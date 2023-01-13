Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices jump as U.S. indicator shows inflation pressure is easing

3
Danny Park
·2 min read

Bitcoin and Ether prices jumped in Friday morning trading in Asia after the December U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) released overnight rose 6.5% year-on-year, which was in line with expectations and lower than inflation readings in previous months. All other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies rose.

See related article: How DeFi can overcome the stench of shitcoins and ponzinomics

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin surged 5.23% to US$18,868 in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, a 12% gain over the past calendar week and the highest since Nov. 9.

  • Ether rose 3.84% to US$1,418 to post a gain of 13.5% for the week, according to CoinMarketCap data.

  • Among the top 10 crypto by market capitalization, Cardano added 2.67% to US$0.33, bringing its gain for the week to 22.6%. Dogecoin rose 3.11% to US$0.08, up 12.2% on the week.

  • The total crypto market capitalization increased 4.78% to US$906.87 billion, while trading volume surged 91.6% to US$66.17 billion.

  • December’s CPI reading fell from the 7.1% recorded in November for the largest monthly decline in the inflation indicator since April 2020, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve may now ease back a policy of raising interest rates.

  • “The data confirms that inflation is finally being tamed, which means there’s a higher chance that the Federal Reserve will pursue less aggressive interest rate hikes in the world’s largest economy,” Nigel Green, chief executive of investment advisor deVere Group, said in an email to Forkast.

  • Last month, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50-basis points to between 4.25% and 4.5%, the highest in 15 years. It had raised rates by 75 basis-points for the prior four consecutive meetings to curb inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has warned of more rate increases in 2023, with the next Federal Reserve meeting to be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.

  • U.S. equities finished higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.64%, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.34% and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.64%.

See related article: NFT December sales surge to highest since June amid ‘tax-loss harvesting’

Recommended Stories

  • Gemini and Genesis Sued by SEC Over Crypto ‘Earn’ Program

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators sued crypto brokerages Genesis Global Capital and Gemini Trust Co. for breaking securities rules. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers: Markets WrapThe Securities and Exchange Commission said

  • SEC Sues Crypto Firms Genesis and Gemini Over Lending Product

    The regulator said the two companies should have followed federal investor-protection laws to market Gemini Earn.

  • Why Cryptocurrency Stocks Like Riot Blockchain Surged Higher Today

    Riot closed the day almost 15% higher, while Silvergate cruised to a nearly 13% increase. Riot and Silvergate are rather different animals. Silvergate is in many ways a traditional bank but is often lumped in with other crypto assets since its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a real-time payments platform that services users from cryptocurrency exchanges and institutions.

  • Bitcoin hovers below $19,000, Coinbase stock rises

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at how crypto stocks like bitcoin and Coinbase are performing on Thursday.

  • El Salvador passes law for bitcoin-backed 'volcano bonds' and eyes expanding to other cryptocurrencies

    The bond issuance was originally planned for early 2022, and El Salvador seeks to raise $1 billion through the so-called volcano bonds.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Nick Scali Limited's (ASX:NCK) 34% Undervaluation?

    Does the January share price for Nick Scali Limited ( ASX:NCK ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and the collapse of the creative process

    Does the moment of imagination carry more value than the work of making something real? DeAgostini/Getty ImagesIn 2022, OpenAI – one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence research laboratories – released the text generator ChatGPT and the image generator DALL-E 2. While both programs represent monumental leaps in natural language processing and image generation, they’ve also been met with apprehension. Some critics have eulogized the college essay, while others have even proclaimed the

  • STOT by Finxeed Announces Partnership with Bi Te Bi Chui Shui Zhan (BTBCSZ)

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Finxeed, a decentralized credibility scoring platform, today announced the partnership with Bi Te Bi Chui Shui Zhan (BTBCSZ) to further strengthen community presence and to build trust for its core product - STOT.Image 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9271/151133_2acaa7f344a61b91_001full.jpgSTOT is the World's First Certified Digital Asset Prop Firm, as the key initiative

  • Challenger Technologies (SGX:573) investors are sitting on a loss of 8.8% if they invested a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if...

  • Rapid Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:RAPID) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over...

  • Bank of Korea raises rates as markets see end of tightening

    South Korea's central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, as expected, but suggested a possible downgrade of this year's economic growth projection and dropped a reference to the need for more rate hikes. Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted Friday's rate increase would mark the end of a rate-hike cycle that the Bank of Korea's began in late 2021. The Bank of Korea said its seven-member monetary policy board had decided to raise its policy interest rate to 3.50%, the highest since late 2008.

  • LendingClub slashing headcount by 225

    LendingClub Corporation is slashing its headcount by 14%, the financial services firm announced on Thursday. That will equate to 225 workers losing their jobs.

  • Short Traders Suffer $200M in Losses as Ether, Cardano Lead Crypto Majors' Gains

    Crypto market capitalization has increased some 3.5% in the past 24 hours.

  • Time to Buy These Popular Retail Restaurant Stocks?

    With these popular retail restaurants already providing a hedge against inflation over the last year, a stronger consumer could help their stocks rally.

  • Dollar wobbles as U.S. inflation fuels hopes of slower Fed rate path

    The U.S. dollar swayed on Friday, flirting with seven-month lows after a sharp dive overnight as data showed U.S. inflation was slowing, boosting hopes of the Federal Reserve taking its foot off an aggressive interest rate hike policy. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.059% to 102.220 but was languishing around its lowest level since June. U.S consumer prices surprisingly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, with Federal Reserve policymakers expressing their relief and paving the way for the central bank to slow the pace of monetary tightening.

  • Bitcoin Inches Toward 19K as Recession Scare Subsides

    The original cryptocurrency is seeing some bullish action as the broader financial market sees light at the end of the economic tunnel.

  • Police: Suspect robbed victim outside Pinnon Meats before fatal shooting

    The Rockford Police Department released new information about a fatal shooting outside of a prominent Rockford business Wednesday.

  • Tom Brady Wins At Football, But Loses Big at Crypto

    The NFL star had promoted Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency ambitions before its infamous collapse.

  • Southwest shareholders sue airline after mass cancellations

    Shareholders of Southwest Airlines Co. filed a class action lawsuit against the company Thursday, alleging that the airline provided “materially false and misleading” information over a two year period regarding issues that caused a “meltdown” of the company last month. Over the holiday weekend in December, Southwest cancelled thousands of its flights, largely attributing the…

  • Colts complete head coach interview with Ejiro Evero

    The Colts completed their head coach interview with Broncos DC Ejiro Evero on Thursday.