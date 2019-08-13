UK prepares for wage data as geopolitics leaves markets on edge

UK wage growth is expected to have accelerated as the number of openings narrowed - REX

UK to release figures on second-quarter unemployment and basic wage growth

Strong readings could provide temporary respite to a sinking pound

Stocks on Wall Street ended in negative territory, with Dow Jones closing 1.49pc lower

Read more: Spoofing, Twitter and 'illegal market manipulation': does Burford have a case against Muddy Waters?

9:12AM

Path ahead for pound ‘will still be very tricky’ even if wage growth impresses

The pound is trading narrowly stronger against the euro today, and is 0.1pc down against the US dollar, as a broad sterling slide continues.

ING analysts say any one-day gains for the pound are likely to be quickly lost as Brexit uncertainty continues to drag on the currency. They write:

While the June UK wage growth may well hit another post-crisis high, any spill over into the market expectations of the BoE policy stance should be fairly non-existent as the Brexit uncertainty takes precedence over the monetary policy outlook. We view any days of GBP strength as a fade (such as yesterday) and see more sterling weakness ahead as we get closer to potential early elections , a road to which will still be very tricky and characterised by hard Brexit risks.

8:53AM

UK labour data could give pound a lift

Will narrowing job openings translate into higher pay for workers? Credit: Dominic Lipinski/ PA More

It is set — on paper, at least — to be another fairly quiet day today, with political factors remaining the biggest influence on the markets as disruption in Hong Kong, political fear in Argentina, and the usual gruesome twosome of Brexit and trade war worries.

The summer’s lower levels of market liquidity (i.e., how much money is being chucked around) mean movements can tend to be more exaggerated, increasingly the overall impression of sensitivity.

UK unemployment data, released in just under forty minutes, is unusual in that it is expected to be fairly upbeat, following a long period of strong unemployment stats in Britain.

Unemployment is expected to remain at its 40-year low of 3.8pc, despite data on from Friday that showed the UK economy shrunk during the second quarter of the year, its first contraction since 2012.

Basic wage growth is expected to have hit 3.8pc in the second quarter (from April to June) according to a Bloomberg survey of economists and forecasters, up from a 3.6pc rise between January and March.

Economist Craig Erlam, from trading platform Oanda, says:

There may be a rare piece of good news today though as the labour market data is released. This has been a constant source of positive news for the economy and forecasts today suggest there could be more of the same... ...Whether it will be enough to lift a currency that's mired in doom and gloom Brexit headlines is another thing. Of course, a shock weak report could deliver another blow to the pound and knock it below the psychologically-important 1.20 level.

8:25AM

Agenda: UK prepares for unemployment data as political worries move markets