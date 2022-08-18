Markets: Bitcoin, Ether decline; memecoins fall back, XRP holds gains

Lachlan Keller
·2 min read

Bitcoin and Ether fell in Thursday morning trading in Asia, along with all other cryptocurrencies on the top 10 list by capitalization, with the exception of XRP.  U.S. equities were weaker overnight as Federal Open Market Committee minutes released on Wednesday indicated interest rates in the U.S. will continue rising until inflation is brought under control.

See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; DOGE, XRP climb in Asia afternoon trade

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin was trading at US$23,347, off 2.16% in the past 24 hours as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether was down 2.2% at US$1,835, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

  • XRP was the only cryptocurrency in CoinMarketCap’s top 10 to buck the trend, gaining 0.7% to US$0.38 after the token’s issuer, Ripple, was named among the Inc. 5,000 fastest growing private U.S. companies.

  • Dogecoin saw the heaviest losses among the top 10, dropping 7.4% to US$0.08. Shiba Inu token also fell 6.5% to US$$0.00001478.

  • The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from its July meeting — in which interest rates were raised 0.75% — showed Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to consider ending a spate of interest rate increases until inflation is back under control. Interest rates in the U.S. are currently around 2.25% – 2.5%, which the meeting participants generally agreed was a “neutral range.”

  • Recent Consumer Price Index data did indicate U.S. inflation is easing, rising 8.5% on the year in July, down from the 9.1% seen in June.

  • U.S. equities also pulled back yesterday; the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.5%, the S&P 500 Index lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index finished off 1.25%. Investors are also nervous about China’s economy amid slower-than-expected industrial output in July and a worrying downtrend in real estate prices.

See related article: China’s zero-Covid policy realigning global economy, financial markets

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Accused of Laundering Ransomware Crypto Extradited to US

    (Bloomberg) -- A 29-year-old Russian accused of laundering ransom payments on behalf of cybergangs targeting hospitals and health-care providers has been extradited from the Netherlands to the US to face charges. Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov is accused with others of engaging in a variety of financial transactions to conceal cryptocurrency extorted from the victims of Ryuk ransomware attacks from at least August 2018 through August 2021, according to a statement Wednesday from the US Attorney’s Off

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall in Asia trade amid growing concern about China’s economy

    Bitcoin and Ether fell along with most other cryptocurrencies on the top 10 list by market capitalization as concerns spread across capital markets about the housing slump in China, where real estate prices have fallen for 11 months and threaten to undermine the world’s second largest economy. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; memecoins […]

  • Solana’s Biggest DeFi Lender is Leaning Into 'Permissionless' Loan Markets

    These “permissionless pools'' don't have any of the safeguards afforded to Solend’s whitelisted markets. That’s by design.

  • U.S. retail sales flat on gasoline price drop; consumer spending resilient

    U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in July as falling gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but consumer spending appeared to pick up at the start of the third quarter, further assuaging fears the economy was in a recession. Combined with strong wage gains from a tight labor market and ample savings, that should help to underpin consumer spending in the months ahead. "The combination of the strong labor market and sturdy consumer spending looks to keep the economy out of recession territory."

  • The bond market has investors ‘in a wait-and-see-mode’ amid rate hikes: Strategist

    Alessio de Longis, Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager, and George Bory, Allspring Global Investments Chief Investment Strategist for Fixed Income, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the equity market outlook and sector opportunities amid the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Bitcoin miner PrimeBlock ditches SPAC listing plan

    Bitcoin miner Prime Blockchain Inc., also known as PrimeBlock, has dropped its public listing plan via a blank-check company merger valued at US$1.25 billion, joining a number of crypto firms that have delayed or canceled similar listing plans. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin outperforms, Cardano edges higher Fast facts PrimeBlock and 10X […]

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; DOGE, XRP climb in Asia afternoon trade

    Bitcoin and Ether traded little-changed in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia. Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP both gained and were the biggest movers among the top 10 coins by market capitalization. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin outperforms, Cardano edges higher Fast facts Bitcoin was trading at US$23,829, off 0.77% in the past 24 […]

  • Cryptoverse: Electric ether leaps on verge of Merge

    After years of delays, the "Merge" seems all but certain to take place in September, with the cryptography underlying the blockchain undergoing a radical shift to a system where the creation of new ether tokens becomes far less energy-intensive. Investors seem to agree, with ether outstripping big brother bitcoin. Ether has seen six consecutive weeks of gains, pushing it up from a 1-1/2-year low of $880 in mid-June to levels closing in on $2,000, even though it's way off its November 2021 peak of $4,868.79.

  • Canadian Pension Giant Caisse Writes Off $150M Bet on Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius

    Quebec-based Caisse said Wednesday it had acted "too soon" in entering the sector.

  • Subtle shift in financial markets points to view U.S. economy may be able to handle higher rates

    Signs of a sentiment shift are evident in government bonds --- where yields remain higher across the board, led by 3- to 7-year rates.

  • U.S. Amateur stroke play wraps up: Tree trouble, high scores and four co-medalists

    Austin Greaser and Travis Vick faced off in last year's U.S. Amateur semifinals, but on Tuesday at Ridgewood only one made the cut as stroke play wrapped up with high scores and four co-medalists.

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decline

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, tumbling 5.55% to 54 cents. Polkadot (DOTUSD) shed 5.29% to $8.

  • Serena Williams is leaving tennis to become a full-time venture capitalist. Here are some of the investments she has already made, from a couples' therapy startup to an NFT wallet.

    Legendary tennis star Serena Williams announced she's leaving tennis to focus on her venture capital firm. See some companies she already invested in.

  • Fed staff sees bond portfolio income turning negative in coming months

    The development potentially signals that the stream of tens of billions of dollars from income earned from its bond portfolio that it has been sending annually to the U.S. Treasury may slow as the Fed shrinks its balance sheet. It should not affect the ability to implement monetary policy as directed by the Federal Open Market Committee, according to minutes of the July 26-27 meeting. The negative income would be shown as a deferred asset on the Fed's balance sheet, which "would be extinguished over time as net income turned positive again in later years."

  • Yellen tells IRS to produce $80 billion spending plan within six months

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed the head of the Internal Revenue Service to produce a detailed plan for deploying $80 billion in newly enacted enforcement funding within six months, an internal Treasury memo showed on Wednesday. Yellen wrote in the memo to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, reviewed by Reuters, that the operational plan "should include details on how resources will be spent over the ten-year horizon on technology, service improvement, and personnel." "This operational plan is key to ensuring the public and Congress are able to hold the agency accountable as it pursues needed improvements," she wrote, adding that it must include metrics for areas of focus and targets for the agency to achieve in coming years.

  • Wall Street is ‘just a bit too optimistic about 2023,’ strategist says

    Marci McGregor, senior investment strategist at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market sentiment, inflation, earnings, and the outlook for the bear market.

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • It’s the Record Date for the Tesla Stock Split. What That Means.

    Tesla stock will start trading at its three-for-one split adjusted price on Aug. 25. On the record date Wednesday, Tesla looks to see who its shareholders are.