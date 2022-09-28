Markets: Bitcoin price back under US$20,000, Ether little changed, XRP falls, Uniswap gains

Lachlan Keller
·2 min read

Bitcoin traded back in the US$19,000 range on Wednesday morning in Asia after breaching US$20,000 the previous day in a broader market surge. Ether was little changed, while Solana, Cardano and XRP on the list of top 10 by market capitalization lost ground.

See related article: Markets: Bitcoin price rises above US$20,000, XRP rebounds, Ether rallies

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin fell 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,105 at 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether dipped 0.4% to US$1,329, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

  • XRP led losses in CoinMarketCap’s top 10, falling 4% to US$0.44 as it continued to lose ground after reaching a four month high of US$0.55 earlier in the week. XRP had been on a price run higher amid reports a summary judgment may be granted in the lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and XRP issuer Ripple Labs Inc., which would conclude the case without a trial.

  • Solana fell 3.3% to US$32.72 and the Cardano token lost 1.1% to US$0.44.

  • UNI, the native token of the Uniswap decentralized exchange (DEX) that ranks just outside the top 10 list, jumped 8.1% to US$6.39. The gains follow news last week that the Uniswap Foundation, the organization behind the DEX, had distributed US$1.4 million in grants to projects working on the network, the largest going to Uniswap Diamond, which will improve functions on Uniswap.

  • U.S. equities had a mixed day on Tuesday. The S&P 500 Index closed down 0.2%, as it recorded its longest losing streak since February 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to continue its fall into the bear market officially announced on Tuesday after it lost 20% from its recent peak. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended the day up 0.3%

  • Investors remain in the shadow of a widespread rise in interest rates as central banks around the world attempt to tamp down inflation, which is at a four decade high in the U.S. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points last week and more increases are expected through the end of the year.

See related article: Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit

Recommended Stories

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tumbles After Crossing $20K in Topsy-Turvy Trading; How Chinese Universities Teach Blockchain

    The largest crypto by market capitalization had spiked over $20,000 in morning trading.

  • Bitcoin Price Hovers Near $19,000

    A volatile day in government-issued currencies started as a relatively tame one for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin's dollar value was little changed from its Sunday late-afternoon ET level, trading at $18,895 around 8.40 a.m. ET Monday, after earlier trading as high as $19,279. Meanwhile, the British pound was down about 0.25% against the dollar, and the euro was down by a similar amount—both recovering some of their earlier losses. For crypto, a move of 1% up or down in a given day is considered tam

  • Ethereum Merge Vaults Cryptocurrency Past Bitcoin in Hard-Money Allure

    Ether’s drastic reduction in the net inflation rate is attributed to the elimination of mining rewards and the “burning” of transaction fees, experts said.

  • Vitamin manufacturer expands in Northeast Philadelphia with 180,000-square-foot lease

    The California company, which touts itself as the No.1 manufacturer of store brand vitamin and nutritional supplements in the U.S., is expanding in Northeast Philadelphia by 70,000 square feet.

  • Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Eyeing Bid for Celsius Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who has been bailing out distressed industry players in recent months, is considering bidding for the assets of bankrupt lender Celsius Network, according to a person familiar with his deal-making. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012

  • Trump’s Truth Social SPAC Changes Address to UPS Store as Investors Pull $137.5 Million

    The company intended to take the former president's social media platform public

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • A surging U.S. dollar is creating an ‘untenable situation’ for the stock market, warns Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Corporate Home Buying Spree Backfires — Is This A Sign That Michael Burry's Predictions Are Accurate?

    Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, corporations thought they hit the jackpot. Not so long ago was 2021, and the galaxy in question was the United States of America. Institutions discovered a niche market that produced reliable, incredibly high yields. The market was real estate — single-family homes to be exact. They got a small taste early in 2020, taking advantage of some of the consequences families faced in the early stages of the pandemic. Institutions entered the rental market,

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • ‘It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Carl Icahn Uses These 2 Dividend Stocks to Protect His Portfolio

    After a grisly 1H22 which represented the stock market’s worst performance since 1970, the second half is shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment too. After clawing back some of the losses, it’s been onto the slide again with the S&P 500 almost back to the mid-June lows. The bad news, according to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, is that things could still get worse from here. “I think a lot of things are cheap, and they’re going to get cheaper,” said Icahn, pointing to the economic malaise,

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The stock market hasn't been enjoyable for some time, especially for technology investors, where 50% declines (or more) have become common among individual stocks. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) went public in the summer of 2021 near the peak of the now-defunct bull market. The stock has lost roughly two-thirds of its value just over a year later.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades

    When the broader stock market indices are posting double-digit percentage gains for consecutive years, a mere 2% or 3% dividend yield may seem inconsequential. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP), and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) are three dividend stocks that look set to provide decades of passive income for your portfolio. Daniel Foelber (United Parcel Service): Since Carol Tomé took the role of CEO of UPS in March 2020, the company has delivered everything investors could hope for.

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ might hold the key to the timing of the next market rebound. Here’s why.

    Wall Street's “fear gauge” may not have topped 40, but there's still reason to suspect that stocks could rebound if it holds above 30 for at least a couple of days.

  • This $300 Billion Market Could Bring Nvidia Stock Out of Its Slump

    Investors should keep a close eye on this fast-growing market that could supercharge the beaten-down tech giant.