Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP gains on SEC lawsuit developments, Ether post-Merge slide continues

Lachlan Keller
·2 min read

Bitcoin fell below the US$19,000 resistance level for the second time in a week in early Wednesday trading in Asia. Ether and most other tokens in the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization lost ground. XRP was the exception, gaining on news the token’s issuer, Ripple Labs Inc, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are seeking a summary judgment to end their protracted lawsuit.

See related article: Ethereum says Merge upgrade successfully completed, more to come

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin fell 3.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$18,886 at 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether lost 3.9% to US$1,323 according to CoinMarketCap. Solana saw similar losses, dropping 3.8% to US$31.42. Dogecoin was little changed, dipping 0.3% to US$0.058.

  • Ether has fallen 16% in the seven days since the much-anticipated “Merge” to a proof-of-stake network on Sept. 14. Ethereum Classic, the network from which Ethereum is forked, fell 4.9% to US$29.13, bringing its losses since the Merge to 17.5%.

  • XRP was the sole gainer in CoinMarketCap’s top 10, gaining 7.4% to US$0.41. The token reached its highest price since late May overnight at US$0.4215 on reports Ripple and the SEC are seeking a summary judgment to end a lawsuit that began in December 2020 without going to trial. In the lawsuit, the SEC alleged the sale of XRP constituted an offering of unregistered securities worth over US$1.38 billion.

  • U.S. equities ended Tuesday trading lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1%, while the S&P 500 Index lost 1.1%.

  • The U.S. Federal Reserve began its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to raise interest rates by a further 75 basis points to curb inflation.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said despite the risk of higher unemployment and weaker economic growth, he will continue to raise interest rates until inflation falls back to a target level of 2% from the current rate of more than 8%. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” he said at the Fed’s annual symposium last month. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

See related article: SEC, Ripple seek summary judgment in attempt to speed up XRP lawsuit

Recommended Stories

  • As Ether, Bitcoin Wilt, Trading Firms Blame Lack of Bullish Catalyst for Market Swoon

    ETH deposits to exchanges have yet to pull back, one observer noted. Investors began moving coins to exchanges ahead of Thursday's Ethereum Merge.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Regains $19K and Ether Rises as FOMC Meeting Nears

    Both assets are likely to remain in a tight trading range, at least until the Federal Reserve announces its latest interest rate hike or some other catalyst appears. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • 2 Auto ETFs for Q4 2022

    The auto industry includes companies that manufacture cars, trucks, vans, and commercial vehicles, as well as companies that supply automobile parts and technology. Well-known names in the industry include Tesla Inc.

  • Nasdaq Makes First Big Crypto Push to Lure Institutional Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. is making its first major push into crypto, as the second-largest stock exchange prepares to capitalize on increasing appetite for digital currencies among big-money investors. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFru

  • Why the Price of XRP Is Rising Today

    Over the past 24 hours, the price of the cryptocurrency XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) traded more than 12% higher as of 11:17 a.m. ET today after Ripple Labs, the company behind XRP, looked to be on the verge of winning a long-standing court battle. The SEC also claimed the founders of Ripple and XRP did not provide the proper disclosure.

  • SEC claims ethereum could trigger securities laws after merge

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss ethereum’s merge, the SEC declaring it could have control over the blockchain, and crypto mining.

  • Twitch To Ban Crypto Gambling Livestreams After Backlash From Influencers

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitch will ban controversial crypto gambling livestreams after backlash against recent multi-million-dollar sponsorship deals enjoyed by top Twitch personalities.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Comi

  • ICO Promoter Ian Balina Charged With Violating Federal Securities Laws

    Crypto promoter Ian Balina has been charged with violating federal securities laws for his role in promoting – and later reselling – tokens connected to a 2018 initial coin offering (ICO).

  • Fed rate hikes haven't curbed inflation much. These policies would work instead, economists say

    A hotter-than-expected inflation report last week dispelled hopes of relief for strained households and rekindled questions about U.S. policy for fighting sky-high prices. The Federal Reserve has instituted a series of aggressive interest rate hikes in recent months as it tries to slash price increases by slowing the economy and choking off demand. On the other hand, some economists told ABC News that the Fed's rate hikes are the best tool for fighting inflation but the central bank hasn't increased them far enough.

  • SEC Lawsuit Hints at Case for US Jurisdiction Over Ethereum

    (Bloomberg) -- The saga over cryptocurrency regulation took another twist courtesy of a comment buried in a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit that hints at a case for US jurisdiction over the Ethereum blockchain.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus

  • XRP, Ether Lead Recovery in Crypto Majors as Markets Prepare for Outsized Fed Hike

    The US central bank is expected to again hike rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday.

  • My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy in September

    Office space is a sector in the commercial real estate business that has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The Sun Belt, for instance, is still attracting population and investment growth in many of its large markets, and a real estate investment trust (REIT) with that focus is my pick for a top real estate stock to buy in September. In fact, the company is shedding its last non-Sun Belt holdings, two prime office properties in Pittsburgh, to help fund the Dallas purchase and focus the portfolio exclusively on cities the REIT says are business-friendly, affordable, and are growing jobs and population faster than national averages.

  • Fight a Hawkish Fed With These 3 Top Financial Stocks

    A hawkish Fed is bad news for many stocks. Still, those in the financial sector can realize higher profit margins.

  • Time to Buy These 3 Refinery Stocks Swamped by Oil's Fall

    Savvy investors could use the temporary decline in an upward-trending oil refining market to buy stocks like PBF, VLO and PSX at a discount.

  • Why Coinbase, ApeCoin, and Stellar Made Big Moves Today

    Crypto markets were mixed Tuesday morning, with some cryptocurrencies spiking higher and other dropping. This is in contrast to trends over the last few weeks that have consistently seen crypto values magnify the market's move higher or lower. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell as much as 5.4% in early trading and is still down 2% at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • ESPN updates chances of victory in Ohio State’s remaining games after Week 3

    Here's what the ESPN matchup predictor says about Ohio State's chances of winning each of its remaining games. #GoBucks

  • Windows 11 PC is getting a ton of updates, including live captions, gaming upgrades

    Microsoft is bringing a host of major improvements to Windows 11 as part of its free 2022 update.

  • Bitcoin Price Dips Below $19,000, Recovers; Ether Also Drops

    Bitcoin is on a losing streak. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at $18,776 earlier Monday, down 4.8% from its late Sunday levels, before recently moving back above $19,000. The decline had bitcoin on course for one of its lowest 5 p.m. ET levels since its mid-June low point for the year. Then, [crypto was being buffeted](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bitcoins-price-falls-below-20-000-11655542641) both by rising interest rates, and the recent collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD. Ether was

  • The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic

    Since inflation data for August came in hotter than expected last week, investors have been on edge. Despite the pain, the worst still may be to come, with the Federal Reserve's September meeting kicking off today and wrapping up tomorrow. Here's how the Fed could crush the stock market tomorrow and also why you shouldn't panic.

  • Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come

    This diverse basket of industrial companies has served as a reliable source of passive income for decades.