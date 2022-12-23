Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices edge up; Dogecoin rebounds after heavy losses

Bitcoin and Ether traded higher Friday morning in Asia, along with nearly all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin led the gains with a rise of nearly 4.5%, followed by Cardano and XRP. BNB edged lower.

Fast facts

Bitcoin edged up 0.07% to US$16,829 in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether rose 0.36% to change hands at US$1,218, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin gained 4.46% to trade at US$0.07696, recovering from some heavy losses logged earlier this week after long-time Dogecoin supporter Elon Musk said he will step down as Twitter chief.

Twitter on Thursday enabled a new search feature that shows Bitcoin and Ether price charts, but the function has yet to be available for the memecoin. The token traded down 9.16% over the past seven days.

Cardano rose 1.33% to US$0.2565 after losing 14.52% over the past week. XRP nudged up 1% to flip hands at US$0.3496, but was still down 7.57% in the past seven days. BNB slipped 0.06%.

The price movements came after news emerged that Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the failed FTX.com exchange, was released on a US$250 million bail package on Thursday in the U.S.

The collapse of Bankman-Fried’s exchange last month amid fraud charges prompted massive selling and withdrawals from centralized crypto exchanges as investors worried more failures could follow.

U.S. equities ended the day lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.05%, and the S&P 500 Index lost 1.45%. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.18%. The declines followed a relief rally on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. consumer confidence index reached an eight-month high in December.

