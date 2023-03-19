Markets Eye Volatile Week With Credit Suisse, Fed as Catalysts

Markets Eye Volatile Week With Credit Suisse, Fed as Catalysts
Srinivasan Sivabalan and Benjamin Purvis
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global markets are bracing for what looks set to be another tumultuous week with a focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy response to the US bank turmoil and the rescue of Credit Suisse Group AG in Switzerland.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Currencies will give an early indication of investor sentiment, with trading in the Asia-Pacific region set to get under way at about 5 a.m. Sydney time. Traders will watch how the Swiss franc reacts to the flurry of weekend activity that saw rival UBS Group AG agreeing to buy Credit Suisse in a government-brokered deal. The Swiss currency has lost some of its haven appeal with the country’s banking sector being at the center of the financial turmoil. The Japanese yen, which led gains among Group of 10 currencies last week, will give a sense of the flight to safety.

UBS’s all-share deal is priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse’s $8 billion valuation at the close on Friday and it remains to be seen whether it can contain the crisis of confidence. Meanwhile, Californian authorities are working on a break-up of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. The multiple pressure points in the financial system are roiling global markets and leaving the Federal Reserve with a tough choice between carrying on its fight against inflation or taking a pause to prioritize financial stability.

UBS to Buy Credit Suisse in Historic Deal to End Crisis

Volatility skyrocketed last week as fears spread about the health of the global financial system amid the effects of the Fed’s yearlong campaign to fight inflation. Concern about potential contagion sent investors scurrying for haven assets and forced a radical rethink about how tight the Fed — and other central banks — will be able to keep policy.

Front-end Treasury yields were whipsawed by more than 20 basis points every day as investors plowed cash into US securities. US bank equities took a beating and technology stocks turned out to be something of a refuge.

At the close of trade last week, swap markets indicated around a two-in-three chance that the Fed would opt to push ahead with a quarter-point interest-rate increase at its meeting Wednesday, although pricing suggested that it’s likely to end its tightening cycle there. At the height of bank stress concerns earlier in the week, traders had lowered the odds of a quarter point hike to less than half while some banks, including Goldman Sachs and Barclays, changed their rate calls and they now don’t expect a rate hike.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Holds Support As EV Price War Continues

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. Which one is No. 1 depends on your EV definition. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is rapidly closing the gap.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • UK aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree

    Britain’s government said Sunday that it could start deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda in the next few months — but only if U.K. courts rule that the controversial policy is legal. The Home Office said it was aiming to start flights “before the summer,” as Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited the east African country to reinforce the Conservative government’s commitment to the plan. In the Rwandan capital, Kigali, she met with President Paul Kagame and Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, visited accommodation intended to house deportees from the U.K. and laid a brick at another housing development for migrants.

  • Blankfein Says Fed Can Stop Rate Hikes After Bank Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said the Federal Reserve can take a pause hiking interest rates this week as the unfolding bank crisis will effectively tighten lending standards in the economy.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksCredit S

  • Credit Suisse’s Riskiest $17 Billion Bonds in Limbo After Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse’s First Boston Plan in Doubt Amid Crisis TalksCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealCredit Suisse Group AG’s $17.3 billion stack of its riskiest bonds is on a knife-edge as investors await details of UBS Group AG’s deal to buy the troubled lender

  • UBS Agrees to Buy Credit Suisse (Reports)

    An agreement between the two Swiss banks has been reached, according to Bloomberg News and the Financial Times.

  • New report shows Medicaid expansion narrowed racial disparities in health insurance

    Medicaid expansion is reducing inequities in U.S. health insurance coverage, a new report finds.

  • Credit Suisse and banking crisis, Fed meeting, Nike earnings top week ahead

    The future of First Republic Bank and Credit Suisse will dominate the headlines in the coming week ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

  • New Web3 protocol HexHash has been released to power the future of Credential Data Networks

    The protocol will help end the monopoly corporate giants have over user data.

  • UBS Takeover of Credit Suisse Could Be Imminent. Here’s Why It Matters.

    The Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma now see UBS’s purchase as the only option to tame mounting woes at Credit Suisse, according to news reports.

  • 12 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best renewable energy stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now. One of the few industries that are headed for a certain path of growth all over the world is renewable energy, […]

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • Regional Banks Want FDIC to Guarantee Deposits for Two Years

    A group of mid-size banks are concerned about bank runs after three bank failures occurred in March.

  • Can I Retire With $1 Million at 55?

    $1 million doesn't go nearly as far in retirement as it once did. In fact, a recent survey found that investors believe they'll need at least $3 million to retire comfortably. But retiring with $1 million is still possible, even … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire With $1 Million at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 15 Most Promising Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most promising stocks to buy according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. The international financial system is yet again wavering amid the banking sector problems. Analysts are now processing the possibility […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: UBS Buys Credit Suisse As Crisis Hangs Over Divided Market Rally

    UBS reportedly will buy its ailing Swiss rival. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • UBS To Buy Credit Suisse in $2 Billion All Stock Deal

    UBS will absorb Credit Suisse in a $2 billion all stock deal brokered by the government that was pulled together to prevent the latter embattled bank from failing.

  • Elon Musk Makes Damning Accusation Against  Banks

    The billionaire Tesla CEO accuses banks of being incompetent in managing the risk of their own investments which amount to hundreds of billions of dollars.

  • Warren Says She Favors Increasing FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren said she favors lifting the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s standard $250,000 cap, possibly into the millions of dollars, after Silicon Valley Bank’s failure exposed risk at US regional banks. Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse Talks Extend Into Sunday as Markets Await DealCr

  • U.S. lawmakers to examine merits of higher bank deposit insurance cap

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four prominent U.S. lawmakers on banking matters said on Sunday they would consider whether a higher federal insurance limit on bank deposits was needed to stem a financial crisis marked by a drain of large, uninsured deposits away from smaller and regional banks. "I think that lifting the FDIC insurance cap is a good move," Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, said on CBS's "Face The Nation" program, referring to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's current $250,000 limit per depositor.