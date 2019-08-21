Ryanair takes legal action to prevent pilot strike - markets latest news

- Second Chinese suitor emerges as frontrunner to buy 'Boris bus' maker Wrightbus
A strong start for European shares
European stock markets have enjoyed a strong start to the day, with all of the major indices gaining ground.
Here’s how the continent’s blue-chip bourses stood as of about 15 minutes ago:
- The FTSE 100 was 0.5pc up
- France’s CAC 40 was 0.75pc up
- Germany’s DAX was 0.5pc up
- Spain’s IBEX was 0.75pc up
- Italy’s FTSE MiB was 1.19pc up
Ryanair - what's happening today?
There's a lot to keep track of in this Ryanair story so this might help:
- When are the strikes? Pilots in the UK and Ireland are planning separate 48 hour stoppages starting from midnight tonight in disputes over pay and conditions.
- What's happening in the London courts? An application by the airline for an injunction to block UK pilots striking is to be heard by a judge in London on Wednesday.
- What's happening in the Irish courts? The Irish High Court will rule on whether to grant the airline an injunction to block the planned strike by 180 pilots based in Ireland.
- Anything else? Quite a bit, actually. The airline is also facing a wave of strikes over the next month by staff across its Spanish and Portuguese bases. The first Portuguese strike action is set to begin today. Belgian unions have told members not to comply with the carrier's request for them to staff flights that have been hit by the Portuguese industrial action.
- And the share price? It's dropped 17pc in the past month.
Ryanair could attempt to break strikes
Ryanair has been drawing up plans to keep as many services as possible in operation if it fails in its legal action.
Just in from our transport correspondent Oliver Gill:
One senior insider has told me @Ryanair has contingency plans in place to run all, or nearly all, UK flights even if the legal action fails and #strikes go ahead. This will be announced after the High Court decision this morning.— Oliver Gill (@ojngill) August 21, 2019
Ryanair's last ditch bid to avoid strike chaos
Ryanair should learn this morning whether its request to block 180 of its Irish pilots from striking tomorrow and Friday has been successful.
The Irish High Court is due to issue its decision on whether the 48 hour stoppage can proceed.
Ryanair claims that the strike action breaches an agreement it reached with the union last year. The budget airline also claims that the union has failed to submit detailed proposals ahead of balloting its members or issuing its strike notice and that the industrial action is timed to cause maximum disruption by coinciding with a scheduled strike by UK pilots.
We'll keep you up to date on developments throughout the day.
Facebook moves to address privacy concerns
Facebook is launching a long-promised tool that lets users limit what information the social network can gather about them on external websites and apps.
The move is an attempt by tech firm to head off criticism of its privacy practices which have been heavily scrutinised in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Facebook said it is adding a section where users can see the activity it tracks outside its service, including through its "like" buttons. Users will be able to turn off the tracking.
The feature has been launched in South Korea, Ireland and Spain and is due to be rolled out in other markets in the "coming months".
Ryanair in bid to stop pilot strikes
Ryanair is going to the High Court today in an attempt to block Thursday's strike action.
An application by Ryanair for an injunction is to be heard by a judge in London on Wednesday.
In Ireland, Ryanair has also sought an order at the High Court in Dublin to prevent around 180 pilots based in Ireland from going on a 48-hour strike from midnight on Thursday.
The application was contested by Forsa, the parent union of the Irish Airline Pilots Association. A judge is expected to give a ruling on Wednesday morning.
Boris heads to Boris, while crisis reigns in Italy
Good morning. Equities across Europe were lower yesterday amid political uncertainty, not least in Italy where prime minister Giuseppe Conte said he would resign. The pound went in the opposite direction after comments from Angela Merkel that Europe would think about practical solutions to the current Brexit impasse were interpreted as a chink of light in the stand-off between Downing Street and Brussels. Today the German Chancellor will be meeting with Boris Johnson in Berlin.
5 things to start your day
1) Second Chinese suitor emerges as frontrunner to buy 'Boris bus' maker Wrightbus: One of China’s biggest engineering companies has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to save “Boris Bus” maker Wrightbus. Weichai, part of giant state-owned conglomerate Shandong Heavy Industry, is in detailed discussions to buy the struggling bus company, The Daily Telegraph has learnt.
2) Shareholder revolts at annual meetings have “little impact” on restraining runaway pay across FTSE 100 companies, despite a fall in the average salary paid to chief executives last year, according to the CIPD and the High Pay Centre. Between 2014 and 2018 shareholders approved all FTSE 100 company pay policies presented at an AGM, with most votes sailing through, a report by the association for human resource professionals and the think tank found.
3) Yellowhammer port chaos is not even Project Fear: it is slapstick, writes Ambrose Evans-Pritchard. The Yellowhammer report excited my interest because it makes extraordinary warnings about ports in a no-deal Brexit, and I happen to have been talking to port officials over the past two weeks. These included the Boulogne-Calais chief and the head of the UK’s biggest port complex on the Humber. My conclusion is that the Yellowhammer section on ports cannot be true.
4) Britain is a touch richer than previously realised after new sums by the Office for National Statistics added an extra £26bn to annual GDP. The Government and charities replace buildings, machinery and other capital more frequently than expected, businesses develop more software in-house than was known, and services exports are larger than had been appreciated.
5) Lucy Burton finds out who the Hong Kong 'Superman' that's taking on British beer is: Hong Kong's richest man Li-Ka Shing. The 91-year-old was determined to change his circumstances from a young age, telling Forbes in 2010 that the "burden of poverty and this bitter taste of helplessness and isolation" that he felt as a child drove him on in adult life. He is the 28th richest person in the world with a net worth of around $32bn.
What happened overnight
Asian shares flatlined on Wednesday as investors took a step back after recent gains, with focus now turning to a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell at the end of the week.
Rising hopes for China-US trade talks have provided a much-needed lift to markets over the previous two days but with few fresh catalysts, dealers are keeping their powder dry ahead of Friday's address.
After positive signals from Donald Trump and some of his top advisers on Monday over progress in the talks with Beijing, and an olive branch with the delay of a ban on Huawei purchases, there have been few developments for traders to buy on.
"Our trade-war headline-inspired relief rally appears to have run its course as I suspect there is still a lot of nervousness among US investors as the global economic realities are just too hard to ignore," said Stephen Innes at Valour Markets.
With so much riding on the Fed, investors were understandably anxious. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dithered either side of flat after three straight days of gains.
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3%, while Shanghai blue chips added a slim 0.06%.
Hong Kong stocks went into the break slightly higher after swinging throughout the morning. The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 percent, or 28.98 points, to 26,260.52.
Coming up today
Interim results: Charter Court, Costain, Hansteen Holdings, Hostelworld, OneSavings
Economics: Public sector net borrowing (UK), mortgage applications and house sales (US), Federal Reserve minutes