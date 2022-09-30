Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; XRP surges following court ruling vs. SEC; gains across top 10 crypto

Bitcoin and Ether rallied in late afternoon trading in Asia to rise over 1% as all top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gained.

Fast facts

Bitcoin rose 1.35% to trade at US$19,569 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether fell 1.82% to US$1,341, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP jumped 12.75% to US$0.4923 after the Securities and Exchange Commission’s attempts to withhold documents were overruled by a U.S. District Court judge in its ongoing court case against Ripple Labs Inc., the issuer of XRP. The documents, written by former Division Director William Hinman, relate predominantly to a speech he gave in which he argued that Bitcoin and Ether are not securities.

Solana gained 2.98% to change hands at US$34.27 while Cardano rose 1.29% to US$0.4372.

FTX Token was up 1.75% to US$24.37 amid the publication of text messages between the “guru” of Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX Token’s issuer FTX US, and Elon Musk, telling him that the crypto billionaire had been “potentially interested” in buying Twitter.

Asia equity markets mostly fell following Wall Street’s widespread losses overnight. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.55%, while the Nikkei 225 lost 1.83% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index gained 0.33%.

