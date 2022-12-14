Marketmind: "Substantially more evidence"

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
Jamie McGeever
·2 min read

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

It's a U.S.-Sino, one-two punch for Asian markets on Thursday, as they react to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference following the last interest rate hike of the year, and digest a raft of top-tier economi c data from China.

The Fed raised rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, as expected, bringing the calendar year total to 425 bps. It was the first meeting in five that the Fed did not hike by 75 bps.

But Powell was more hawkish in his outlook than investors had expected, indicating that there is further tightening ahead and that rate cuts next year, which are currently implied in market pricing, are not on the table.

"The inflation data received so far in October and November show a welcome reduction in the pace of price increases, but it will take substantially more evidence to give confidence inflation is on a sustained downward path," said Powell.

Fed's 2023 projections over time https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjvqjjwdypx/SEPs.jpg

Wall Street wiped out earlier gains to close in the red, and rates futures traders pushed the implied terminal rate back up toward 5.0%. They still expect 50 bps of easing next year.

Powell offered little pushback against the recent loosening of financial conditions. According to Goldman Sachs, U.S. financial conditions have eased more than 100 bps over the last two months, during which time the Fed raised rates 125 bps.

This could continue to support risk appetite.

Chinese and broader emerging market financial conditions have eased notably over the fourth quarter too, which has helped spur the year-end recovery in regional stocks - the MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index is staging a solid rebound following a wretched run of five quarterly declines.

Hopeful that this will continue into year end, investors also point to China relaxing its zero-COVID policy and loosening restrictions, which should spur the economy more broadly.

This potential economic recovery is getting domestic and international support - Beijing is considering a trillion-yuan ($143 billion) package to support the country's semiconductor industry, while the Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list.

In a further sign of U.S.-China detante, Washington said on Wednesday it is willing to help China deal with a surge of COVID-19 infections if Beijing requests assistance.

Right now, however, China's economic numbers are not great and the November data scheduled for release early on Thursday are expected to show a deterioration from the previous month. On the docket are house prices, business investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- Japan trade (November)

- Indonesia trade (November)

- Australia unemployment (November)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Former FDIC chair talks FTX investigation, crypto regulation, influencer fraud

    Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair discusses the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the SEC fraud charges levied against Sam Bankman-Fried, the outlook for future regulation, and how social media influencers have been entangled in stock and crypto fraud cases.

  • NextEra Stock Shines After Last Quarter's Sales Popped 54%

    NextEra stock shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Stocks, junk bond ETFs fall after Fed’s policy decision

    Stocks and exchange-traded funds that buy high-yield corporate bonds fall Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve raised rates and projected its benchmark rate may peak above 5%.

  • U.S.-China tensions escalate on chip, trade blacklist concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss rising tensions between the U.S. and China as the U.S. plans to add Chinese chip companies on its trade blacklist.

  • Elon Musk’s $5.7 billion mystery revealed — he donated Tesla shares to his own charitable foundation

    The mystery recipient of a $5.7 billion donation Elon Musk made in 2021 has been revealed. The money went to Musk’s own charitable foundation, Bloomberg reported, citing a tax filing obtained by the outlet. Musk gifted more than 5 million shares of Tesla to a charitable organization in November 2021.

  • FTX Executives Used ‘Korea’ Account to Mask Giant Alameda Liabilities

    (Bloomberg) -- A GitHub account bearing the name of former FTX executive Nishad Singh authored code that hid Alameda Research’s ballooning liabilities on the now-collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, according to internal documentation reviewed by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest

  • What to Make of Alibaba Stock’s Wild 5 Days of Trading

    Alibaba ‘s stock has been whipsawed recently, with experiencing large daily moves recently only to go nowhere. The China-based e-commerce giant’s American depositary receipts have been volatile in the past five days, moving up 2.2% on Tuesday following a 2.1% loss Monday, a 3% loss on Friday, a 6.6% rise on Thursday, and a 3.4% loss the previous Wednesday. Blame it on news about China, the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Real estate: Midwest is ‘last regional bastion of affordability’ for homebuying, economist says

    Zillow Senior Economist Jeff Tucker breaks down the outlook of the housing market and mortgage rates following the Fed's latest rate hike, including regional home pricing trends ahead of 2023.

  • Joel Embiid excited to add Tyrese Maxey back to Sixers on offense

    Joel Embiid is excited to welcome Tyrese Maxey back to the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers on the offensive end.

  • Inflation data might not hold the key to the market's next move: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

  • Hong Kong to ‘Use All Means’ Against Google Over National Anthem

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong has strongly criticized Alphabet Inc.’s Google for failing to ensure the city’s correct national anthem features prominently on its search page.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop F

  • A framework for fraud: How FTX was a scam from the very beginning

    The method by which Sam Bankman-Fried siphoned FTX customer funds had been baked into the structure of the crypto exchange from the day it opened, U.S. said.

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific's Lender Wants to Give Miner $72M to Avoid Bankruptcy

    Investment bank B Riley said most of the struggling miner's issues are "self-imposed and can be corrected."

  • Bond Traders Dismiss Fed’s Hawkish Tone, Bet on 2023 Rate Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors just don’t seem to buy what the Federal Reserve is selling: that monetary-policy rates will keep moving higher and stay there for an extended period of time.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About

  • Vanessa Hudgens Channels Her Inner Lady Gaga With This Hair Transformation

    Vanessa Hudgens just debuted a pretty major hair and makeup transformation and fans are seeing a...

  • WhatsApp Pay India head departs after only four months in the top job

    WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti has left the firm, he said, the latest in a series of executive departures for parent firm Meta in the company’s largest user market. Choletti took over the top role for WhatsApp Pay in India in September this year following the departure of Manesh Mahatme, who joined WhatsApp from Amazon and after a year and a half in the Meta job moved to return to the e-commerce group. “As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years,” Choletti wrote in a LinkedIn post.

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Warns of ‘Another Shoe to Drop’ in FTX Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd is warning investors there will be more shakeouts to come following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX as years of easy money end. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIs Putin Finally G

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $18K After Fed Raises Rates by Half a Percentage Point

    Bitcoin fell below $18,000 as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point. Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at crypto insights provider Amberdata, discusses his bitcoin analysis and outlook.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Lifts Writedown Costs to $5.3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the film and TV giant, expects to incur writedowns and merger-related costs of up to $5.3 billion, far above previous estimates as management continues to drop movie and TV projects.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla Unwind

  • Tesla Closes Below $500 Billion Market Cap for First Time in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless decline in the shares of Tesla Inc. has pushed the electric-vehicle maker’s valuation to close below the half-trillion dollar mark for the first time since November 2020. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIs Putin Finally Getti