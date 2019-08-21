Ryanair takes legal action to prevent pilot strike - markets latest news

The airline is taking legal action in both the UK and Ireland in a last ditch bid to avert strikes due to start tomorrow. - REX

8:50AM

A strong start for European shares

European stock markets have enjoyed a strong start to the day, with all of the major indices gaining ground.

Here’s how the continent’s blue-chip bourses stood as of about 15 minutes ago:

The FTSE 100 was 0.5pc up

was 0.5pc up France’s CAC 40 was 0.75pc up

was 0.75pc up Germany’s DAX was 0.5pc up

was 0.5pc up Spain’s IBEX was 0.75pc up

was 0.75pc up Italy’s FTSE MiB was 1.19pc up

8:34AM

Ryanair - what's happening today?

There's a lot to keep track of in this Ryanair story so this might help:

When are the strikes? Pilots in the UK and Ireland are planning separate 48 hour stoppages starting from midnight tonight in disputes over pay and conditions.

Pilots in the UK and Ireland are planning separate 48 hour stoppages starting from midnight tonight in disputes over pay and conditions. What's happening in the London courts? An application by the airline for an injunction to block UK pilots striking is to be heard by a judge in London on Wednesday.

An application by the airline for an injunction to block UK pilots striking is to be heard by a judge in London on Wednesday. What's happening in the Irish courts? The Irish High Court will rule on whether to grant the airline an injunction to block the planned strike by 180 pilots based in Ireland.

The Irish High Court will rule on whether to grant the airline an injunction to block the planned strike by 180 pilots based in Ireland. Anything else? Quite a bit, actually. The airline is also facing a wave of strikes over the next month by staff across its Spanish and Portuguese bases. The first Portuguese strike action is set to begin today. Belgian unions have told members not to comply with the carrier's request for them to staff flights that have been hit by the Portuguese industrial action.

Quite a bit, actually. The airline is also facing a wave of strikes over the next month by staff across its Spanish and Portuguese bases. The first Portuguese strike action is set to begin today. Belgian unions have told members not to comply with the carrier's request for them to staff flights that have been hit by the Portuguese industrial action. And the share price? It's dropped 17pc in the past month.

8:21AM

Ryanair could attempt to break strikes

Ryanair has been drawing up plans to keep as many services as possible in operation if it fails in its legal action.

Just in from our transport correspondent Oliver Gill:

One senior insider has told me @Ryanair has contingency plans in place to run all, or nearly all, UK flights even if the legal action fails and #strikes go ahead. This will be announced after the High Court decision this morning. — Oliver Gill (@ojngill) August 21, 2019

8:15AM

Ryanair's last ditch bid to avoid strike chaos

Parked Ryanair planes will be a common sight in the next couple of days if strike action proceeds. Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOL/AFP More

Ryanair should learn this morning whether its request to block 180 of its Irish pilots from striking tomorrow and Friday has been successful.

The Irish High Court is due to issue its decision on whether the 48 hour stoppage can proceed.

Ryanair claims that the strike action breaches an agreement it reached with the union last year. The budget airline also claims that the union has failed to submit detailed proposals ahead of balloting its members or issuing its strike notice and that the industrial action is timed to cause maximum disruption by coinciding with a scheduled strike by UK pilots.

We'll keep you up to date on developments throughout the day.

7:59AM

Facebook moves to address privacy concerns

Credit: Dado Ruvic/REUTERS More

Facebook is launching a long-promised tool that lets users limit what information the social network can gather about them on external websites and apps.

The move is an attempt by tech firm to head off criticism of its privacy practices which have been heavily scrutinised in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook said it is adding a section where users can see the activity it tracks outside its service, including through its "like" buttons. Users will be able to turn off the tracking.