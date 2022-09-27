Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$19,000; Ether, Polkadot gain; XRP leads losers

The Wall Street Journal

SINGAPORE—The World Bank said it expects developing economies in East Asia to grow faster than China this year for the first time since 1990, as the world’s second-largest economy struggles with a real-estate crunch and the government’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. The Washington, D.C.-based lender cut its forecast for Chinese growth this year but said it expects growth among 22 neighboring economies to more than double in 2022 compared with the pace they notched last year, as countries benefit from dismantling most Covid-19 restrictions and a revival in tourism. Covid-19 lockdowns, corruption crackdowns and more have put China’s economy on a potential crash course.