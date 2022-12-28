Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall, Dogecoin extends holiday blues

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices fell on Wednesday afternoon in Asia along with all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Dogecoin led losses, dropping 5.37% in the last 24 hours leading to 4:00 p.m. Hong Kong time, followed by Cardano at 4.73% and Polygon at 3.24%.

See related article: Biggest blockchain trends for 2023 and beyond

Fast facts