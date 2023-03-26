Marketmind: Weighing up the global banking crisis

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of passerby are seen as they stand in front of an electric monitor displaying Japan's Nikkei share average and world stock indexes in Tokyo
Jamie McGeever
·2 min read

By Jamie McGeever

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Asia's economic data and policy calendar this week is light, which is perhaps just as well because investors' focus is firmly fixed elsewhere - the global banking crisis and what it means for growth, markets, and policy.

Some may balk at recent events being termed a 'crisis', but consider: two of America's top 25 banks have collapsed; a global giant, Credit Suisse, has been swallowed up; worries over another, Deutsche Bank, are mounting; the Fed has taken emergency steps and provided backstops worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Fears over deteriorating credit conditions are rising, despite the swift and bold action from U.S. and Swiss authorities. Fed and European Central Bank officials raised the warning flags on Sunday, echoing soundings from across the private sector last week.

This is the precarious backdrop to the final week of the quarter. The turmoil and volatility across interest rates and fixed-income markets since Silicon Valley Bank was shuttered by California regulators on March 10 has been severe.

Asia will not be immune. If safe-haven buying and rising demand for dollar liquidity and collateral pushes up the dollar, economies in the region will be under pressure.

Weakening domestic exchange rates push up price pressures, forcing central banks into a corner - tighten policy when growth is slowing, or allow inflation to rise? A stronger dollar also, all else equal, tightens financial conditions.

Currency market volatility has been surprisingly subdued since the banking crisis flared up. Maybe that is about to change.

Bank stocks have tumbled but stocks in general, and particularly the interest rate-sensitive tech sector, have held up better. More speculative corners of the investment universe, like Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, have significantly outperformed.

The Nasdaq is up two weeks in a row, and still up 3% for the month, while Bitcoin is up 35% since SVB collapsed.

How much longer can they defy gravity? If bond yields and implied rates are plunging because a looming credit crunch makes recession far more likely, risk appetite is likely to change accordingly.

Perhaps the Fed and other central banks can achieve the holy grail of a soft landing, and take the seemingly contradictory policy steps of promoting financial stability and tackling inflation without any further ructions in the financial system.

Perhaps.

Trade figures from Hong Kong and Thailand are the main Asian data points on Monday. Later in the week Vietnamese GDP, a Thai interest rate decision, Japanese retail sales and unemployment are on the docket, while the preliminary PMIs for March across the continent - including China - start filtering in.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- Germany Ifo index (March)

- ECB's Schnabel speaks

- BoE Governor Andrew Bailey peaks

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis seeks to eliminate DEI funding in Florida public colleges

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is aiming to eliminate funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the state's public universities. Students across the state have staged walkouts in protest of a bill that is currently being debated by Florida lawmakers. Cristian Benavides has the details.

  • Northern Utah Locals Deal With 'Record-Breaking' Snowfall

    Eden, Utah, saw another day of snow on Sunday, March 26, as the area’s record-breaking snow season continued into spring.Utah broke its 40-year-old snowpack record on Friday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The record was expected to be broken again as more snow storms were predicted in coming days.The National Weather Service (NWS) reported up to 4.5 inches of snow in some parts of Utah on Sunday morning. The NWS also warned lake effect snow could occur Sunday night, bringing an additional 3 inches of precipitation to parts of the state.The footage, recorded by Eden local Barbie Sunderland, shows her driveway and yard covered in thick snow. Credit: Barbie Sunderland via Storyful

  • 9 Costly Bill-Paying Mistakes To Avoid

    Americans are feeling the pressure of rising household expenses. As many as 86% of American adults are worried that inflation will affect their financial health this year, and 73% are concerned about...

  • Swedish central bank chief says more rate hikes likely due to stubborn inflation

    The Swedish central bank might have underestimated inflationary pressure and will likely have to stick to its forecasts of another interest rate hike in April, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Sunday. The central bank has raised rates to 3% from 0% a year ago and has yet to curb 9.4% inflation, well above the 2% target. It hiked the benchmark rate by 50 basis points in February and has indicated another hike by 25 or 50 basis points in April.

