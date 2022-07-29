British Airways owner swings back to profit as travel chaos ruins summer getaways - live updates

IAG British Airways profit travel chaos cancellations delays Heathrow - REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

The owner of British Airways swung back to a profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic despite travel chaos that saw it cancel flights for thousands of passengers.

IAG posted an operating profit of €293m (£245m) in the three months to the end of June, up from a loss of almost €1bn in the same period last year and ahead of expectations.

The group, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, said its passenger capacity had recovered to 78pc of pre-Covid levels as demand for travel rebounded, though business travel lagged behind.

However, it slashed its forecasts for capacity in the second half of the year by 5pc after Heathrow capped the number of passengers allowed to depart from the airport over the summer.

Widespread staff shortages, compounded by strike actions, have sparked delays and cancellations across the industry and led to a bitter blame game between airlines and airports.

08:53 AM

Standard Chartered boosts buybacks as profit jumps

Standard Chartered was handed a boost thanks to a strong quarter for its traders, despite fears that a slowing global economy could squeeze its lending business.

The London-based bank reported pre-tax profit of $1.3bn (£1bn) in the second quarter – up 7pc – as traders benefitted from volatility in global markets along with many of its Wall Street peers.

The lender announced a $500m share buyback and plans to return more than $5bn to shareholders over the next three years.

Bill Winters, chief executive of StanChart, said:

We remain disciplined on expenses, with significant savings delivered and maintained a strong capital position. We remain confident in the delivery of the financial targets we set out in February.

08:39 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 looks set to end the week on a positive note after a string of upbeat company results.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc in early trading, led higher by financial stocks.

NatWest topped the index with gains of 8pc after it announced a £1.8bn dividend for shareholders as its profits rose.

Standard Chartered was up 3.6pc after it was boosted by a record trading results. HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds were all also in the green.

Testing firm Intertek was the morning's biggest laggard, shedding 6.5pc after it warned on lower profit margins.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 jumped 0.8pc, with Morgan Advanced Materials leading the gains.

08:24 AM

Fashion brands targeted in greenwashing probe

Asos fashion CMA greenwashing - NurPhoto

The competition watchdog has opened an investigation into environmental claims made by fashion brands Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda amid concerns over so-called greenwashing.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it opened an investigation into the three fashion brands “to scrutinise their ‘green’ claims,” saying it’s concerned that clothes, footwear and accessories are being marketed as eco-friendly with language that seems too vague and misleading.

The regulator is investigating claims across the British fashion sector and will target other areas including travel and consumer goods.

Asos said it's "committed to playing its part in making fashion more sustainable, including providing clear and accurate information about its products".

08:13 AM

France avoids recession as it returns to growth

France has swerved a recession after it returned to growth in the second quarter, though surging inflation and the threat of cuts to Russian gas supply still linger.

GDP rose by 0.5pc in the three months to the end of June after a 0.2pc contraction at the start of the year, beating expectations.

But most of the surprise came from trade, with consumer spending falling for a second straight quarter. Meanwhile, inflation hit a new record high of 6.8pc.

Spanish GDP jumped 1.1pc – almost three times the forecast level – but inflation hit a record 10.8pc.

It's part of a flurry of economic data from the EU, which culminates in figures for the eurozone as a whole.

08:06 AM

NatWest hands out £1.8bn dividend as profits rise

NatWest special dividend - Matt Crossick/PA Wire

NatWest will hand shareholders a £1.8bn special dividend as it posted a rise in profits, but acknowledged its customers were being hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

The bank posted a pre-tax operating profit of £2.6bn in the last six-month period, up 13pc and ahead of what analysts had predicted. Income was £6.2bn during the same period.

The company said it has released £46m from the impairment charges that it had previously set aside for a rainy day.

It declared an interim dividend of 3.5p per share and a special dividend of 16.8p per share – or £1.8bn.

Chief executive Alison Rose said:

NatWest Group delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2022, building on two years of progress against our strategic priorities. We are growing our lending to customers and continuing our £3bn investment programme to create a simpler and better banking experience whilst delivering sustainable dividends and returns for our shareholders.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open after a late rally on Wall Street last night.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2pc to 7,357 points.

07:56 AM

AstraZeneca lifts forecasts as Covid treatments drive sales

AstraZeneca Covid - Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

AstraZeneca has raised its revenue outlook after sales in the second quarter were driven by growth in all areas including Covid treatments.

The British pharmaceutical giant now expects revenues to grow by more than 20pc as increasing use of its Covid treatments offsets a decline in its vaccine.

Revenue rose to $10.8bn (£8.8bn) in the three months to the end of June, beating analyst expectations. Earnings per share rose to $1.72.

AstraZeneca hailed growth in "every geography and every market", adding that its $39bn acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals also boosted performance.

07:47 AM

IAG boss: No signs of weakness in demand

Here's what Luis Gallego, chief executive of IAG, had to say about the results:

In the second quarter we returned to profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic following a strong recovery in demand across all our airlines. This result supports our outlook for a full year operating profit. Our performance reflected a significant increase in capacity, load factor and yield compared to the first quarter. Premium leisure remains strong while business travel continues a steady recovery in all airlines. Forward bookings show sustained strength and North Atlantic demand continues to grow following the lifting of the US Covid testing requirements in June. Although bookings into the fourth quarter are seasonally low at this time of year, we are seeing no signs of any weakness in demand. Our industry continues to face historic challenges due to the unprecedented scaling up in operations, especially in the UK where the operational challenges of Heathrow airport have been acute. Our airline teams remain focused on enhancing operational resilience and improving customer experience. I would like to thank those customers affected for their loyalty and patience and our colleagues for their hard work and commitment. We will continue working with the industry to address these issues as aviation emerges from its biggest crisis ever.

07:43 AM

BA owner swings back to profit

Good morning.

The owner of British Airways has swung back to a profit even as delays and cancellations sparked misery for British holidaymakers.

IAG posted an operating profit of €293m (£245m) in the three months to the end of June, up from a loss of almost €1bn in the same period last year and ahead of expectations.

The group has benefited from a rebound in demand after the pandemic, as well as higher ticket prices. But it's also scrapped flights for thousands of passengers, who've often faced lengthy delays at airports due to understaffing.

IAG said a cap on passenger numbers at Heathrow would limit capacity to 80pc of pre-Covid levels over the summer and 85pc in the fourth quarter – a reduction of 5pc compared to previous guidance.

5 things to start your day

1) Defence companies re-energised by war in Ukraine BAE Systems is expecting a flood of new orders from countries preparing for the return of industrial war

2) Chinese fleet of ‘dark’ oil tankers takes on Russian crude at sea Ships are reportedly turning off their tracking signals to transfer Russian oil in the mid-Atlantic

3) Amazon warns of hiring slowdown after second consecutive loss Jeff Bezos’s fortune rises by $14bn as shares jump

4) No new homes in West London as electricity grid runs out of capacity Housebuilders have been told it could take until 2035 to get new developments hooked up to the electricity network

5) Lord Cruddas’ wealth drops by £100m as CMC crashes 20pc The company says a weak pound and unfavourable exchange rates are to blame

What happened overnight

Asian stocks took their cue from a late rally on Wall Street, as markets focused on a possible slowdown in the pace of rate hikes rather than a US recession after data showed its economy shrinking for a second straight quarter.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4pc. Japan's Nikkei share average opened up 0.4pc, while the Seoul index and Australia's index opened up 0.75pc and 0.76pc respectively.

China did not mention its full-year GDP growth target after a high-level Communist Party meeting and said instead it will try hard to achieve the best possible results for the economy this year.

