Markets: Bitcoin, Ether decline; memecoins fall back, XRP holds gains

Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed the head of the Internal Revenue Service to produce a detailed plan for deploying $80 billion in newly enacted enforcement funding within six months, an internal Treasury memo showed on Wednesday. Yellen wrote in the memo to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, reviewed by Reuters, that the operational plan "should include details on how resources will be spent over the ten-year horizon on technology, service improvement, and personnel." "This operational plan is key to ensuring the public and Congress are able to hold the agency accountable as it pursues needed improvements," she wrote, adding that it must include metrics for areas of focus and targets for the agency to achieve in coming years.