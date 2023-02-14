Marketmind: Wings of a Dove

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden announces nomination of Lael Brainard as Fed's vice chair
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan.

With markets wary of just how much tough love the Federal Reserve will have to show the economy to get inflation back under wraps, the exit of one of the central bank's leading policy doves may rankle.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Tuesday to name Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard to a top White House economic policy position, replacing National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. Biden confidant Jared Bernstein is expected to replace Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Brainard was seen as a powerful voice cautioning against over-aggressive Fed policy tightening. Her departure will shift the balance of power on the Federal Open Market Committee at a critical time as it could take months for the Senate to confirm her successor.

All other Fed governors and permanent FOMC members are viewed as hawkish on monetary policy right now, with Tuesday's critical consumer price inflation (CPI) report now the next test of just how many more interest rate rises may be agreed before the Fed hits peak rates.

Analysts expect the headline CPI to rise 0.5% in January, with the core number seen advancing 0.4%, compared with 0.3% in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. However, annual consumer price inflation likely eased to 6.2%, from 6.5% in December.

Revisions to December's CPI numbers last week and recalculations around seasonal adjustments of the data mean today's outcome is tricky to call and could see considerable market volatility.

With Wall Street stocks rallying sharply again on Monday, it appears investors are going into the number leaning on hopes of another positive surprise on disinflation.

That could cut across the rates rethink that's followed the blockbuster January employment report and which has seen futures market pricing agree with the Fed's central assumption of a terminal rate just above 5% around midyear.

As it stands, Fed futures now see the terminal rate at 5.2% in July, compared to the current policy target range of 4.5-4.75%, and they still factor in only about a quarter point cut to around 4.90% by yearend - something the Fed is also increasingly pushing back on.

Economists polled by Reuters over the past week reckon the Fed will raise rates at least twice more in coming months, with the balance of risks that they go even higher. Some 46 of 86 economists in the Feb. 8-Feb. 13 survey predicted the U.S. central bank will go for two more 25 basis point hikes in March and May.

U.S. stock futures and world equities were higher on Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar were steady to lower.

Elsewhere, Japan's government named academic Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become next central bank governor, possibly heightening the chance of an end to its unpopular yield control policy. Ueda, a 71-year-old former Bank of Japan policy board member, will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends on April 8, according to documents presented to parliament on Tuesday.

Euro zone economic growth slowed in the last three months of 2022 but avoided a contraction many had predicted for months.

In corporate news, Thyssenkrupp's shares dropped almost 6% as the German warship-to-car parts conglomerate said operating profit fell by a third in the first quarter - in part because its wholesale business was hit by falling cost of steel.

And in investment, Allianz, one of the world's biggest investors, said it planned to exit "alternative" investments for plain vanilla bonds.

Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets later on Tuesday:

* U.S. Jan consumer price index, NFIB small business survey

* New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, Dallas Fed President Lorrie Logan, Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker, Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin all speak

* European finance ministers meet in Brussels* U.S. corp earnings: Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Marriott, First Quantum Minerals, Akamai Technologies, Devon Energy, Eversource Energy, Zoetis, Leidos, Exelon, Ecolab

Graphic 1: The Fed waits on services, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-FED/INFLATION/lbpggbxgepq/chart.png

Graphic 2: CPI and wage growth, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-STOCKS/dwpkdenodvm/cpiwages.png

Graphic 3: Reuters PolL-U.S. economy and Federal reserve rate outlook-Feb 2023, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/dwvkdenxdpm/Reuters%20PolL-U.S.%20economy%20and%20Federal%20reserve%20rate%20outlook.png

Graphoc 4: Inflationary heat persists in the UK labour market, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/BRITAIN-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT/lbvggbxmdvq/chart.png

Graphic 5: U.S. carmakers post lower revenue, higher boss's pay, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CAR-CEO/dwvkdemegpm/chart_eikon.jpg

(By Mike Dolan, editing by Tomasz Janowski mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @reutersMikeD)

  • J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected

    Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary shouldering talc-related lawsuits goes before a bankruptcy judge on Tuesday for the first time since a U.S. appeals court last month nixed the company's attempt to offload the litigation into Chapter 11 proceedings. A three-judge panel of the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 30 ruled that the J&J subsidiary's bankruptcy case should be dismissed, finding it had no legitimate claim to Chapter 11 protection because it did not face financial distress. Absent a reversal, the decision would force J&J back into trial courts to battle nearly 40,000 lawsuits alleging the company's Baby Powder and other cosmetic products containing talc cause cancer.

  • Fed looks to services prices as last leg in inflation fight

    U.S. consumers flush with the COVID pandemic aid payments that flowed from the government in 2020 and 2021 flocked to auto lots and drove vehicle prices to sky-high levels. The repair bills followed, and even as inflation moderates for autos themselves the rising cost of auto maintenance - up about 13% over the last year - is one of the dozens of services that helped keep overall U.S. prices rising far faster than the Federal Reserve is willing to tolerate. As the U.S. central bank plots its next moves in the battle against inflation, the behavior of businesses in the services sector - from hair salons to airlines, restaurants and financial planners - will play a large role in determining whether the Fed succeeds in slowing inflation without interest rate hikes so aggressive they trigger a recession.

