Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; XRP surges following court ruling vs. SEC; gains across top 10 crypto

Oisin Mcilroy
Bitcoin and Ether rallied in late afternoon trading in Asia to rise over 1% as all top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gained.

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin rose 1.35% to trade at US$19,569 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether fell 1.82% to US$1,341, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

  • XRP jumped 12.75% to US$0.4923 after the Securities and Exchange Commission’s attempts to withhold documents were overruled by a U.S. District Court judge in its ongoing court case against Ripple Labs Inc., the issuer of XRP. The documents, written by former Division Director William Hinman, relate predominantly to a speech he gave in which he argued that Bitcoin and Ether are not securities.

  • Solana gained 2.98% to change hands at US$34.27 while Cardano rose 1.29% to US$0.4372.

  • FTX Token was up 1.75% to US$24.37 amid the publication of text messages between the “guru” of Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX Token’s issuer FTX US, and Elon Musk, telling him that the crypto billionaire had been “potentially interested” in buying Twitter.

  • Asia equity markets mostly fell following Wall Street’s widespread losses overnight. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.55%, while the Nikkei 225 lost 1.83% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index gained 0.33%.

