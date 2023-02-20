Markets: Bitcoin dips below US$24,000 to start the trading week in Asia

Bitcoin fell below US$24,000 in a mixed morning for the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Monday in Asia. Solana posted the most gains in that list while leading memecoin Dogecoin dropped the most.

Bitcoin fell 2.76% in the last 24 hours to trade at US$23,927 as of 9:15 a.m. in Hong Kong, but was still up 11.9% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum lost 0.97% to US$1,661, and has gained 11.2% over the past seven days.

Solana was up 4.6% to US$24.62, a weekly gain of 15.6%. The network has been holding its “Build through the Bear” hackathon this month, which invites community members to build on the blockchain, offering US$50,000 in USDC for the top prize. The hackathon ends on March 14.

Dogecoin fell 2% to US$0.087, but was still trading up 6.6% over the past seven days. XRP slipped 1.7% to US$0.38, though was still trading 3% higher for the past week.

The total crypto market capitalization reached US$1.13 trillion overnight, the highest since August 2022, before falling to US$1.12 trillion at 9:15 a.m. in Hong Kong. The total trading volume over the past 24 hours was up by 14.4% to US$54.9 billion.

U.S. equities had a mixed day of trading on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, but the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed the day down 0.6%. Wall Street will be closed on Monday for Presidents’ Day.

Many major U.S. retailers are slated to release their holiday season earnings this week, starting with Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. on Tuesday.

The earning reports are set to come amid growing recessionary concerns in the U.S., as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates from near zero to 4.5% to 4.75% to tamp down on inflation. While some have criticized the Fed for raising rates too sharply, the central bank maintains it will be able to achieve a “soft landing” to bring down inflation without triggering a recession.

The latest Consumer Price Index data showed that inflation was up 6.4% in January from a year ago, down from 6.5% in December and 7.1% in November.