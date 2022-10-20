Markets latest: Tesla tumbles after sales fall $640m short of expectations - live updates

James Warrington
Tesla shares retreated in after-hours trading - Reuters
Tesla shares retreated in after-hours trading - Reuters

Shares in Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car company and the source of most of his wealth, tumbled after the company reported sales which fell $640m (£570m) short of expectations.

The stock fell 7pc in late trading on Wednesday after the company blamed a strong dollar and challenges in delivering its cars to customers for the performance.

The California-based carmaker was expected to report sales of $22.09bn in the three months to the end of September. Despite missing analysts' targets, sales rose from $13.8bn a year ago to $21.45bn and net profit doubled to $3.3bn.

Two weeks ago the company said it missed its electric car delivery targets despite an acceleration in the pace of its production line, blaming a shortage of car transporters.

Tesla delivered 344,000 vehicles during the three months to Sept 30, falling short of the 365,000 forecast by analysts. It did make more cars, however, with 366,000 electric cars rolling off production lines, up from 258,580 in the second quarter.

Before the results were published, analysts led by Daniel Ives at Wedbush Securities said investors were "starting to worry that the bloom is coming off the rose in the Tesla story with delivery shortfalls front and centre."

05:14 AM

Double-digit rail fare rise scrapped over work from home fears

Train travellers are to escape a double-digit rise in ticket prices linked to soaring inflation, amid fears it would prompt more to abandon the railways.

Industry leaders have been told by ministers that a scheduled increase in fares of 12.3pc will not go ahead. The annual increase would have been based on July’s retail prices index (RPI).

The rise will also be delayed from January until March of next year for the third year in a row.

Fares are expected to rise, but will be significantly lower than RPI for the first time.

Read the full story by Oliver Gill here

05:07 AM

Good morning

The pound is back under pressure after rebounding on Monday in the wake of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reversing virtually all of Liz Truss's debt-fuelled, tax-cutting mini-Budget that hammered financial markets.

Sterling was back around $1.12 early on Thursday morning, down from more than $1.14 on Tuesday, as the Truss government faced more political upheaval following the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Meanwhile, the dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen tumbled to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention.

5 things to start your day 

1) Threat of 12.3pc train fare increases prompts break with RPI: Ministers tell rail bosses to plan for prices rises well below inflation.

2) Russian oligarch denied access to funds to maintain Surrey mansion: NCA claims Petr Aven sought to use business bank accounts to evade sanctions.

3) ‘Necessary pain’ required to tackle inflation, warns Fed official in interview: Loretta Mester signals she is prepared to vote for another big rate rise in November

4) Amazon under fire over failure to stop children watching ‘mature’ videos: Ofcom accuses websites of putting profits before child safety.

5) Hong Kong spends billions 'trawling the world for talent' to save crippled economy: ‘Top talent pass’ aims to reverse exodus of foreign nationals.

What happened overnight 

Asian markets plummeted on Thursday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street, while the dollar regained its strength as surging inflation, interest rate hikes and recession fears returned to the fore.

The positive start of the week, helped by forecast-beating earnings and a major Truss government policy U-turn, gave way to the downbeat mood that has characterised markets all year.

Hong Kong stocks sank at the open of business on Thursday, with the Hang Seng Index falling 1.70pc, or 280.49 points, to 16,230.79.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.50pc, or 15.07 points, to 3,029.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.63pc, or 12.52 points, to 1,969.32.

Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington and Taipei were all off at least 1pc.

Coming up today

Financial: AJ Bell, Dechra, Dunelm, Rentokil, Travis Perkins (trading statements)

Economics: Producer price inflation (Ger) Business confidence (Fra), Jobless claims (US)

