Markets to central bankers: we don't believe you

3
Naomi Rovnick and Dhara Ranasinghe
·4 min read

By Naomi Rovnick and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON (Reuters) - Central bank policy announcements, once viewed as the rule book for how markets should move, are not resonating with traders any more.

Take Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate move. The central bank lifted its main funds rate by 25 bps to its highest since 2007 as it continued its fight against inflation.

Yet the S&P 500 hit a five-month high, as traders focused resolutely on the idea that the world's most influential central bank would change course soon.

Government bond markets meanwhile continued to price in rate cuts by year-end as the economic cycle turns.

Over in Europe, the European Central Bank delivered a hefty 50 bps hike on Thursday and promised more of the same for March and beyond.

Euro zone markets also rallied. The Stoxx 600 share index hit its highest since April, Germany's 10-year bond yield slid 23 bps, its largest fall in almost a year, as its price surged. Italian yields posted their biggest one-day fall since the ECB unleashed emergency stimulus during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis.

"Markets are saying 'you can say what you want right now, we know you'll change your tune,'" said Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International.

GRAPHIC: The race to raise rates The race to raise rates - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CANADA-CENBANK/dwvkdeaqopm/chart.png

DISCONNECT

Investors said that whatever central banks pledged now mattered less for markets already driven by a belief that inflation has peaked. Markets also anticipate the lagged effect of rate rises would slow the global economy, with both forcing rate hikes to be reversed later in the year.

Traders expect the Fed to cut rates at least twice by year-end. Even as the ECB sounded hawkish, markets lowered expectations for where its key rate will end up to around 3.25% from 3.4% earlier on Thursday.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that "I just don't see us cutting rates this year." ECB president Christine Lagarde said "we have more ground to cover and we are not done."

"What you're seeing here is the market saying okay, the Fed is going to hike, but ultimately, it's going to need to come back down at some point," said Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy CIO at DoubleLine Capital, which manages almost $100 billion in assets, referring to inflation easing.

U.S. headline inflation has dropped from a 40-year high last year to 6.5%. In the euro zone, hit by an energy crisis related to Russia's war in Ukraine, headline inflation at least moderated to 8.5% last month.

Ten-year Treasury yields are down 50 bps so far this year to around 3.3%, having soared 236 bps last year.

GRAPHIC: Off to a great start - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/GLOBAL-MARKETS/akpeqmgerpr/chart.png

GOOD REASON

Central bankers have good reason to talk tough. Exuberant markets risk undermining their tightening efforts.

"They have continued to sound quite hawkish but the market doesn't really believe them," said Sebastian Mackay, multi-asset fund manager at Invesco.

"In terms of the impact of (central bank) hawkishness on markets," he added, "this has significantly softened."

Markets also price a scenario where major economies cool down just enough to prompt central banks to quit hiking rates, without plunging into dreadful recessions.

Meanwhile price action following this week's central bank meetings continued a months-long cross-asset rally.

The S&P 500 and Europe's Stoxx index have rallied over 8% each since the start of this year. A Bank of America index of U.S. Treasury bonds has risen about 3%.

UK gilt yields meanwhile also tumbled after the Bank of England on Thursday signalled the tide was turning in its battle against high inflation after it raised rates again.

Risky assets are not usually expected to rise with government bonds, which investors use to shelter their portfolios against economic downturns. Still, markets were somehow managing to price "the best of all worlds," said Joseph Little, chief global strategist at HSBC's asset management unit.

Government bonds, whose coupon payments are eroded in real terms by inflation, were rallying in expectation of energy price shocks and supply chain issues caused by COVID shutdowns "becoming more benign," Little said. Equities and corporate bonds, he added, were predicting that easing inflation would "feed in to corporate profits".

Some investors believed markets are also underestimating the full impact of monetary tightening that operates with a time lag.

"This tightening was not done on planet Mars. This was done on planet Earth and somebody has to pay for this tightening," said Fidelity's Ahmed.

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick, Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Day Trading Army’s Grip on Stock Market Is Tighter Than in Meme Stock Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Animal spirits are raging again among retail investors and topping the meme frenzy seen exactly two years ago — at least by one measure.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismUnbowed by losses of more

  • What Are Weight Loss Patches, and Do They Work?

    Weight loss patches pop up online, but are they safe and do they work? Here’s what experts have to say.

  • Analysts sceptical as Casino opens talks with Teract

    Casino's preliminary talks with Teract to combine their French retail activities perplexes some analysts, who say a deal wouldn't address the supermarket group's urgent need to slash debt. Casino, controlled by 73-year-old Jean-Charles Naouri, faces a wall of debt, starting with about 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) of secured and unsecured bonds due next year for French activities, according to credit rating firm S&P. It recently cut its rating for Casino, highlighting the company's need "to fix the current cash burn." Naouri has pledged to sell 4.5 billion euros' worth of assets at Casino - owner of the Monoprix, Franprix and Naturalia brands - by the end of this year, 90% of which had already been completed by last October.

  • Golden Cross Hints 10% S&P 2023 Return; Apple, Google, Amazon On Deck; GM Breaks Out

    Apple analysts released their base case valuation ahead of earnings. GM stock breaks out while Ford nears buy point.

  • How First Citizens is seeing mortgage growth even as market shrinks

    While some banks shrink their mortgage businesses, Raleigh’s biggest institution, First Citizens Bank, has seen its mortgage loans grow.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • Investors Unafraid to Fight the Fed as Stocks and Bonds Rise

    Despite Fed tightening, the S&P 500 has climbed 17% from October. And the 10-year Treasury yield has dropped sharply.

  • Boeing 747 Goes Out in Style. Final Delivery Had Easter Egg for Enthusiasts.

    There are no more new 747 jets left for Boeing to deliver. The last 747 jet was delivered to aircraft and aircraft services provider Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) on Jan. 31. The “monumental day is a testament to the generations of Boeing employees who brought to life the airplane that ‘shrank the world,’ and revolutionized travel and air cargo as the first widebody,” said Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

  • Harley-Davidson stock soars as CEO optimistic about 2023 motorcycle sales growth

    Harley-Davidson executives said they see an opportunity to grow retail sales this year while maintaining discipline in the manufacturers' suggested retail prices at dealerships.

  • Meta Stock Soars, Reclaiming $500 Billion Market Value, As Wall Street Embraces Grown-Up Mark Zuckerberg

    "My management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency'," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Coinbase Shares Soar as Crypto-Related Stocks Continue Post-Fed Rally

    Barclays analyst said Coinbase volumes rose 56% in January from the previous month.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 74% and 95% to Buy in 2023

    The Nasdaq Composite dipped into a bear market last year, and the tech-heavy index is still 28% off its high. Investors often overreact to good and bad news, so stocks tend to rise too high during bull markets and fall too far during bear markets. Warren Buffett hinted at that quirk of human nature when he said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Driving Higher

    For the third day in a row, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is riding higher -- up 4.3% as of 10:10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates only 25 basis points yesterday is probably part of the reason for that -- indeed, growth stocks in general seem happy to run today, with the entire Nasdaq up nearly 2%. Tesla's plan to cut the prices of its electric cars, you see -- not just in the U.S., but in China as well -- is having its intended effect of stoking consumer demand.

  • Alphabet earnings: Slowing ad sales, an antitrust suit, and ChatGPT on deck

    Google parent Alphabet will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Thursday.

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever

    This category-leading tech company is building the foundations for incredible long-term performance.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?

    If you're investing in a stock with a dividend that yields 8% or more, you should be careful and take a close look at its business. While monster-sized payouts may look attractive, the danger is that they may not end up lasting.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.