Marketmind: Wild oil ride amid China and crypto woe

1
·3 min read

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan.

Turbulence in oil, China's COVID crunch and unravelling cryptocurrencies make for uncomfortable reading for investors starting to parse what looks like a recessionary year ahead.

Higher interest rates and slowing economies dominate most 2023 outlooks, not least Tuesday's latest from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Although it expects the global economy at large to skirt outright recession, the Paris-based OECD said it sees world growth slowing to 2.2% next year from 3.1% in 2022 - with both British and German economies likely to contract in 2023.

Underlining the growth gloom, China's battle with COVID and its widening curbs only seemed to worsen. Beijing shut parks, shopping malls and museums while more Chinese cities resumed mass testing for COVID-19 as the country reported new infections near April's peaks.

Although Hong Kong stocks took another outsize hit, downbeat world markets were more mixed on Tuesday as ebbing oil prices - weighed down by China's woes and world recession fears - went on a wild rollercoaster ride over the past 24 hours.

Brent crude plunged more than 5% to 10-month lows of $82 per barrel at one point late on Monday amid reports OPEC was considering lifting output. But Saudi denials saw it regain all those losses since and it hovered about $88 first thing today.

The U.S. dollar also gave back some of Monday's sharp gains. San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly struck a more measured note on Fed tightening by saying on Monday that the real-world impact of the U.S. central bank's interest rate hikes is likely greater than what its short-term rate target implies.

Pain in the crypto world continued, with many investors fearing the fallout from the collapse of exchange FTX is just beginning.

Bitcoin - which is now down almost 80% over the past year - dropped to a two-year low of $15,481 late Monday. Analysts estimate more than 55% of all the money ever invested in the leading cryptocurrency is now underwater.

Investigations, recriminations and lawsuits across the crypto sector continued. Cryptocurrency lender Genesis said on Monday it has no immediate plans to file for bankruptcy, days after the FTX failure forced it to suspend customer redemptions.

And another worrying development for anyone involved in the area was a rise of lawsuits against sponsors and advertisers of the failed FTX - a shot across the bow to many celebrities, sports teams and corporate advertisers dabbling in crypto.

The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. And Bloomberg News reporters American football star Tom Brady was being probed by Texas regulators.

In corporate news, Baidu's third-quarter revenue beat estimates as China's search engine giant benefited from a recovery in online advertising sales and growth in its cloud and artificial intelligence business.

Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets later on Tuesday:

* Philadelphia Federal Reserve's Nov Non-manufacturing business survey, Richmond Fed Nov business survey, Euro zone Nov consumer confidence

* Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Kansas City Fed chief Esther George all speak.

* US corporate earnings: Analog Devices, HP, Dollar Tree, Autodesk

* U.S. Treasury sells 7-year notes, 2-year floating rate notes

(By Mike Dolan, editing by Alexandra Hudson mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @reutersMikeD)

Recommended Stories

  • Bybit NFT Marketplace Sees Scorching Success

    The Bybit NFT Marketplace is celebrating a series of outstanding achievements as it ramps up for even more success in 2023.

  • Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway warns of scam crypto site with same name

    Berkshire Hathaway, the investment conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffet, has issued a warning about a fake cryptocurrency website that uses the Berkshire Hathway name.

  • CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: ‘Recession-proof’ jobs and what may be right for you

    As we approach the New Year and concerns are growing about a recession, you may be re-evaluating your family’s finances.

  • Crypto’s Latest Mystery Is the Ownership of Major Exchange Huobi

    (Bloomberg) -- In the vexing world of cryptocurrencies, the seemingly simple question of who owns an exchange can turn out to be fiendishly tricky.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsTake Huobi Glob

  • Oil Steadies After Wild Ride With Chinese Demand, OPEC+ in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures were steady after a volatile run as investors juggled a clouded supply outlook and concerns over weaker demand in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsWest

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman says crypto 'is here to stay' in the wake of the FTX collapse, as the one-time skeptic outlines some of his investments

    "I think crypto is here to stay and with proper oversight and regulation, it has the potential to greatly benefit society and grow the global economy."

