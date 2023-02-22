Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall as 2-year bond nears 15-year high

Bitcoin and Ether fell in Wednesday morning trading in Asia along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Polygon saw the biggest drop, while BNB dropped the least. A series of economic data in the U.S. released on Tuesday, including earnings reports from retail giants and the rising rate of some Treasury bills, weighed down on equity markets.

Bitcoin fell 1.6% in the last 24 hours to trade at US$24,442 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, though it was still up 10% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum fell 2.6% to US$1,658, rising 6.5% over the past seven days.

Polygon lost 6.1% to US$1.39, though it still booked 10% gains over the past seven days. BNB fell 1.2% to US$311.48, but was still up 5.2% for the week.

The total crypto market capitalization dropped 1.8% to US$1.11 trillion at 8 a.m. in Hong Kong. The total trading volume over the past 24 hours was up by 3.3% to US$66.70 billion.

U.S. equities closed lower on Tuesday, which was the first trading day of the week, as markets closed on Monday for President’s Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1%, the S&P 500 Index dropped 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day down 2.5%.



The three key indices posted the biggest single-day losses since Dec. 15 as the S&P 500 cut its year-to-date gains in half while the Dow Jones wiped out almost all of its 2023 gains.

The two-year Treasury note yield rose to 4.7% on Tuesday, the highest level since 2007, while the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 3.9%. Elevated levels in Treasury bond yields represent a larger upside risk for yields, placing downward pressure on equities.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 policy meeting on Wednesday, which investors will look to for hints on how the central bank may act to tackle inflation.

Retail giants Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc., released their holiday season earnings reports on Tuesday. Walmart’s revenue rose 7.3% to US$164 billion from the previous year, while Home Depot fell short of expectations, reporting US$35 billion in Q4 revenue. Both companies projected a challenging quarter ahead due to headwinds from supply chain shortages and ongoing inflation in the economy.

Economic data released on Tuesday suggested that business activity in the U.S. is expanding. The S&P Global services purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to an 8-month high of 50.5 in February, up from 46.8 in the previous month, while the manufacturing PMI rose to a four-month high of 47.8 from 46.9.

The Fed raised interest rates to the range of 4.5%-4.75% on Feb.1 to fight the inflation, the highest level since October 2007, with the latest Consumer Price Index data up 6.4% in January from a year ago, down from 6.5% in December and 7.1% in November.