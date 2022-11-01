Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices fall; Dogecoin, Shiba Inu bull run continues; BNB gains

Reuters

Rallies in Holdings Inc, Revlon Inc, Tilray Brands Inc and other so-called meme stocks on Monday may be another sign that investors' appetite for risk is rebounding as the broad S&P 500 closes out the month of October with an 8% gain. , which returned to public markets in late 2021 after merging with a SPAC, rallied nearly 35%, while Revlon Inc, which said last week that it was exploring a sale of the bankrupt company, rose 4.8%. Canadian cannabis company Tilray, meanwhile, jumped 12.1%.