  • Rep. Ro Khanna talks crypto amid FTX collapse, Twitter under Musk, economic trust

    California Rep. Ro Khanna joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the crypto sell-off and FTX fallout, the direction of Twitter under new CEO Elon Musk, and the overall U.S. economy.&nbsp;

  • Biden pardons national Thanksgiving turkeys

    President Biden pardoned the national Thanksgiving turkey, Chocolate, and its alternate, Chip, on Monday, in the 75th anniversary of the White House ceremony.

  • Crypto Crisis: The Latest on FTX, Genesis, Coinbase and Bitcoin Prices

    FTX representatives will make their first appearance in bankruptcy court on Tuesday, as the exchange's collapse continues to rattle the crypto world. Here is some of our latest coverage: + [What to Expect as FTX Debuts Biggest Crypto Chapter 11 in Court](https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-to-expect-as-ftx-debuts-biggest-crypto-chapter-11-in-court-11669077052) + [Crypto Lender Genesis Asks Binance and Apollo for Cash](https://www.wsj.com/articles/crypto-lender-genesis-asks-binance-and-apollo-for-c

  • Hyundai, Posco Brace for Truckers Strike as Exports Face Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean companies are rushing to set up contingency plans as the nation’s largest union for truck drivers prepares for a possible strike that would hamper the flow of key components, raw materials and exports. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without Fundi

  • Oil ends lower, but trims sharp fall as Saudi Arabia denies talk of OPEC+ production boost

    Oil loses ground, but trims sharp losses after Saudi Arabia's energy minister denies report OPEC+ is weighing a production increase

  • Uncrustables will be worth ‘$1 billion over time,’ JM Smucker CEO says

    JM Smucker CEO Mark Smucker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, profit margins, passing along higher costs, the growth of the Uncrustables product line, and supply chains.

  • The White House girds for combat

    For months, Joe Biden and aides have been prepping for a House Republican assault. Now, they’re embracing a more aggressive posture personified by the Dark Brandon memes.

  • Goldman Says Dollar Strength Versus Asia FX May Not Last Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is calling time on the US dollar’s strength against Asian currencies, saying it will wane in the next three-to-six months when greater clarity emerges over the Federal Reserve’s policy rates.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX O

  • German Firms Are Running Out of Ways to Save Gas, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Large parts of German industry will no longer be able to avoid production cuts if companies need to further reduce natural gas consumption, according to a survey. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: King to Interview Lawmakers to Determine New PMSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in P

  • Japan nuclear watchdog considering extending reactor life

    Japanese nuclear regulators are considering revising a safety evaluation system to allow aging reactors to operate beyond the current 60-year limit, but the move is aimed at preventing safety lapses and is not motivated by government efforts to increase use of nuclear power, an official said Monday. The Nuclear Regulation Authority Commission, at the request of the Economy and Industry Ministry, has drafted a plan to scrap the 60-year limit and replace it with a system of potential extensions granted every 10 years after 30 years of operation. Nuclear Regulation Authority Commissioner Shinsuke Yamanaka denied criticism that the watchdog may have yielded to government pressure to prolong the operational lifespan of reactors.

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • TREASURIES-Most U.S. yields inch higher at start of holiday-shortened week

    Longer-duration Treasury yields, such as those on 20- and 30-year Treasuries, dipped slightly, but yields on bonds with maturities ranging from two to 10 years climbed, as investors continued to re-price expectations for how high the Fed will hike rates as it attempts to bring inflation down from close to 40-year highs. Short-term bond yields, which move inversely to prices, tend to more closely reflect monetary policy expectations than longer-dated ones, which are more indicative of broader market and economic concerns. Fed funds futures traders on Monday were pricing the central bank's policy rate to rise to a high of 5.07% by June, up from expectations of about 4.9% earlier this month, when data showed softer-than-expected consumer and producer price pressures for October.

  • Crypto firm Genesis says it has 'no plans to file bankruptcy imminently'

    Genesis, a digital assets financial services firm, may be in hot water as it looks to raise fresh capital for its lending unit or potentially face bankruptcy if it can’t, according to a report by Bloomberg. Genesis was facing a liquidity crisis after FTX collapsed, which “created unprecedented market turmoil, resulting in abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity,” it shared in a series of tweets last Wednesday. Prior to that, the firm tweeted on November 10 that it had $175 million in “locked funds” in its FTX trading account but tried to reassure users that the locked amount “does not impact our market-making activities.”

  • Stocks: 'The bear market is not over,' according to Goldman Sachs

    The rally in stocks may be due for a pause, Goldman contends.