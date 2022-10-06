Markets: Bitcoin dips but holds above US$20,000, Ether falls, XRP only gainer in top 10

Lachlan Keller
·2 min read

Bitcoin fell in Thursday morning trading in Asia but held above the US$20,000 support line. Ether also lost ground. XRP was the only token in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization to gain.

See related article: Is crypto money? A South Korean court says no

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin fell 0.9% in the past 24 hours to change hands at US$20,166 at 8 a.m. in Hong Kong. Ether dropped 0.7% to US$1,353, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

  • The leading memecoin Dogecoin was the biggest loser in the top 10, falling 2.2% to US$0.06, Cardano fell 1.1% to US$0.43, while Solana was little changed, dipping 0.2% to US$34.07.

  • XRP rose 2% to US$0.49 following news that Ripple Labs Inc., the firm whose payment network is powered by XRP, was listed in the CB Insights Fintech 250 for 2022 as one of the world’s most promising Fintech companies.

  • XRP prices remain volatile in the face of seesaw developments in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, which was originally filed in 2020 with the SEC alleging Ripple had sold tokens as unregistered securities. On Tuesday, the SEC objected to motions from two firms that had requested amicus briefs supporting Ripple.

  • U.S. equities were little changed on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index both fell 0.2%.

  • Markets flattened from a strong start to the week following data that showed the U.S. economy is still running strong with businesses adding 208,000 jobs in September — more than forecast and up from 185,000 in August — according to payroll services firm ADP on Wednesday.

  • This is seen as another signal the pace of inflation isn’t slowing and points to further interest rate increases ahead by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Inflation is now running at 8.3% in the U.S. and the Fed has said it wants it back in the target range of 2%.

See related article: ‘It raises really interesting questions’: How regulators are approaching DAOs

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Is Bitcoin Finally Bottoming? Maybe, ARK Investment Says

    Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin shows signs of bottom, ARK Investment says; Coinbase retail numbers tumble; Mastercard's new crypto security

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase Are Rising Today

    Major Wall Street bank stocks rose along with the broader market today after a lot of selling in recent weeks and as investors look for the Federal Reserve to potentially pivot on monetary policy. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded nearly 3.7% higher in the final hour of trading today. Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C), traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) were up more than 4%.

  • U.S. service sector growth solid in September; price pressures easing - ISM survey

    The U.S. services industry slowed modestly in September, while employment surged and a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs fell to more than a 1-1/2-year low, suggesting underlying strength in the economy despite rising interest rates. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing PMI dipped to a reading on 56.7 last month from 56.9 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI falling to 56.0.

  • Australian regulator, govt team up over data sharing after Optus breach

    The move comes weeks after Optus, the country's second-largest mobile operator, faced a massive cyberattack that compromised data of up to 10 million customers. The cyberattack, which was followed by a data breach in the country's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd earlier this week, served as a wake-up call for regulators and lawmakers to beef up cyber defences.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for October 4th

    FCX, HUN, and IBEX have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on October 4, 2022.

  • Interest Surges in Bitcoin Speculation, But It Might Be Bearish

    A new record has been reached in the trading of a key speculative tool in cryptocurrency markets: the bitcoin perpetual swap.

  • Where Will Zoom Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a pandemic-era icon. Annual sales are comfortably above $4 billion today compared to less than $1 billion pre-pandemic, and its video communication platform has become an essential service for many large and small enterprises. Investors are worried that this phenomenal growth story is over, and that Zoom's next few years will be marked by weakening earnings and stagnant sales.

  • Musk Has Original Idea Against Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon and Apple

    This is Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla . The richest man in the world put back on the table, on Oct. 4, his $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter , a social network which he considers to be the Town Square of our time. Twitter had filed a complaint and asked the Delaware Chancery Court to force the billionaire to respect his initial commitment.

  • Floridians request hurricane recovery help during Biden visit

    President Joe Biden visited Florida Wednesday to assess the state's damage from Hurricane Ian. NBC News Correspondent Shaquille Brewster gets residents' reactions to the trip as they focus on recovery.

  • Terra CEO Do Kwon to lose his passport within a month

    South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a notice on its website on Wednesday saying the passport belonging to Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. chief Kwon Do-Hyung, also known as Do Kwon, will be nullified in four weeks if Kwon does not return his passport. See related article: South Korea’s investigation of Do Kwon ‘unfair’: Terraform […]

  • Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Flatten as Latest Employment Data Throws a Setback for Inflation Hawks

    Crypto markets remain fretful about any suggestion the economy is not slowing enough to staunch rising prices. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • TPG, Johor Corp Talks to Take KPJ Private Have Stalled, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- TPG Capital and Malaysia’s Johor Corp. have halted talks about taking Kuala Lumpur-listed KPJ Healthcare Bhd. private, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.One Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's D

  • Why Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chinese EV Battery Maker CALB Targets Top Three Rivals After IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Newly Hong Kong-listed CALB Co. aims to become a top-three player in the electric vehicle battery industry within five years, Chief Executive Officer Jingyu Liu said.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.One Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Dau

  • These 2 Blue-Chip Energy Stocks Jumped Wednesday Despite the Falling Market

    Investors got a little fear back on Wednesday, although the major market indexes ended the day well off their lows. Bond yields also moved higher, reversing course and reminding investors that the bear market hasn't proven itself to be over just yet. Energy stocks got a boost on Wednesday as oil prices moved higher by about $1.50 per barrel to finish above the $88 mark.

  • Cboe Takes Step Into DeFi by Posting Free Market Data on Pyth

    (Bloomberg) -- Cboe Global Markets Inc. is making some real-time market data freely available over blockchain, as the exchange operator makes its entry into decentralized finance.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardo

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) closed the most recent trading day at $100.38, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session.

  • Xavien Howard day-to-day, Byron Jones not ready to come off PUP list

    Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was pulled from last Thursday’s game with a groin injury and his status will be a key storyline for the team as they head toward Sunday’s game against the Jets. Head coach Mike McDaniel offered an update on Howard during a Wednesday press conference. He said that Howard is day-to-day and [more]

  • What Makes TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Why Rivian Stock Surged 14% on Tuesday and Outperformed in September

    Investors liked the EV company's third-quarter production numbers and its reaffirmation that it's on track to hit its full-year production target.