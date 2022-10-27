Markets: Bitcoin price nears US$21,000 amid market rally as Ether, Dogecoin lead gains

16
Lachlan Keller
·2 min read

Bitcoin continued its price run higher in Thursday morning trading in Asia as it neared US$21,000. Ether and the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, also rose. The total crypto market cap exceeded US$1 trillion for the first time since mid-September. Leading memecoin Dogecoin was the best performer, while the Shiba Inu token also rose, overtaking Tron by market cap.

See related article: Cash App users can now receive Bitcoin via the Lightning Network

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin gained 3.6% to US$20,798 in the 24 hours to 8:15 a.m. in Hong Kong, reaching as high as US$20,938 overnight, its highest in eight weeks, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Ether performed even better, adding 7.5% to US$1,569, after hitting US$1,584 overnight, its highest since last month’s network Merge.

  • The gains come amid Tuesday’s update to Block Inc.’s popular payment app, Cash App, which now allows users to send, buy, and receive Bitcoin using the network’s secondary payments layer Lightning Network.

  • Dogecoin gained 15.4% to trade at US$0.07 — its highest price since mid-August — as Dogecoin advocate Elon Musk was set to close the US$44 billion deal to buy the social media platform Twitter Inc. The world’s richest man used the platform to post a video of himself carrying a sink into Twitter’s headquarters on Wednesday along with the caption “Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!”

  • Copycat memecoin, Shiba Inu token, also gained, rising 6.1% to trade at US$0.00001077. Cardano added 0.9% to US$0.40, while Solana rose 1.4% to US$31.32.

  • U.S. equities had a down-arrow day Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2%, the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed, rising 0.01%. Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) plunged more than 19% to six-year lows of US$115 in after-hours trading after reporting Q3 2022 earnings were less than half of the same quarter last year, driven largely by a drop in advertising revenue.

  • As central banks worldwide have been raising interest rates to combat global inflation, the Bank of Canada offered some positive news to investors on Wednesday, raising interest rates by just 50 basis points, instead of the expected 75 basis points, bringing the total rate to 3.75%.

See related article: Elon Musk faces possible class-action lawsuit over Dogecoin losses

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Visits Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco Ahead of Friday Deal Deadline

    The social-media platform tells employees they will hear directly from the prospective owner on Friday.

  • First Mover Asia: Crypto Traders Are Betting on World Cup-Themed Tokens. What’s Driving the Interest?

    Some of the tokens have soared in recent days, although they are not licensed or have an affiliation with World Cup teams. An analyst says they “have little to no intrinsic value.”

  • Dogecoin Joins Ethereum in Double-Digit Gains as Crypto Rallies

    Dogecoin has jumped 10% over the past 24 hours alongside Ethereum. Shiba Inu has also enjoyed a hefty rally.

  • Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline

    "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands. Twitter confirmed Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further.

  • Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$20,000, Ether jumps as U.K. votes to regulate crypto

    Bitcoin was trading above US$20,000 for the first time in almost three weeks on Wednesday morning trading in Asia.

  • The end is (maybe) near: Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ

    Shortly after changing his bio to "Chief Twit," Elon Musk posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. "Entering Twitter HQ -- let that sink in!" he wrote. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter's staff if he takes over.

  • Ethereum’s Layer 2 Rollups Reduce Costs, but the Risks Are Underappreciated

    Ethereum’s incumbent rollup networks cannot currently claim that they “borrow” Ethereum’s security. Valid Points is CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that breaks down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 'a beacon of stability for the markets,’ strategist says

    This week, former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was appointed as the next prime minister of the U.K. and head of the Conservative Party at a time of historic political and economic turmoil in the country.

  • Accor Aims to Combat Inflation With Pricing Power

    The summer in Europe and the U.S. has been especially good for tourism, and in turn for Accor. The Paris-based operator of about 5,357 hotels globally regained its pre-pandemic performance on key financial measures. This enhanced pricing power could help insulate the lodging company from rising inflation, by offsetting those costs with revenue gains on […]

  • Faulty Module Is Locking Polestar 2 Owners Out of Their Cars

    When we first drove the Polestar 2, we liked it a lot. More paint options would have been nice, but overall, it felt like a great EV. As long as you were into the 2's looks and were OK with it coming in gray, white or black, we probably would’ve recommended going for it. But recently, a growing number of owners have had complaints that tie back to one module causing all sorts of problems.

  • Texas Instruments beats on earnings, stock falls on disappointing outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Texas Instruments.

  • 'If bitcoin rallies above 21,000, I'd be a buyer' -CIO

    STORY: In a notoriously volatile third quarter, bitcoin managed to hold its own against other major asset classes, with the exception of the U.S. dollar, research from crypto data firm CoinGecko showed."At this juncture, bitcoin has actually been quite a bit more stable than the equity markets or even the bond markets for several months," said Ball.Over a pretty choppy few months, bitcoin remained stuck in the $18,000 to $22,000 trading range. Overall, that meant a decline of 1% in the third quarter, compared to a drop of 5% for the S&P 500, 4% for the Nasdaq and 7% loss in gold prices.Bitcoin also outperformed the euro and British pound, as both of those currencies were dented by political drama and a rapidly strengthening dollar.

  • KLA (KLAC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    KLA (KLAC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.50% and 5.20%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Spring Roll vs. Egg Roll: What’s the Difference?

    Whether it’s a healthy lunch or some greasy late-night chow after you’ve been burning the midnight oil, your local Chinese joint delivers on all fronts. Regardless of what led you to reach for that takeout menu, there’s a good chance you’ll be eyeing the appetizers. What’ll it be? Spring rolls or egg rolls? Here’s everything you need to know in order to settle the spring roll vs. egg roll debate once and for all. (And if you want the TL;DR, egg rolls are an American Chinese dish that have a thic

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.