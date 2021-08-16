Meggitt backs £6bn takeover from US rival - live updates

Aircraft - M.80 Dassault Falcon

07:37 AM

New Zealand trade deal ‘highly possible’ by end of August

Hopes are growing that a trade deal with New Zealand, the second ground-up accord of the post-Brexit era, can be secured within weeks, reports Louis Ashworth.

He writes:

An insider at the Department for International Trade said an announcement on New Zealand before the end of August is “highly possible” as discussions intensify.

A deal would come hot on the heels of Britain’s outline agreement with Australia, which was unveiled in June.

The Government hopes to get the Australian partnership signed off by Boris Johnson and his counterpart Scott Morrison when the latter visits Britain in October for the Cop26 climate conference.

Read the full story here.

07:22 AM

Meggitt shares slide

Meggitt shares have dropped 0.5pc to 815p after the British aerospace and defence company formally recommended a £6.3bn takeover from US peer despite a higher approach from another American firm.

However despite the daily drop, the share price has almost doubled in the past month - up 95.9pc.

07:10 AM

Meggitt backs Parker Hannifin takeover

British aerospace and defence company Meggitt has formally recommended a £6.3bn takeover from US peer despite a higher approach from another American firm, reports Alan Tovey.

Coventry-based Meggitt’s board is backing the 800p-a-share cash offer, which is at a premium of 71pc to the company’s share price before the prospective deal was revealed.

However, US company TransDigm is trying to gatecrash the deal, revealing a potential 900p per share offer.

Meggitt, which has contracts to supply the UK military with sensitive equipment, said that Parker has offered a series of undertakings to protect British national security and the company’s UK footprint if the deal goes ahead.

Documents detailing the offer said that the Takeover Panel is due to announce a deadline for TransDigm to set out whether it will make a formal offer for Meggitt.

A meeting for Meggitt shareholders to vote on Parker Hannifin’s offer is scheduled for September 21.

Read more on this story here: The £7bn dogfight for a British defence champion

07:06 AM

FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc

The FTSE 100 has dropped 0.7pc this morning, to 7,166.89 points.

The FTSE 250 is also down 0.3pc to 23,716.53 points.

07:05 AM

Markets across Europe fall on opening

06:59 AM

House prices cool at top end of market, says Rightmove

Letting and estate agents signs outside flats on the Old Kent Road in London - Anthony Devlin /PA

Asking prices for the UK's most expensive properties slipped for the first time this year, property website Rightmove said.

The average value sellers are seeking fell by 0.3pc this month, with homes worth more than £616,421 suffering a sharper drop after the government started tapering back a temporary tax break on property purchases. This disproportionately hit demand for bigger houses, where sellers saved the most on stamp duty.

“Prices only fallen in the upper-end sector, which is usually more affected by seasonal factors such as the summer holidays and has also seen the greatest withdrawal of stamp duty incentives,” said Tim Bannister, director of property data at Rightmove.

Rightmove’s findings confirm other readings of the market that show momentum slowing after a frenzy to complete transactions before the tax break lapses.

However buyer demand remained strong in the first week of August, up 56pc compared to the same period before the pandemic. Homes are selling at the quickest rate on record, one month faster than before the first lockdown.

06:45 AM

Cobham and Ultra Electronics agree to deal

The Eurofighter Typhoon jet which uses technologies made by both Ultra Electronics and Cobham - Ints Kalnins /Reuters

Ultra Electronics has agreed the terms of an all-cash deal from Cobham which the two aerospace and defence companies say will create a stronger combined business and protect UK national security and the country’s industrial base, reports my colleague Alan Tovey.

Backed by Ultra’s management, the £35 per share offer lists a series of “binding commitments to HM Government” aimed at easing concerns about the takeover by Cobham, which is owned by US private equity firm Advent International.

The regulatory filing says that Cobham “recognises the specific importance of Ultra's contribution to the UK's economy and national security” and has agreed to provide “legally binding and enforceable commitments”.

The two companies will now “engage proactively and collaboratively with HM Government to agree the detailed terms, duration, nature and form of these commitments”.

