 77 cents, or 1.1%, to $73.61 a barrel. "Coming after the heavy sell-off since the start of the week, it seems that oil prices are attempting to tap on some weakness in the U.S. dollar this morning for some reprieve," said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.

  • China Commodity Bulls See Big Gains When Covid Pain Subsides

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s abandonment of Covid Zero is stirring hopes that a demand recovery in the world’s biggest commodities importer will boost prices once the country gets over the current virus wave.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBeijing’s retre

  • Exxon Says Natural Gas Decline Weighed on Fourth-Quarter Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., the largest US oil company, said lower oil and natural gas prices had a negative impact on fourth-quarter earnings of about $3.7 billion compared with the preceding three months.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsThe i

  • Oriental Interest Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.17 (vs RM0.14 in FY 2021)

    Oriental Interest Berhad ( KLSE:OIB ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM475.7m (up 37% from FY...

  • Is VEEM Ltd's (ASX:VEE) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 9.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard VEEM (ASX:VEE). It is possible that the markets...

  • MTAG Group Berhad's (KLSE:MTAG) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 30% over the...

  • Markets Are Wrong on Fed Rate Hikes, Morgan Stanley’s Caron Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets aren’t prepared for how far US central bankers are willing to go to tame the hottest inflation in a generation, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsEven though Federal

  • Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits as ‘Modest Return’ Over Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth pushed back on claims by President Joe Biden that Big Oil’s record profits are being made on the back of the war in Ukraine and at the expense of the American people. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USTrump Lit the Fire That’s Burning Down McCarthy’s HouseThe

  • Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR) has had a rough month with its share price down 41%. However, a closer look at its sound...

  • Here's Why ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Here's Why We Think ABN AMRO Bank (AMS:ABN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...