Markets in H1: The almost perfect storm

Marc Jones
·5 min read

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors knew that, after two years of COVID-19 chaos, 2022 would be a bumpy ride, but nobody expected this - the most turbulent first half global markets have ever seen.

To grasp just how torrid things have been, consider two things. MSCI's 47-country world stocks index has suffered its biggest H1 drop since its creation in 1990.

At same time, 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds - the benchmark of global borrowing markets and traditional go-to asset in troubled times - have had their worst first half since 1788.

Why? Russia's invasion of Ukraine supercharged what was already fast-rising inflation, forcing the big central banks to jack up interest rates and politicians to warn of new world orders.

The result? A $13 trillion wipeout in world stocks, a 15.5% plunge Japan's yen, Italy's worst rout since the euro zone crisis, and what is shaping up to be the strongest commodities rally since World War I.

Add to that Russia being gouged out the global financial system, that country's sovereign credit rating downgrade (the biggest ever seen), widespread crypto and big-tech carnage, and worsening recession jitters.

"It's pretty much the perfect storm" said William Blair's Daniel Wood, a portfolio manager in emerging market debt, which is also having its worst ever first half. "Volatility has gone through the roof."

Worst ever start to a year for MSCI world stocks: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zgpomdlyrpd/Pasted%20image%201656489648473.png

The drama kicked in as soon it became clear that COVID wasn't going to shutter the global economy again and that the world's most influential central bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve, was serious about raising interest rates.

Those 10-year Treasury yields that drive world borrowing costs leapt from less than 1.5% to 1.8%, knocking 5% off MSCI's world stocks index in January alone.

Fast forward and that yield is now at 3.1% and stocks are down 20%. Inflation is at a 40-year high and the Fed is set for its fastest course of interest rate rises since 1994.

Treasuries have lost more than 13%, the most since the U.S. constitution was ratified in 1788, according to Deutsche Bank; Italy's bonds have haemorrhaged 25% in preparation for the European Central Bank's first rate hike in over a decade; and emerging-market debt is down nearly 20%.

"Government bonds are not expected to lose over 10% in six months," JPMorgan Asset Management global strategist Hugh Gimber said. "This is unfamiliar territory for most investors. Central banks have seen markets come under pressure and haven't reacted. That is what is different."

Global markets in 2022: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmpjowyqwvr/Pasted%20image%201656492611136.png

SCARS

Potent strength in the dollar has seen it rise 9% against a basket of the main world currencies in the first half, and it is up by a far larger 15.5% against the Japanese yen, which has been left at its weakest level since 1998.

Turkey's self-inflicted inflation and policy problems have cost the lira another 20%. Egypt, among the largest wheat importers, has been forced to devalue its currency more than 15%, while at the other end of the spectrum the Russian rouble is, on paper, up 40%.

This is not an accurate reflection of its value, however, because Western sanctions over the "special military operation" in Ukraine and Russia's domestic capital controls mean the currency can't be freely traded anymore. In fact only two currencies are higher against the dollar with any certainty - Brazil's real and Mexico's peso, up 6% and 2%, respectively.

Crypto markets have been hammered meanwhile by the recent collapses of the TerraUSD and Luna "stablecoins", and this quarter's 55% bitcoin slump.

Currencies in 2022: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgvdwbemopo/Pasted%20image%201656528271679.png

POSITIVES

In many ways, it is all down to commodity markets, where 50% and 60% rises in oil and gas are fuelling global inflation.

This has been the biggest H1 gain for crude since 2009. But to that add 20% and 30% jumps in wheat and corn and some violent squeezes in metals. So BofA estimates that commodities as a pack are on course for their best year since 1915.

Recession angst is starting to gnaw, however. Copper is down nearly 20% since March, which is its biggest quarterly fall since early 2020's pandemic plunge, and tightly squeezed nickel and zinc have decompressed 20% and 25% respectively.

BofA commodity analyst Michael Widmer says more volatility is likely, largely because of limited supply. "The next 6 months are going to be particularly problematic," he warned.

Some ,though, are trying to see the positives.

Beaten-up Chinese stocks are on the cusp of the traditional definition of a bull market, since they're up almost 20% from their trough.

Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid, meanwhile, found that the five worst H1 performances for the U.S. S&P 500 before this year's near 20% slump had all been followed by big bounces.

