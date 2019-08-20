Nationalism threatens world economy, warns BHP boss

The miner warned that the rise of nationalism and the escalation of the US-China trade war threaten the global economy. - AFP

8:29AM

Persimmon bids to rebuild its reputation

Persimmon has revealed a marginal decrease in profit for the first half of the year. Pre-tax profits were £509m, down from £516 in the same period last year.

It's been a tumultuous few months for the housebuilder. Former boss Jeff Fairburn walked the plank after a memorable interview with the BBC where he refused to discuss his gargantuan pay package. The government also threatened to bar the company from the lucrative Help to Buy market.

8:12AM

Ofgem launches investigation into power cuts

The energy watchdog has launched an investigation into the power cuts that struck the UK 11 days ago. The unprecedented Friday afternoon power outage left ­hospitals, airports, rail and road ­networks without powers, leaving commuters stranded and plunging towns and cities across England and Wales into darkness.

Our reporter Gareth Davies has the details:

"The probe will attempt to establish whether the parties involved - National Grid ESO, National Grid Electricity Transmission, 12* distribution network operators in England and Wales, as well as generators RWE Generation (Little Barford Power station) and Orsted (Hornsea) - breached their licence conditions."

Read the full story here: Lightning 'partly blamed' for National Grid power cut as Ofgem launch investigation

8:00AM

BHP warns of nationalist threat

After boosting its profits (but missing analyst forecasts), BHP is rewarding shareholders with a record dividend.

The miner warned that the rise of nationalism and the escalation of the US-China trade war threaten the global economy and returns for mining companies.

“There is no doubt that while this continues, it is actually putting a bit of a dampener on world economic growth, and certainly the prospects for world economic growth, that ultimately if not yet will impact the demand for our products,” said BHP's boss Andrew Mackenzie.

7:52AM

BHP boosts profits

BHP more than doubled its annual net profit as higher iron ore prices and a rebound from significant setbacks last year buoyed the world's biggest miner.

The company posted a $8.3bn (£6.9bn) profit for the year to June 30, up from $3.7bn in the previous year when heavy impairment charges related to the sale of its US shale assets and costs associated with the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil dented its results.