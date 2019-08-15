Asian markets sink after recession fears rattle Wall Street

Financial markets around the world tumbled yesterday as a slew of ominous data suggested economies are ­being pushed to the brink of recession by increasing trade tensions.

One of the most reliable recession signals flashed red at the same time as Germany’s economy contracted, ­eurozone growth was slashed in half and Chinese factories suffered a shock setback.

The US Treasury yield curve – one of the most closely-watched harbingers of doom in bond markets – inverted for the first time since the run-up to the ­financial crisis. We’ll bring you the latest from the markets and all the reaction and analysis.

8:25AM

FTSE falls while European markets rise at open

Arguably, the only way was up for European markets this morning, after yesterday’s losses and a quiet day in the United States set the scene for a small bounce.

If there’s been a solid trend for the volatility of the last few weeks, it’s that the FTSE 100 tends to follow the trends of European stocks, only more weakly.

That’s not the case today, however. The FTSE is off about 0.2pc, with the latest Brexit brouhaha likely adding to negative sentiment.

(Reminder that you can use the Markets Hub tool above to check out the latest prices throughout the day)

8:02AM

Round-up: What went wrong on the markets yesterday?

A pedestrian passes the New York stock exchange Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America More

Yesterday was a torrid day across global markets, with the combination of poor German economic data and a major recession warning from the bond market combining to send equities sharply down. Here are the key moments, all from my colleague Tom Rees:

German GDP lands with a thud: Recession fears are mounting in Europe’s biggest economy after it was revealed that German GDP contracted in the second quarter, falling 0.1pc.

Recession fears are mounting in Europe’s biggest economy after it was revealed that German GDP contracted in the second quarter, falling 0.1pc. Yield curve go negative: The most trusted recession indicator on bond markets finally flashed red as storm clouds gather on the horizon for the global economy.

The most trusted recession indicator on bond markets finally flashed red as storm clouds gather on the horizon for the global economy. Markets react: Financial markets around the world tumbled on Wednesday as a slew of ominous data suggested economies are ­being pushed to the brink of recession by increasing trade tensions.

Indications remain that European stocks are going to open up — just barely — but given how sensitive markets have been lately, gains are likely to be quite fragile.

7:39AM

Oil on the ropes

Brent crude slid 2.97pc yesterday to $59.48 a barrel. Its only a little higher this morning. Traders are worried a general slowdown in the world economy will push down demand for energy.

7:26AM

FTSE 100 called to open up

Will Europe pull out of the global tailspin?

FTSE 100 futures are currently indicating the blue chip index will open up 0.23pc, at 7,110.

One thing to look out for will be ONS retail sales data at 9:30am, which will show how consumer spending held up in July.

7:23AM

Asian markets in the red

The slump on Wall Street continued to Asia overnight, with the Nikkei down more than 1pc and a smaller fall on the Shanghai stock exchanges.

As of 7am UK time, the Hang Seng was in positive territory — but just barely, up 0.1pc. It has wiped off all its 2019 gains in recent weeks amid political disruption.

7:15AM

Agenda: Five things to start your day

Retail figures will be released later this morning Credit: ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX More