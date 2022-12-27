Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; XRP leads gains

CoinDesk

Back during the DeFi Summer of 2020 – ages ago in Web3 time – the meme “degens” came about as a way to describe Web3 enthusiasts who were yield farming on systems with high annual percentage yield (APY) and high likelihood of failure. In the first two years of the decade, driven by headlines, rising prices and FOMO, thousands of traders entered Web3 with the intention of making a quick buck. Since Satoshi solved the Byzantine Generals Problem in the Bitcoin white paper, there have been boom and bust cycles in crypto that, from an evolutionary perspective, are similar to natural systems.