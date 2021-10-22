Markets Bet Inflation Is Hot Enough to Spur Reluctant Rate Hikes

Liz Capo McCormick and Garfield Reynolds
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are stepping up bets that the world’s key central banks will raise interest rates sooner than they’d planned, and faster than they’d like.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global bonds are headed for their worst year since 2005, according to a Bloomberg index, with traders seeing rate hikes in the pipeline across developed economies.

That’s because they think central bankers, who’ve been counseling patience ever since Covid-19 arrived, are changing course. Policy makers now sound more worried that pandemic inflation will stick around -- and more willing to boost borrowing costs in order to stamp it out.

Nowhere has the pivot been sharper than at the Bank of England, where five words from Governor Andrew Bailey last weekend -- “we will have to act” -- were enough to drive the latest leg of the tightening trade. Just a few weeks ago, Bailey was saying the “hard yards” for the economy were still to come.

Markets now anticipate a BoE hike as early as next month -- and they reckon the turn away from cheap money is gathering pace in other countries too.

Tighter Fed?

Investors are pricing half a percentage point of Federal Reserve rate increases by the end of 2022, and they expect some developed-economy peers to have hiked multiple times by then.

That’s not the outlook that central bankers have generally been projecting in the past 18 months. Instead they’ve argued that pandemic inflation will soon ease, and interest rates should stay low to help growth and hiring recover -- a case made by some investors too.

“If the Fed were to hike too quickly” then “they could suddenly realize that global demand has vanished and then domestic growth would slow accordingly,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “We’d say a Fed hike in the fourth quarter of 2022 would be premature.”

But the rhetoric from policy makers has shifted because more and more key indicators -– from oil markets and shipping conditions to consumer and employment surveys –- suggest price pressures will persist.

With inflation already above-target almost everywhere, that’s a prospect that even today’s more dovish central banks are signaling they won’t ignore.

‘More Aggressive’

“The next several months are critical for assessing whether the high inflation numbers we have seen are transitory,” Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday. “If monthly prints of inflation continue to run high through the remainder of this year, a more aggressive policy response than just tapering may well be warranted in 2022.”

Current wagers for the first Fed hike center on July or September next year, and some think it could even come sooner. Last month officials were evenly split on whether they should act next year or wait until 2023. Back in March, liftoff wasn’t expected until 2024.

Treasuries are being swept up in the selloff, delivering a 3.1% loss this year through Oct. 20, according to a Bloomberg index. That’s not far off 2009’s record 3.6% annual decline. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen more than half a percentage point since early August, to almost 1.7%. A bond-market gauge of 5-year inflation expectations rose above 2.9% Thursday, the highest in more than a decade. “The Fed seems to be teeing up for the possibility of some sort of rate hikes, or keeping that option open, during the second half of next year,” says Subadra Rajappa, the head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. That “might be enough to quell some of the fears in the market of the Fed not having control on inflation.”

In some places, investors see central banks moving faster still.

Traders in Canada reckon its central bank will raise rates early next year and continue hiking, even though Governor Tiff Macklem says he won’t budge until slack in the economy is absorbed and inflation returns sustainably to its target range. The bank has said it doesn’t expect those conditions to be met before the second half of 2022.

New Zealand has been the most hawkish of the lot, halting bond purchases in July and then raising rates despite a surge in the pandemic as the delta variant shattered the country’s Covid-zero plans. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr is expected to increase the official cash rate again next month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has been one of the most dovish of the major central banks, but economists and investors increasingly doubt it can hold that line, and they’re tipping it to move even before the Fed. Governor Philip Lowe insists he doesn’t expect to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest -- he sniped last month at markets for misguidedly betting on a hike next year.

Europe Too?

Even the euro area -- which hasn’t seen an interest-rate increase for more than a decade -- might get one next year, investors now speculate. They only pricing in a small adjustment, which would keep the European Central Bank’s benchmark deposit facility rate well below zero. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned markets not to expect even that much. “There is no reason for the ECB to raise its interest rates next year,” he said on Tuesday, because inflation will likely be back below the 2% target by the end of 2022. Give or take a few months and a few basis points, that’s essentially how many central bankers in the advanced economies still see things.

They assume inflation will ease as the supply side of economies returns to normal and even then it should be allowed to run above forecast to let economies and labor markets heal. They may also be hoping that by talking tough, inflation expectations will retreat without the need for hikes.

‘I Do Worry’

Plenty of investors say this approach underestimates the risks. “I do worry -- and more and more people in the markets seem to as well -- that there could be a surprise on the sustained side with inflation,” says Jack Malvey, a bond-market veteran and former chief global fixed-income strategist at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, who’s now a counselor at the Center for Financial Stability.

What’s more, with rates at or near zero across the developed world, there’s not much of an option for investors to bet in the opposite direction -– making the rate-hike trade hard to resist.

Still, investors mostly aren’t pushing the central banks too hard, at least not yet.

Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., says a U.S. hike next year wouldn’t be surprising –- but she sees no cause for the Fed to rush. “I remember when the market really did dictate what the Fed had to do, because inflation was so high and there were so many concerns,” says Jones. “This is nowhere close to that.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Stroll Plans Formula 1 Makeover Akin to Aston Reboot

    (Bloomberg) -- After kicking off the reboot of supercar maker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc, billionaire Lawrence Stroll has similar ambitions to scale up his Formula 1 racing team.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase

  • Bond Market’s Inflation Bets Reach Highest in More Than a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are boosting expectations for U.S. inflation to levels not seen in over a decade amid concern supply-chain bottlenecks and resurgent consumer demand will keep lifting the cost of goods and services.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon

  • China's Ping An Bank says its overdue loans rise on Baoneng liquidity crunch

    China's Ping An Bank Co Ltd said its "special-mention" and overdue loans increased in the third quarter mainly due to a liquidity crunch at Shenzhen Baoneng, a property and financial services conglomerate. Ping An Bank's outstanding special-mention loans - debts that could potentially turn sour - rose by 37.3% in the third quarter from the end of 2020, while outstanding loans and interests overdue within 90 days increased 32.5%, according to the bank's earnings report released on Wednesday. "A major client, which is Baoneng, has led to the increases of the indicators (of special-mention and overdue loans)," Guo Shibang, Vice President of Ping An Bank, told investors and journalists on Thursday.

  • U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rise 7%, the Most in a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in September by the most in a year, suggesting a slight easing in home-price growth and lower mortgage rates a month earlier provided a tailwind for demand.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’

  • Arbitration panel rejects Future's plea on Reliance deal in dispute with Amazon

    A Singapore arbitration panel has rejected Future Retail's plea to quash an order from last year that put its $3.4 billion deal with Reliance on hold, in a boost for its partner Amazon.com Inc which is seeking to block the transaction. Amazon has been locked in a tussle https://www.reuters.com/technology/singapore-arbitration-panel-says-indias-future-retail-is-party-dispute-with-2021-10-20 with Future and accuses it of breaking contracts when it sold its retail assets to Indian market leader Reliance last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.

  • Tencent's WeChat makes content searchable on Google and Bing

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tencent's WeChat has made its content searchable on some foreign search engines such as Alphabet-owned Google and Microsoft's Bing, Reuters checks showed, in the latest tearing down of "walled gardens" in China's internet sector. Content from China's most popular messaging app WeChat, including articles and videos on its popular public accounts page, a function similar to a news portal, has opened to external search engines, other than Tencent's own Sogou search engine, in recent days.

  • 'There is absolutely concern around the globe’ over inflation: Accenture CEO

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss inflation worries and the health of the global economy.

  • Top ByteDance Investor to Weigh $500 Million Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Susquehanna International Group, one of ByteDance Ltd.’s earliest and largest backers, is looking to sell about $500 million of its shares in the TikTok owner, seeking to diversify its portfolio during China’s tech crackdown and profit from the startup’s growth.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO

  • Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, Lotte World Opens in Metaverse

    Bitcoin hits all-time high. Korea’s Lotte World opens in the metaverse. Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands closes $65 million capital raise. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in this episode of The Daily Forkast.

  • Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion plans

    The global auto industry's shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has spurred an expansion race among battery makers and led to a growing skills shortage. Here are major players' expansion plans in key EV markets of China, the United States and Europe. As of end-June, the Chinese company had an annual battery production capacity of 65.45 Gigawatt hours (GWh) and an additional 92.5 GWh of capacity under construction.

  • Japan’s Prices Rise for First Time in 18 Months on Energy Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan finally has an inflation pulse and the gains are much stronger than they first appear, a factor that could start to influence speculation over the Bank of Japan’s policy path. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bitcoin Bulls Eye $70,000… Avoiding sub-$65,500 Key, However

    While Cardano’s ADA finds support for a morning breakout, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a visit to $70,000…

  • Blackstone's earnings more than double on strong asset sales

    (Reuters) -Blackstone Group Inc, the world's biggest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday its distributable earnings more than doubled in the third quarter to an all-time high. Blackstone and other private equity firms have capitalized on low interest rates and the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to sell many of their assets for top dollar. "We believe our portfolio overall is well-positioned for future cycles, including a likely scenario of rising interest rates," Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman told analysts on an earnings call.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Tesla Posted Record Earnings. Its Stock Has Reached ‘Escape Velocity.’

    The electric-vehicle giant reported record operating profits Wednesday evening. Wall Street appears blown away by its profit margins.

  • Why Apple, FedEx, Microsoft Stocks Look Ready For Bullish Continuation

    Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) are all trading higher in strong uptrends. An uptrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart. The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control while the intermittent higher lows indicate consolidation periods. Traders can use moving averages to help identify an uptrend with rising lower frame moving averages (such as the eight-day or 21-day exp

  • China Hints Its Crackdown on Tech Giants Is Coming to an End

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top financial regulator said he expects to achieve significant progress in the ongoing crackdown on fintech firms before the year-end, reinforcing speculation that Beijing’s campaign to rein in its tech giants may be receding. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hi

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed, but S&P 500 sets new high after jobless claims drop to new COVID-era low

    Stocks were mostly higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising to log an all-time high as a parade of strong earnings results helped buoy equity prices.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.