  • Euro zone Q4 GDP growth confirmed, employment up more than expected

    Euro zone gross domestic product growth slowed in the last three months of 2022 but did stayed in positive territory, the EU's statistics office confirmed on Tuesday, and employment rose more than expected, underlining the resilience of the labour market. Eurostat said GDP in the 19 countries sharing the euro at the end of 2022 expanded 0.1% quarter-on-quarter for a 1.9% year-on-year rise. This was in line with the preliminary estimate on Jan 31, which showed the euro zone avoided a technical recession that had been expected earlier.

  • Oshkosh loses bid to continue building Army's JLTV troop transport trucks

    Oshkosh Defense began building the JLTV in 2015.

  • Fade The CPI Inflation Report; Here's What Matters To The Fed, S&P 500

    CPI hits and misses touched off big S&P 500 rallies and sell-offs last year, but the inflation index has serious shortcomings.

  • Ukraine's Offensive Guard receives 27,000 applications, new brigades planned

    In total, more than 27,000 have signed up for membership in the assault brigades of the Offensive Guard [Hvardiia Nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades to support the army - ed.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies fall as Cardano drops

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, shedding 2.38% to 35 cents. Ripple (XRPUSD) fell 1.87% to 37 cents, and Uniswap (UNIUSD) fell 1.

  • Biden to Name Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard as Top Economic Adviser: Bloomberg

    Brainard has been leading the U.S Federal Reserve's work on a potential digital dollar and has been minding the store on crypto policy discussions until the central bank appoints its permanent vice chair for supervision.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation, Palantir, Coca-Cola, Ford - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as January inflation data looms; New calculation creates upside risk to CPI reading; Palantir shares surge after Q4 earnings beat, data analytics outlook; Coca-Cola edges higher ahead of Q4 earnings will price plans in focus and Ford plans deep European job cuts amid renewed EV investment focus.

  • Canada's Trudeau sees 'some sort of pattern' in downed aerial objects

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that the four aerial objects shot down in recent days, including one over Yukon territory on Saturday, are connected in some way, without elaborating. "Obviously there is some sort of pattern in there - the fact we are seeing this in a significant degree over the past week is a cause for interest and close attention," Trudeau told reporters in a news conference in Whitehorse, Yukon's capital. American and Canadian officials have struggled to explain the origin of three objects that U.S. fighter jets have brought down over North American airspace since a suspected Chinese spy balloon was downed on Feb. 4 off South Carolina's coast after flying across the United States.

  • Russian troops increasingly hospitalized with frostbite, Ukraine’s General Staff says

    The number of cases of frostbite among invading Russian troops has significantly increased since January due to their inferior winter clothing, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning Facebook report on Feb. 13.

  • BofA Survey Shows Investors Don’t Expect the Stock Rally to Last

    (Bloomberg) -- While equity markets are on a relentless march higher amid optimism around stronger economic growth and cooling inflation, most investors aren’t convinced the gains will last, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest global fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension

  • US Futures, Stocks Climb Before Key Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street equity futures edged higher and European stocks advanced as investors prepared for the release of US inflation numbers later Tuesday that will be crucial in assessing the Federal Reserve’s stance on the pace of further rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Rat

  • Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

    A few years ago, I read an eye-opening report on dividends that completely changed my investing mindset. While I've always loved investing in dividend stocks, I focused on buying those with the highest yields. It showed that while dividend-paying stocks outperformed non-payers (9.6% average annual return vs. 4.8%), dividend growth stocks significantly outpaced companies with no change in their dividend policy (10.7% total return compared to 7.1%).

  • A biotech company that once claimed to have a 'cure' for COVID-19 just filed for bankruptcy, sending shares plunging 61%

    A famed short-seller already had Sorrento Therapeutics in its sights as far back as 2020. That pressure came to a head Monday.

  • Down 60%, This Artificial Intelligence-Powered Company Thinks Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    The financial automation software leader has lost more than 60% of its value, even though it's growing briskly. The company believes it has a bright future due to the massive opportunity to help small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) automate their financial back-office operations with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Here's a closer look at why this AI-powered company believes strongly in its long-term growth opportunity.

  • Tough-guy Ron DeSantis defeats Woke Disney! Except ... he didn’t. At all.

    If you dig combatting wokeness, the imaginary villain that haunts Republican fever dreams, then Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is your superhero du jour.

  • Billionaire Adani's Tanking Empire Dreams Less

    A new batch of bad news has hit the Indian tycoon's conglomerate, which has been plagued by fraud allegations from a short-seller.

  • 1 Stock I Own and Will Buy More of No Matter What Happens With the Stock Market

    Last year was a hard one for investors. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 19% and 33%, respectively, in 2022, marking their worst annual performances since 2008, when the global economy was being ravaged by the Great Recession. After posting a stellar annual revenue gain of 41% in 2021, Alphabet hit the brakes in 2022, increasing overall sales by only 9.8% for the year.

  • Your best indicator for where the stock market is going in 2023 is the 2-year Treasury yield, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "That's the market indicator that has the most information. And if it continues going up, I would be worried," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.