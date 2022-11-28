Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Dogecoin leads pack in muted morning of trading

Bitcoin was little changed in Monday morning trading amid mixed results from the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies following a relatively muted few days of trading over the Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. Memecoin Dogecoin was the standout performer as longtime token advocate and new Twitter Inc. boss Elon Musk used the platform to announce a significant development for his electric car company Tesla Inc.

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to US$16,439 in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether fell 0.9% to US$1,208, according to CoinMarketCap.



Dogecoin was the only token to see double-digit gains, rising 11% to US$0.098 — near its highest point in almost three weeks. These gains came suddenly after Musk announced that “Tesla team just completed a 500 mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs!” Dogecoin’s fortunes are often linked to that of Musk and his companies; the memecoin also saw significant gains when Musk’s purchase of Twitter was confirmed, for example. Copycat token Shiba Inu also posted larger gains than any other top 10 token, rising 2.9% to US$0.000009286.



BNB, the native token of the blockchain operated by the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance Global Inc., BNB Smart Chain, fell 1.2% to US$307.69 but is still up 16.4% over the past seven days. This comes as Binance released its proof of reserves on Friday to provide increased transparency over user funds amid the heightened industry scrutiny following the collapse of Bahamas-based exchange FTX.com



Litecoin saw the heaviest losses, falling 1.9% to US$7.03, but has still proven to be one of the best-performing major tokens as it has gained roughly 36% in November amid the extreme market volatility since the collapse of FTX. Litecoin is expected to undergo its third mining reward halving in eight months, which will slow the pace of the token’s supply by half.



While it was little changed on Monday morning, XRP rose 9.7% to US$0.39 in the past seven days of trading as the date approaches for both parties to file summary judgments in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs Inc. — whose payment network is powered by XRP. Both parties are set to meet on Dec. 2 to discuss case redactions.



U.S. equities had a mixed day of trading on Friday in an abbreviated session due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, while the S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.5%.

