Markets: Bitcoin price falls with Ether. Doge sole gainer in top 10 cryptocurrencies

Lachlan Keller
·2 min read

Bitcoin fell but held above US$19,000 in Wednesday morning trading in Asia as the world’s leading cryptocurrency continued its month-long dalliance with that support level. Excluding stablecoins, most of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell, led by Solana. Dogecoin was the only token on the list to gain ground.

See related article: BNB Chain back online after devs deploy update to save funds

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin fell 0.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,052 at 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether fell 0.9% to US$1,279, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

  • Solana led the losers on the list, dropping 3.7% to US$30.79, but Polygon wasn’t far behind with a 3% fall to US$0.78. This despite announcing Tuesday the network’s open-source zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) public testnet, which will allow users to prove they own a piece of data without revealing the information on the EVM.

  • Tron dropped 1.9% to change hands at US$0.06. Dogecoin was the only gainer among the top 10, adding 1.26% to US$0.06.

  • U.S. equities had a mixed day Tuesday. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.1% to its lowest since July 2020 as both Indexes capped a 5-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 0.1% boosted largely by gains in Amgen, Inc. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

  • Equities were hit following Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey advising a meeting of pension funds managers on Tuesday that its £65 billion bond-buying intervention will end this week, and they should rebalance their portfolios by then. The pound fell against the U.S. dollar following the statement, dipping below US$1.10.

  • Investors await the release on Wednesday of the minutes from September’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting for further insight into the thinking of the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates and inflation. The Consumer Price Index is also due on Thursday, which will show the rate of inflation for September. Inflation was running at 8.3% for the 12 months to August versus the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

See related article: Brazil police bust crypto group led by ‘Bitcoin Sheikh’

Recommended Stories

  • Carlyle Credit Arm Makes $1.5 Billion Wager on Citrix, Nielsen Buyout Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. made large bets on the buyouts of Citrix Systems Inc. and Nielsen Holdings Plc as banks struggled to find buyers for billions of dollars of debt they agreed to provide to finance the deals.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Ratio

  • Save on Apple AirPods, MacBook Air laptops and Apple TV with the Prime Early Access Sale

    If you’re shopping for Prime Day deals to get ahead of Black Friday and your holiday wish list, there’s great savings to be found on Apple devices.

  • Grayscale says U.S. SEC set bar too high for Bitcoin funds

    Grayscale Investments said in a court filing Tuesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission set the bar too high for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which have so far not been approved for listing on U.S. exchanges. Grayscale sued the regulator in June, after the SEC denied its bid to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest bitcoin fund, into an ETF for listing on Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange. The SEC has rejected over a dozen spot bitcoin ETF applications, and approved several bitcoin futures-based ETFs.

  • Dogecoin, SHIB Post More Losses as Crypto Market Sheds $11B Overnight

    As the crypto market shed another $11 billion, Dogecoin and SHIB have been hit hard, with the meme coins suffering hefty losses overnight.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; XRP rises; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index drops amid U.S. regulation changes

    The top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization saw little change on the day, with XRP leading gains with a 1.65% rise. See related articles: Markets: Bitcoin rises but remains below US$20,000; Ether gains, XRP leads crypto top 10 Fast facts Bitcoin slipped 0.02% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,416 at 4 p.m. […]

  • Markets: Bitcoin price dips below US$19,000 before climbing back, XRP leads crypto losers

    Bitcoin briefly fell below US$19,000 in trading in Asia on Tuesday for the first time this month amid losses across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. XRP led the losers. See related articles: Two firms seek to weigh in on XRP lawsuit between SEC, Ripple Fast facts Bitcoin fell 1.73% in the […]

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • U.S. corporate bond ETFs plunge in global debt market rout

    Some U.S. corporate bond indicators have hit or are approaching new lows this week as a rout in the UK bond market and U.S. inflation worries slammed global debt valuations. BlackRock’s iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF - a major exchange-traded fund tracking the U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market - fell to a low of $101.05 on Tuesday, its lowest since 2009. Its high-yield counterpart, BlackRock’s iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF fell to $70.92 on Monday, just a few cents away from hitting a new low since March 2020.

  • Video shows Canada protest against Iran's government, not Iranians 'celebrating supreme leader's death'

    Following massive protests in Iran triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, a video was viewed tens of thousands of times in social media posts that claim it shows Iranians celebrating the death of the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The posts circulated as Khamenei made his first public comments since Amini's death, in which he accused arch-foes the United States and Israel of fomenting a wave of nationwide unrest. But the video in fact shows a p

  • 3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    While companies' share prices fluctuate according to the financial performance of the business, cryptocurrencies have no underlying assets. In 2022 alone, the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Equal Weight Index has tumbled 70.5% since January. The crypto market's value has plummeted as the war in Ukraine and rises in inflation and interest rates have bled into the already volatile industry.

  • Fresno County defies Biden and Newsom administrations on move to rename Squaw Valley

    Tuesday’s resolution is meant to tell people in Washington and Sacramento that “there’s an awful lot of dissent here,” said Supervisor Steve Brandau.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis 'burst into tears' over Kanye West's antisemitic tweets: 'I hope he gets help'

    John Legend, Sarah Silverman and more stars slam Kanye West's antisemitic tweets. The rapper released a new vlog on Monday, but made no mention of the controversy.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Wealthy millennials aren't relying on the stock market. Here's how their investment portfolios break down.

    Crypto accounts for 15% of wealthy millennials' portfolios. They also want investments in art, real estate and private equity.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • I’m the US chief economist at Vanguard, and here are 5 things investors should consider now amid high inflation

    Altogether, the seasonally adjusted inflation still stood at 8.3% over the past 12 months in August. “High inflation is unlikely to become a permanent feature of the economy,” Aliaga-Diaz assured, adding that “central banks are trying hard to bring it down” though that “may cost them a mild recession.” Instead, Aliaga-Diaz says the best strategy is to look ahead “over medium and long-term horizons,” and that the “odds are that markets will be better than the last few months.”