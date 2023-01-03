Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up, XRP leads gains in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices inched up in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia, along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP led gains at 3.22%, followed by Polygon at 1.76% and Litecoin at 1.74%.
See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty drops 3.6% in latest adjustment
Fast facts
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, gained 0.02% to US$16.733 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Ethereum rose 0.32% to US$1,217, according to CoinMarketCap.
XRP increased the most, by 3.22% to trade at US$0.3489, after dropping 5.2% in the last seven days.
Polygon’s Matic token rose 1.76% to US$0.7845, and has dropped 3.65% for the week. The token was one of the top 10 most purchased coins by 500 biggest Ethereum whales this New Year’s day, according to data from crypto whale tracker WhaleStats.
Litecoin rose 1.74% to US$75.99 in the last 24 hours and has gained 8.08% in the last seven days. Litecoin Foundation, the organization behind the cryptocurrency, has said the network completed over a record 39 million transactions in 2022.
Most Asian markets were up on Tuesday with the Shanghai Stock Exchange closing 0.88% higher and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index stronger by 1.84% at Tuesday’s close. Asian markets have been rising since China announced plans to relax pandemic measures.
See related article: Bitcoin ATM rush Down Under: Australia leapfrogs El Salvador, Poland