Inflation palpitations: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/mopanrqrbva/Pasted%20image%201655895473770.png

"In order of H1 declines, we saw 1) 1932: H1 -45%, H2 +56%, 2) 1962: H1 -22%, H2 +17%, 3) 1970: H1 -19%, H2 +29%, 4) 1940: H1 -17%, H2 +10%, 5) 1939: H1 -15%, H2 +18%," Reid said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks, Futures Drop as Recession Woes Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US futures sank Thursday after central bankers warned that inflation will persist, fueling concerns of recession. Asian currencies rebounded with the release of improved Chinese economic data.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Mar

  • Savings and algorithms: UK supermarkets battle cost of living crisis

    Facing the toughest economic conditions in decades, Britain's supermarkets are cutting product ranges, searching for cost savings and patrolling each other's stores to check prices and products as they try to stay one step ahead. Like retailers across the world, UK grocers including market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's are struggling with the soaring cost of supplies, a shortage of key products and workers, and cash-strapped consumers. But they enter the downturn on the back of an already lengthy period of cost cutting due to fierce competition, forcing them to look for new ways to make savings while increasingly using data to predict customer reactions to change.

  • Exploring the Nike and Adidas ties to Pumpkin Ridge LIV tournament golfers

    As most Portland Business Journal readers are well aware, the LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament tees off at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on Thursday. The invitational is shrouded in controversy due to its links to the Saudi Arabian government, which has a dismal record on human rights. Last week, we reported on the price that Pumpkin Ridge might pay for hosting the tournament and dug in on how much the North Plains golf club stands to make financially.

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $273.86, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day.

  • Gun battles at sea: Cuba says it was in shootouts with boats heading to pick up migrants

    The Cuban Coast Guard was recently involved in two shootouts at sea with speedboats coming from the United States to pick up Cuban migrants, resulting in the death of one of the smugglers, according to the island’s ministry of the interior.

  • Marcos Jr. Sworn In as President Decades After Father Fled

    (Bloomberg) -- Incoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the nation’s ousted dictator, said he will focus on food sufficiency and pandemic recovery in an inaugural speech that paid tribute to his late father.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Ma

  • China AI Giant SenseTime Dives as Much as 51% as Lockup Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence software maker SenseTime Group Inc. slumped as much as 51% in Hong Kong on Thursday, after a lock-up of its shares expired following its initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only Gro

  • Ukraine Latest: Amnesty Accuses Russia of War Crime in Mariupol

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s top spy sees a “grinding struggle” ahead for Russia in Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin’s military able to make incremental gains but no significant breakthrough as it seeks to take control of large parts of its neighbor.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidD

  • With IPOs on ice, banks' stock offering fees plummet

    Recession fears and Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent a chill through equity capital markets (ECM) in the second quarter, depriving bankers of lucrative fees for arranging stock sales such as initial public offerings (IPOs). The slowdown drove global investment banks' fees from ECM deals down 74% to $2.6 billion, according to Refinitiv data, dragged by the worst quarter in 13 years for ECM markets globally. Bankers hope market conditions will improve in the second half of the year, with luxury auto maker Porsche, chip-maker ARM and skincare firm Galderma expected to catch the next available IPO window.

  • White Sox offense explodes, Yoán Moncada returns in win over Angels

    Seven White Sox hitters ended up with two or more hits on the night.

  • Ranking the home uniforms of all 30 MLB teams

    What teams wear the best uniforms, which give them a home-field advantage when it comes to fashion.

  • McCormick cuts outlook, General Mills tops earnings estimates, Shopify stock split goes into effect

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in intraday trading.

  • Fossils: Cave woman one million years older than thought

    New research complicates our current understanding of where humans came from.

  • Brooks Koepka responds to Rory McIlroy’s ‘duplicitous’ accusation after LIV Golf move

    The four-time major winner has responded to criticism ahead of his debut in the Saudi-backed tour in Portland

  • Dealmakers Buckle Up as Records Give Way to Ruptures in M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months on from their busiest-ever year, dealmakers are facing the reality that a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions may be more than a temporary blip.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingGlobal M&A values have fallen 17%

  • Lenskart in $400 Million Deal to Create Asian Eyewear Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenskart is buying a majority stake in Japan’s Owndays Inc. in a deal that will create one of Asia’s biggest online retailers of eyewear.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingThe Indian startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp. has

  • UAE Partners With Startup Deel to Expedite Foreign Worker Visas

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingThe United Arab Emirates is forging a partnership with startup Deel to speed up the visa process for f

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?