Primark owner raises profit outlook despite pingdemic sales blow - live updates

Morgan Meaker
·4 min read
Primark experienced lower sales during the pingdemic - Jason Alden/Bloomberg
06:52 AM

UK terminates Valneva vaccine deal

Drugs company Valneva is due to start mass manufacturing the jab at its plant in Livingston in Scotland - Michael McGurk&#xa0;/The Telegraph
The British government has terminated its coronavirus vaccine deal with French-Austrian biotech Valneva, over an alleged breach of supply obligations.

Britain "has alleged that the company is in breach of its obligations under the Supply Agreement, but the Company strenuously denies this," French-headquartered Valneva said in a statement.

The UK had ordered 100m doses of Valneva's vaccine, which is based on an "inactivated" version of the coronavirus itself. The company said it hoped its vaccine would be over 80pc effective.

"Valneva has worked tirelessly, and to its best efforts, on the collaboration with [the British government] including investing significant resources and effort to respond to [its] requests for variant-derived vaccines.

"Valneva continues to be committed to the development of VLA2001 and will increase its efforts with other potential customers to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be used in the fight against the pandemic," it said.

Valneva said its Phase 3 results should be available early in the fourth quarter.

"Subject to these data and MHRA approval, Valneva believes that initial approval for VLA2001 could be granted in late 2021."

06:38 AM

Primark owner expects higher profit despite pingdemic blow

Good morning.

Primark sales fell unexpectedly in the fourth quarter as the "pingdemic" forced thousands of Britons to self-isolate and deterred many from making high street trips, leading to a drop in footfall.

UK like-for-like sales sank by 24pc in the first four weeks of the quarter compared to the same period pre-Covid, but improved to fall 8pc in the final month, with Primark predicting an overall drop of 17pc compared to 2019 trading.

However, a third quarter surge meant second half sales are expected to reach £3.4bn, with the brand's full-year operating profit set to surpass last year's figure after the retail chain benefited from lower labour and operating costs after reopening stores following repeated lockdowns.

Owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said Primark's operating profit margin remained "strong" despite the "lower than expected" sales of the latest quarter, while its food and sugar businesses performed well, leading ABF to raise its profit outlook for the year to the 18 September.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain poised to delay customs checks again Firms warned the controls would fuel further disruption to goods flowing across the Channel and hammer consumers with higher prices.

2) Confidence surges on hopes UK will rip up Brussels rules More than two-thirds of financial institutions believe London will not be toppled as a result of leaving the EU, according to new research.

3) No more business taxes, demands CBI chief Tony Danker urged ministers to spare firms from further punishment as they confront a ‘jaw-dropping’ rise in corporation tax rise to 25pc.

4) Thatcher rejected privatisation of Channel 4 Previously unreported papers have been unearthed by The Daily Telegraph as the current Government pursues privatisation.

5) New homebuyers soar as market continues to grow 24pc more people registered with Knight Frank as prospective new buyers in August, in a sign the housing market remains buoyant.

What happened overnight

The risk of a slower recovery from the pandemic shadowed global markets and Chinese technology stocks buckled under Beijing’s regulatory clampdown.

A Hong Kong gauge of Chinese tech names tumbled after a report that officials are seeking to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay. China’s online platforms have also been told to protect the rights of workers in the so-called gig economy. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index retreated for the third time in four sessions.

Meanwhile Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank 2.14pc over the turmoil.

"Buying the dip in China equities in this environment remains akin to catching a very sharp falling knife," Jeffrey Halley, senior analyst at trading platform Oanda, said. "Asian equity markets are starting the week on a sour note after a negative close on Wall Street. Typhoon Chanthu is bearing down on Shanghai, forcing the closure of schools, ports and flight cancellations and may mute activity on mainland markets today."

Coming up today

Interim results: S4 Capital

Trading update: Associated British Foods

Economics: Monthly budget statement (US)

