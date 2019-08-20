Nationalism threatens world economy, warns BHP boss

- Greene King sold for £4.6bn to Hong Kong owner of Superdrug and Three
- BHP boss warns that nationalism is a threat to the world economy
- FTSE 100 and 250 lifted as German government hints at stimulus
- US and Asian markets joins rally after White House plays down signs of impending recession
- Paddy Dear: The magic money does exist - but can we trust politicians to use it?
Persimmon bids to rebuild its reputation
Persimmon has revealed a marginal decrease in profit for the first half of the year. Pre-tax profits were £509m, down from £516 in the same period last year.
It's been a tumultuous few months for the housebuilder. Former boss Jeff Fairburn walked the plank after a memorable interview with the BBC where he refused to discuss his gargantuan pay package. The government also threatened to bar the company from the lucrative Help to Buy market.
Ofgem launches investigation into power cuts
The energy watchdog has launched an investigation into the power cuts that struck the UK 11 days ago. The unprecedented Friday afternoon power outage left hospitals, airports, rail and road networks without powers, leaving commuters stranded and plunging towns and cities across England and Wales into darkness.
Our reporter Gareth Davies has the details:
"The probe will attempt to establish whether the parties involved - National Grid ESO, National Grid Electricity Transmission, 12* distribution network operators in England and Wales, as well as generators RWE Generation (Little Barford Power station) and Orsted (Hornsea) - breached their licence conditions."
Read the full story here: Lightning 'partly blamed' for National Grid power cut as Ofgem launch investigation
BHP warns of nationalist threat
After boosting its profits (but missing analyst forecasts), BHP is rewarding shareholders with a record dividend.
The miner warned that the rise of nationalism and the escalation of the US-China trade war threaten the global economy and returns for mining companies.
“There is no doubt that while this continues, it is actually putting a bit of a dampener on world economic growth, and certainly the prospects for world economic growth, that ultimately if not yet will impact the demand for our products,” said BHP's boss Andrew Mackenzie.
BHP boosts profits
BHP more than doubled its annual net profit as higher iron ore prices and a rebound from significant setbacks last year buoyed the world's biggest miner.
The company posted a $8.3bn (£6.9bn) profit for the year to June 30, up from $3.7bn in the previous year when heavy impairment charges related to the sale of its US shale assets and costs associated with the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil dented its results.
Too early to raise a glass?
Good morning. FTSE 250 pub group Greene King managed to almost single-handedly lift the travel & leisure subgroup yesterday to become the best-performing sector across Europe. Weary markets managed to seize some ground so we'll be looking to see if the positivity can continue.
5 things to start your day
1) Families are increasingly worried about keeping their jobs and beginning to cut back on big spending decisions as a result. Confidence in major purchases slid rapidly this month, according to IHS Markit’s household finance index, raising fears over the stability of consumer spending.
2) Germany is on the brink of a recession after the country’s central bank warned that Europe’s largest economy is at risk of shrinking further in the third quarter of the year. German output will remain lacklustre and “could continue to fall slightly” in the three months to the end of September, the Bundesbank said, heightening fears of a global economic slowdown.
3) British Airways and Royal Dutch Shell have submitted plans to build Europe’s first plant that converts household waste into jet fuel. The duo will work with Velocys, a sustainable fuel specialist, on the site near to the Humber estuary in North Lincolnshire. It is hoped that around half a million tonnes of rubbish destined for landfill will be converted into cleaner burning aviation fuel.
4) The world's biggest cargo ship - longer than 36 buses - arrives in Europe: The latest giant of the seas, the MSC Gülsün, has docked in Europe after its first voyage from northern China set a record for container ships. The 400 metre (1,312ft) vessel can transport 23,576 standard 20ft long shipping containers - known as “TEUs” (Twenty Foot Equivalent units).
5) The rebirth of Detroit: Self-driving cars are transforming Motor City. Once synonymous with decline, poverty and crime, it is now home to hipster hotels, a buzzy restaurant scene and a slew of startups working on self-driving cars, air taxis and the tech that powers them. Electric scooters dot the pavements and it has a shared bicycle scheme, shiny new buses and a freshly-launched transit mobile app.
What happened overnight
Most Asian markets rose on Tuesday on the back of hopes for central bank and government stimulus measures around the world, while investors were also cheered by further signs of easing tensions in the China-US trade war.
By lunch Tokyo was up 0.4 percent, while Shanghai was slightly higher and Hong Kong was flat, weighed by profit-taking after four days of gains.
Sydney gained 0.6 percent, Singapore, Seoul and Taipei each put on 0.3 percent and Wellington rose 0.6 percent. Manila and Jakarta were both down.
Coming up today
Full-year results: BHP, which is trying to see off US activist Elliott Investments, has already released its results in Australia today.
Interim results: Empiric Student Property, Global Ports, John Wood Group, Persimmon, Tribal Group, SeaDrill
Economics: CBI manufacturing (UK), construction (eurozone)