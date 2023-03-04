Markets approach mini-Budget madness levels ahead of Hunt's Spring Statement

Jeremy Hunt will embark on a low-growth agenda after Liz Truss's economic ambitions sent markets into chaos - Handout / PRU / AFP/Getty Images

There's an air of déjà vu in the bond market. The atmosphere is febrile, borrowing costs are up and speculation is rife about what will be in the upcoming Spring Budget.

Ten and 30-year gilt yields have been rising steadily since the end of January and are now at the highest level since the aftermath of Liz Truss's ill-fated mini-Budget.

While the current Chancellor couldn't be taking a more different approach to tax and spending policies than his predecessor, Hunt's ability to raise money in the debt markets over the next few years will still be challenging. It is a difficult backdrop as he faces calls from all sides to spend more and tax less in an effort to revive Britain’s sclerotic economy.

While the recent bond market slide has been global, Britain faces three unique challenges, according to Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates strategy at NatWest.

The first is the fact that one of the biggest buyers of gilts over the past 15 years has recently become a seller.

Having hoovered up close to £900bn of UK debt since 2009, policymakers at the Bank of England started selling gilts back to the market last November. The central bank plans to reduce its balance sheet by around £80bn over the next year.

Bachra says: “They are adding a lot to the amount that the market is going to be forced to absorb. Most days now here in the UK, there's either a Bank of England auction or a debt management office (DMO) auction. So there's a lot of supply for the market to take down.” More supply means cheaper bonds and higher borrowing costs.

Secondly, overseas investors have shunned the UK. Overseas investors pulled a record £28.3bn out of the UK in December, rounding off a volatile three months that saw pension funds rush to cover massive cash calls.

Traditionally, a quarter of UK debt has been snapped up by overseas investors. But Bachra says many investors have turned into sellers in recent months, particularly in the US and Japan.

“Overseas investors haven't been big buyers, partly because the yields have risen in other places which have become more attractive investment opportunities,” she says.

Story continues

Finally, pension and insurance funds have also left the market.

“They haven't really returned in a big way since last year's sell-off, which is what's really been weighing on the longer end of the curve,” Bachra notes. “Typically, we think of overseas investors as buying out to the sort of seven to 10-year part of the curve, and then these funds buying at the longer end. So that's why we're seeing yields rise at the longer end of the curve as well, because those flows just haven't been materialising this year.”

Ben Gold, head of investment at XPS pensions group, says a drastic improvement in the funding positions of many schemes last year is partly to blame. Rising interest rates in 2022 saw gilt yields rise by an average of 3pc, resulting in the funding level of UK pension schemes improving by £400bn. Many are now in surplus – meaning they have more assets than needed to cover scheme members in retirement – so face no pressing need to buy large amounts of bonds.

Gold says: “We saw schemes undertake huge activity at the beginning of the fourth quarter to restore their positions after the liability driven investment (LDI) crisis. So there was a huge amount of trading taking place there. I think we're in a period now where schemes are sort of almost pausing for breath.

“When you bring in the other dynamics, like the Bank of England unwinding quantitative easing (QE), and overseas holders looking to sell, there's just a bit more downward pressure on prices.”

Most believe the upward march in borrowing costs is unlikely to reverse any time soon. Theo Chapsalis, head of UK rates strategy at Morgan Stanley, says more bonds swashing around the financial system mean 10-year gilts need to cheapen “by 30 basis points” over the next three to five years relative to US and German debt to represent a good deal for investors.

NatWest forecasts benchmark borrowing costs will even come close to their Truss mini-Budget highs, touching 4.3pc by the end of the summer. 10-year yields reached 4.498pc during the height of last autumn's turmoil.

Bachra says: “I do think we're in a more prolonged higher interest rate environment, which does mean that debt servicing costs for the UK Government, households and businesses, will remain high for some time.”

This matters because Britain's debt mountain has ballooned to almost match the annual output of the UK economy.

Public borrowing figures released at the end of last month show the Chancellor's borrowing bill will be cut dramatically over the next couple of years thanks to lower energy costs and stronger tax receipts. Yet Hunt responded to the news by drawing attention to the UK's mounting debt interest bill, which is forecast to rise from £56.4bn last year to a peak of £120.4bn this financial year.

This would be the highest since the immediate aftermath of the Second World War and more than the annual education and transport budget combined.

While a faster drop in inflation is expected to reduce the latter figure, the Treasury still faces a debt interest bill of close to £100bn a year for the next five years.

“It is crucial to reduce the amount spent on debt interest so we can protect our public services,” Hunt has said.

Not only is the UK's debt burden larger, but it has also become more sensitive to interest rates movements, partly due to QE.

The Autumn Statement left Hunt with just £9.2bn of headroom to meet his new fiscal targets of getting debt as a share of the economy falling over five-year horizon and keeping borrowing below 3pc of GDP. This headroom compares with an average of £24.5bn since the Office for Budget Responsibility was created in 2010.

Rough calculations suggest that interest rates would need to be just 0.4 percentage points higher to wipe out that £9.2bn war chest.

Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, says this fact may constrain the Chancellor's spending choices. But he adds that turning away from policies that promote economic growth also has consequences.

“Obviously it limits his wriggle room in terms of any possible support that he might wish to give to the economy through additional spending or tax giveaways, but then again, that in itself will act as a drag on activity over the longer run.”

Imogen Bachra at NatWest says Hunt may tap more households for money, through NS&I and Premium Bonds, given the ongoing pressure on gilts.

It also means the Chancellor will be paying far more attention to yields than many previous incumbents of Number 11 Downing Street.

“The Government and future governments will be wary of the measures that they may or may not announce and the impact that could have on bond markets,” she says.

In his final interview before being sacked as chancellor last year, Kwasi Kwarteng recalled the famous quote from political strategist James Carville who said he would like to be reincarnated as the bond market because “you can intimidate everybody”.

Kwarteng was jovially repeating the line to The Telegraph, yet just days later he was gone – in large part because of the market reaction to his mini-Budget.

Hunt will not make the same mistakes this time around.