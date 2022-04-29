Marketmind: Something's off

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York
·2 min read

A look at the day ahead in markets from Julien Ponthus.

It's the final day of trading of April and it does look like despite the fireworks on Wall Street last night, this month bears sombre omens for what's to come, notably with Asian shares on the verge of their worst month since the COVID-19 March 2020 crash.

It's even worse for the Nasdaq which is on course for its biggest losses in a month since the financial crisis of 2008.

For all the enthusiasm surrounding the earnings of Meta Platforms, Amazon.com delivered a disappointing quarter while Apple had dire news to share with the market after the bell, despite record profits and sales.

COVID-19 lockdowns snarl production and demand in China and the iPhone maker warned that the war in Ukraine, which led Apple to stop sales in Russia, would cut sales more deeply in the fiscal third quarter.

Overall, the S&P 500 has had a terrible ride so far in 2022, losing roughly 10% of its value, wiping off four trillion dollars in market capitalisation.

And it's hard to ignore the dotcom bubble flavoured 'irrational exuberance' whiff that surrounds Elon Musk's $44 billion cash deal for Twitter, particularly when the social media reported revenue and ad sales that fell short of expectations.

There's also been plenty of puzzling market moves lately. The dollar enjoyed its best month in a decade and hit its highest level in 20 years but data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter.

Of course, with investors betting on a 50 basis point interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, a U.S. aggressive monetary tightening remains the driving force across financial markets for the foreseeable future.

In that light, it is not surprising that a warning from Japan's Ministry of Finance failed to deter the dollar from cruising above 130 yen for the first time since 2002.

Perhaps not surprising either that the euro, weakened by the Russian gas standoff, also felt the might of the greenback and fell to a five-year low of $1.04 even as 10-year German bund yields rose 10 basis points with German inflation hitting its highest level in more than 40 years.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

-French economic growth stalls in first quarter, misses forecasts

-BASF confirms earnings guidance but flags risks

-Danske Bank Q1 net profit below expectations

-Swiss National Bank's annual general meeting of shareholders

-China to step up policy support to steady economy

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss National Bank posts $34 billion loss as bond losses bite

    The Swiss National Bank reported a first quarter loss of 32.8 billion Swiss francs ($33.75 billion), the central bank said on Thursday, as lower bond prices and the higher franc dented the value of its foreign currency investments. The bank made a loss of 36.8 billion francs from its foreign currency investments built up during its campaign to tame the franc. The bank made a profit of 1.6 billion francs from interest on its bond portfolio and 800 million francs in dividends from the stocks and shares it holds in companies which include Starbucks and Google owner Alphabet.

  • Commodity Giant Glencore Says Trading Business Is Booming

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponGlencore Plc’s trading business is headed for another year of bumper profits as the company cashes in on soaring prices and market volatility.Fresh from record ear

  • DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday forecast bigger problems as COVID-19 lockdowns snarl production and demand in China, the war in Ukraine dents sales and growth slows in services, which the iPhone maker sees as its engine for expansion. The news outweighed record profit and sales for Apple's fiscal second quarter, which ended in March. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned in an interview that the war in Ukraine, which led Apple to stop sales in Russia, would cut sales more deeply in the fiscal third quarter.

  • Germany Says Won’t Block Embargo on Russian Oil to Punish Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany signaled it wouldn’t oppose a European Union embargo on Russian oil, but expressed skepticism that it’s the most effective means of damaging Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Ma

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Warren Buffett’s investing prowess will go on forever after researchers cracked his investing code

    AQR Capital Management has devised an algorithm that breaks down the legendary investor's stock-picking decisions

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Apple stock swings to a loss after executives warn of billions in added costs

    Amid a supply crunch and geopolitical unrest, Apple Inc. topped earnings expectations and set a new record for March-quarter revenue, but its shares dipped in late trading Thursday after the company said it expected to see steeper pressure from supply constraints in the current period.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.