  • 13 Romantic Floral Decor Pieces to Welcome Spring, All Under $50

    Including kitchen towels, curtains, vases, and more

  • UN human rights monitors report torture, killing of POWs in Ukraine

    UN human rights monitors have documented ill-treatment, torture, sexual abuse and the arbitrary executions and detentions of both Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war during Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry warns against victim blaming in UN’s Russian PoW treatment report

    Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has responded to a report by a UN monitoring mission in Ukraine on the "executions" of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine in a statement published on March 24.

  • Rishi Sunak set to open ‘safe’ routes for 20,000 migrants a year

    Up to 20,000 migrants could be offered a new safe and legal route to the UK each year, with Tory moderates set to force a government climbdown.

  • As winter ends, a garden takes shape near Ukraine frontline

    Galyna hunches over her small garden in Chasiv Yar, her frail silhouette in stark contrast with the powerful tanks rumbling past her home near the frontline in eastern Ukraine.Already facing regular bombings, Chasiv Yar, home to 13,000 people before the war, could be the next target of Moscow's army if Bakhmut falls.

  • UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of 'summary executions' of prisoners

    The United Nations said Friday it was "deeply concerned" by what it said were summary executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield."We are deeply concerned about (the) summary execution of up to 25 Russian prisoners of war and persons hors de combat by the Ukrainian armed forces, which we have documented," Bogner said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

  • What’s the story behind the statue in Ben Thanh Plaza in Arlington? Here are the details

    The statue honors someone born in Vietnam in 1228.

  • Netanyahu sacks defense minister who opposed court reform

    STORY: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday after Gallant called for a halt to a controversial judicial reform plan.Gallant, a lawmaker from Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, broke ranks on Saturday by publicly urging Netanyahu to suspend the legislation. He said, "The growing rift in our society is penetrating the Israel Defense Forces and security agencies. This poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state. I will not allow this."His dismissal marks the largest public fracture in Netanyahu's coalition government over the proposed reforms that have sparked mass protests and even dissent from some in the nation's revered military.Others in Netanyahu's party have begun to waver: A top lawmaker echoed the defense chief's call to pause the contested judicial overhaul on Sunday. Dissent from the premier's own party and cabinet has compounded months of unprecedented mass protests by Israelis who fear the package of reforms could endanger court independence.Netanyahu, who is on trial on graft charges that he denies, says the overhaul will balance out the branches of government.A key bill effectively giving his religious-nationalist coalition more control over the appointment of judges is expected to be brought for ratification this week in the Knesset, where he and his allies wield 64 out of 120 seats.But how - or even if - that as-yet-unscheduled vote will proceed has been thrown into question by Likud dissenters.

  • 2 tigers recovered in Georgia zoo after enclosures breached by tornado

    "Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure," the zoo said.

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed View

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are piling into wagers that a US recession is around the corner amid a growing dissonance between how markets and the Federal Reserve see the outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebatePutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeThe g

  • Jane Fonda Claims This Former Co-Star Never Apologized for Making Her Bleed on the Set of This Classic Romcom

    When you’ve had an extensive career like Jane Fonda’s, you’re bound to have some stories. From on-set secrets to knowing all the details in the industry, Fonda is probably a treasure trove of stories, and of course, we want to know all the details. Most recently, we heard a new story no one expected from […]

  • Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of Wray, Trump

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Friday that President Biden will not assert executive privilege over court-ordered depositions from former President Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Trump has also not requested an assertion of privilege over the depositions, the DOJ said in Friday’s filing. Wray and the former president have been ordered to…

  • Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia

    (Reuters) -Russia's parliament speaker on Saturday proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crimes. Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Putin's, said that Russian legislation should be amended to prohibit any activity of the ICC in Russia and to punish any who gave "assistance and support" to the ICC.

  • March Madness: Why officials were right in controversial call that decided San Diego State-Creighton game

    This isn't the ending fans wanted. But officials got it right with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

  • I Own 12 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.

    How high of a dividend yield does a stock need to have to be considered a high-yield stock? Opinions vary. However, many investors would include any stock with a yield that's greater than that offered by 10-year U.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.