Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Polygon, Solana lead gainers among the top 10 tokens

Bitcoin and Ether rose as all top 10 tokens by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, gained in Tuesday morning trading in Asia. Polygon led the list. Solana followed on news a leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace will suspend transaction fees.

See related article: Gold commodities market could enter the blockchain, according to new industry initiative

Fast facts

Bitcoin gained 1.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,550 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether rose 1.9%% to US$1,331, according to data from CoinMarketCap.



Polygon was the biggest gainer on the top 10 list, jumping 6% to US$0.84. Solana was the next biggest gainer with a 3.5% move to US$31.22. This follows news that Magic Eden, the largest NFT marketplace in the Solana blockchain, was making payment of royalty fees on the network optional and suspending transaction fees.



U.S. equities closed higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9%, and the S&P 500 Index rose 2.7%. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day up 3.4% to record its biggest single-day gain since July.



Markets were buoyed on Monday by the U.K.’s new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, abandoning much of his predecessor’s mini-budget. The pound jumped more than 2% on the back of the news to trade at US$1.14. The mini-budget in late September had proposed £45 billion (US$51 billion) in unfunded tax cuts, which in the weeks since had driven the pound to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since the mid-1980s.



Markets also rallied on a better-than-expected earnings report on Monday from Bank of America Corp. on the back of higher income from the rise in interest rates. The shares jumped more than 6%.



Earnings season for financial firms is in focus on Wall Street and the next major release is due from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Tuesday.

See related article: Mastercard to let banks offer crypto services to clients