Key pledges in the commitments include “safeguarding and supporting the UK's national security” with protection for sovereign UK capabilities, and continued supply of technology to the UK forces.

Ultra is a vital supplier of sonar systems to the Royal Navy as well as electronics critical to the operation of the UK’s fleet of Trident nuclear missile submarines. The company also supplies Uk allies in the "Five Eyes" group, which includes the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

To further ease worries, British nationals will be on the board to counter national security concerns.

Cobham’s offer for Ultra, which values the business at £2.6bn and represents a 63pc premium to the company’s previous share price, has been attacked by a series of defence commentators.

Senior former military leaders have warned that Ultra’s sensitive technology needs to be protected from foreign ownership.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who has the power to step in if he feels a deal risks the UK’s interests, is understood to be “actively monitoring” the process.

Read more on this story here:

06:38 AM

BHP reviewing future of its petroleum business

Mining giant BHP has said it is reviewing the future of its petroleum business and could seek a merger for the division with an Australian oil firm.

BHP, which is listed in both London and Sydney, told shareholders this morning that it has started a strategic review to reassess the position of the petroleum business within its portfolio.

It said a "number of options are being evaluated", including a potential merger with Woodside Petroleum.

"While discussions between the parties are currently progressing, no agreement has been reached on any such transaction," the company added.

06:35 AM

Expert reaction: China Data Disappoints

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Asia Pacific OANDA, comments:

China's data dump has added to Asia's gloom. Fixed Asset Investment at 10.30pc, Industrial Productions at 6.40pc and Retail Sales at 8.50pc, all missed forecasts by quite a large margin. Additionally, Unemployment crept higher to 5.10pc. The July data has been adversely affected by the massive flooding in China over that period, plus the movement restrictions internally and at key export ports, to curb the stubborn appearance of the delta variant, albeit in small numbers.

The latter is weighing on investor's nerves now, especially when one looks at the evolution of outbreaks in the region from Australia to Singapore to Japan and everywhere in between. If anyone can break the trend, it is China. But widespread outbreaks and restrictions would be a game-changer for the Asia recovery, and one could argue, the global one as well when one considers the implications to supply chains.

06:18 AM

FTSE due to drop on weak China data

Good morning.

The FTSE is set to sink by around 0.6pc this morning on the back of sluggish economic data out of China as well as fresh virus outbreaks around the world.

China posted a sharp slide in retail sales data, down to 8.5pc in July from 12.1pc in June, and much worse than estimates of 11.5pc. Exports also sank to their lowest levels this year, leaving the superpower in a weak position as the third quarter gets underway.

"This morning’s weakness in the latest economic data from China amid concerns over the recovery appears to have acted as a drag on sentiment in Asia, and this looks set to translate into a sharply lower European open," CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson warned.

5 things to start your day

1) Older workers face being left out of Britain’s economic recovery after figures showed they are more likely to be stuck on the furlough scheme than under 25s for the first time.

2) Britain’s vaccine mega-factory will seek to combine flu and Covid jabs into a single shot, in an attempt to speed up booster programmes, its boss has said, adding that the UK’s vaccine stockpile is so big that its services will not be needed until 2022.

3) Amazon is adding own-brand groceries to its UK website to bolster its online offering, as the retail titan steps up its assault on British supermarkets.

4) New Zealand trade deal highly possible by end of August: Insiders say trade secretary Liz Truss would be driving a hard bargain on key areas of interest.

5) Assertive women are losing jobs – City bosses must confront their double standards

What happened overnight

Asian shares slipped on Monday, amid worries about surging coronavirus infections in the region, as well as concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government's collapse.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sagged 1.9pc to 27,441.12 in morning trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4pc to 7,594.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.6pc to 26,237.92, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4pc to 3,530.45. South Korean markets were closed for Liberation Day, a national holiday.

Analysts said the relatively slow vaccination rollouts in Asia are pushing down investor sentiments. Japan, Thailand and Malaysia are among nations reporting several record daily new cases recently and several nations have seen surges outpace or otherwise hinder their vaccination rollouts.

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi