Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices little changed; Polkadot gains as Solana gives up ground

Bitcoin and Ether were little changed in a muted morning of trading on Wednesday in Asia, as few top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies moved by more than 1% in either direction. Polkadot was one standout in the positive, while Solana saw the biggest loss after posting the largest gains in the list on Tuesday.

Fast facts

Bitcoin rose less than 0.1% to US$21,168 in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, an increase of 21.3% over the past calendar week. Ether edged up 0.4% to US$1,568 to bring its gains for the week to 17.3%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Polkadot rose 2.7% to trade at US$5.96, a gain of 21.2% in the past week. Wednesday’s rise comes as the network upgraded its XCM “cross-consensus messaging” format to version 3, which reportedly improves cross-chain communication and lays the groundwork for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the network.

Litecoin rose 1.5% to US$87.12, an increase of 7.7% over the past seven days. Solana fell by 2.9% to US$22.90, but was still trading up 41.4% over the past week.

The total crypto market capitalization over the 24 hours rose less than 0.1% to US$991.9 billion, while trading volume fell 11.4% to US$48 billion.

U.S. equities also had a mixed day on Tuesday, the first day of trading for the week after Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. public holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.1%.

The Dow’s losses came amid poor earnings results on Tuesday from U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which helped end a four-day winning streak for the Dow as the bank’s shares dropped more than 6%. Goldman’s Q4 profits fell to US$1.19 billion, down 66% from US$3.81 billion a year ago and well below estimates.

Other banks posted better-than-expected results, with Morgan Stanley & Co, LLC’s fourth-quarter revenue coming in at US$12.75 billion to beat expectations of US$12.54 billion. The shares rose almost 6%.

