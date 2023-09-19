The markets are backing Starmer. What exactly do they think they’re voting for?

Voters will be left wondering whether a Labour government under Starmer would be a Tory party redux - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

“You’re three-nil up but you haven’t scored a goal yet,” a football-mad FTSE 100 chief executive recently told a senior Labour figure.

His comment conveys the widely-held belief that the opposition’s lead in the polls is broadly the result of arriving at the pitch on time, managing to wear their kit the right way round, and waiting for the other side to score a series of spectacular own goals.

For the first two years of his leadership Sir Keir Starmer defined himself by what he was not – firstly Jeremy Corbyn and secondly Boris Johnson.

Then along came Liz Truss. At which point the Labour leader merely had to keep quiet and adhere to Napoleon’s maxim that you should never interrupt your enemy when they are busy making a mistake.

Is that enough? It could well be. Three-nil is a pretty good lead with over three quarters of the match already played.

A new poll by Bloomberg shows that two thirds of money managers believe a Labour-led government (or a Labour-led coalition) would be the “most market-friendly outcome” at the next general election.

The majority of those asked cited the fallout from Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget bond market meltdown as the reason for backing Starmer’s party, with 80pc of those surveyed saying confidence in UK assets had not fully recovered yet.

This week marks a year since that fiscal fiasco. With the preternatural gift for poor timing that marked her brief sojourn in Number 10, Truss has rather extraordinarily decided this is the moment to defend her record and offer her successor Rishi Sunak some presumably unwelcome economic advice.

Truss has done Starmer a huge favour by popping up to remind everyone just how badly a Conservative prime minister can get things wrong - Christopher Pledger

Truss’s defenders have said she was right in her central point that the UK needs economic growth. Of course she was.

With government borrowing and the tax burden both at their highest levels since the 1940s and the cost of dealing with an ageing population, climate change and increasing security commitments only likely to rise, what’s the alternative?

But that’s a bit like saying the White Star Line was right in its belief there was a market for bigger transatlantic passenger ships. A broadly correct (if somewhat obvious) premise doesn’t absolve you from totally disastrous execution.

Most people would recognise that item number one, paragraph a, subclause (i) on the list of requirements for successful leaders has always been: the ability to inspire others to follow you.

The fact that public finances were under such strain was precisely why Truss needed to tread carefully and take time to win people around to her point of view. She didn’t.

Which is why her tenure as prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland could only be accurately measured using the transition frequency of caesium-133 atoms.

All of this has rather helped Starmer avoid giving any real indication of how he might square the UK’s economic circle.

But that doesn’t change the fact his room for fiscal manoeuvre will be vanishingly tiny. If there was no more money left when the Conservatives took power 13 years ago, there’ll be little-to-no room for further borrowing by the time they leave office.

The failure of Truss’s desperate bid for deficit-financed growth illustrates why a Labour (or Labour-led) government would struggle to come up with even a scaled-down version of Joe’s Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and $369bn of spending to tackle climate change.

The UK obviously doesn’t enjoy the exorbitant privilege of being home to the mighty greenback. What’s more, nearly a quarter of UK sovereign debt is held by foreigners who have a de facto veto over government spending plans.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is not allowing her colleagues to make unfunded pledges before the election and has ruled out wealth taxes if Labour does win the election.

Voters will be left wondering whether that means a Labour government would be a Tory party redux or ultimately forced into reneging on its current fiscal restraint once in power.

It’s a similar story with Europe. Over the weekend, Starmer promised to renegotiate the trade deal with the EU. This, along with visiting President Macron in Paris, has left the Labour leader open to accusations he is cozying up to Brussels.

But he has also ruled out rejoining the customs union and the single market. That means there’s little chance of a materially different arrangement.

The EU’s trade deals with all third countries are thin. And the UK is a third country now. Perhaps the next government will be able to negotiate some flexibility on veterinary compliance and cooperation on vaccines, for example.

This, although welcome, is unlikely to move the dial much. It also effectively mirrors the approach of Sunak, who has resolved questions around Northern Ireland and the UK’s associate membership of the EU’s Horizon science programme.

Reports that the Conservatives might further reduce the scope of High Speed 2 and Labour won’t commit to reviving it are a perfect illustration of the issue in microcosm. You may think HS2 is a massive white elephant or the only potentially growth-boosting infrastructure project being built in the UK at the moment.

However, it’s clearly yet another area where the clear blue water between this country’s two main political parties would struggle to fill a pipette.

Truss has done Starmer a huge favour (and Sunak a huge disservice) by popping up to remind everyone just how badly a Conservative prime minister can get things wrong. Yet defining yourself by what you are not means you’re never going to be in full control of your own story.

If the economic storm clouds part and inflation eases, the gap between Labour and the Conservatives could very well narrow between now and election day, which might be more than a year off.

The risk for Starmer is that voters might start asking themselves whether it’s better the devil they know than the devil who hasn’t really defined himself.

