UK prepares for wage data as geopolitics leaves markets on edge

- UK to release figures on second-quarter unemployment and basic wage growth
- Strong readings could provide temporary respite to a sinking pound
- Stocks on Wall Street ended in negative territory, with Dow Jones closing 1.49pc lower
Path ahead for pound ‘will still be very tricky’ even if wage growth impresses
The pound is trading narrowly stronger against the euro today, and is 0.1pc down against the US dollar, as a broad sterling slide continues.
ING analysts say any one-day gains for the pound are likely to be quickly lost as Brexit uncertainty continues to drag on the currency. They write:
While the June UK wage growth may well hit another post-crisis high, any spill over into the market expectations of the BoE policy stance should be fairly non-existent as the Brexit uncertainty takes precedence over the monetary policy outlook. We view any days of GBP strength as a fade (such as yesterday) and see more sterling weakness ahead as we get closer to potential early elections , a road to which will still be very tricky and characterised by hard Brexit risks.
UK labour data could give pound a lift
It is set — on paper, at least — to be another fairly quiet day today, with political factors remaining the biggest influence on the markets as disruption in Hong Kong, political fear in Argentina, and the usual gruesome twosome of Brexit and trade war worries.
The summer’s lower levels of market liquidity (i.e., how much money is being chucked around) mean movements can tend to be more exaggerated, increasingly the overall impression of sensitivity.
UK unemployment data, released in just under forty minutes, is unusual in that it is expected to be fairly upbeat, following a long period of strong unemployment stats in Britain.
Unemployment is expected to remain at its 40-year low of 3.8pc, despite data on from Friday that showed the UK economy shrunk during the second quarter of the year, its first contraction since 2012.
Basic wage growth is expected to have hit 3.8pc in the second quarter (from April to June) according to a Bloomberg survey of economists and forecasters, up from a 3.6pc rise between January and March.
Economist Craig Erlam, from trading platform Oanda, says:
There may be a rare piece of good news today though as the labour market data is released. This has been a constant source of positive news for the economy and forecasts today suggest there could be more of the same...
...Whether it will be enough to lift a currency that's mired in doom and gloom Brexit headlines is another thing. Of course, a shock weak report could deliver another blow to the pound and knock it below the psychologically-important 1.20 level.
Agenda: UK prepares for unemployment data as political worries move markets
Good morning. Markets will likely be weighed down today amid fears about a drawn out trade war between the US and China, protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's peso currency.
All eyes will also be on the pound, which rebounded yesterday following a plunge to a 10-year low against the euro on a no-deal Brexit warning. UK employment data released today may push the currency to fresh wobbles.
Five things to start your day
1) Traders have increased short bets against the pound to the highest level in more than two years as the currency continues to decline.
2) The financial watchdog is looking into last week’s “bear attack” on litigation funder Burford Capital by US short seller Muddy Waters.
3) Britons don’t seem to realise they’ve never had it so good. New statistics suggest families are becoming better off as ultra-low unemployment and rising wages boost their finances — but people are growing more pessimistic about the economy.
4) M&C Saatchi, the advertising agency group best known for its work on Conservative campaigns, has been punished by investors after admitting failings in its accounting had triggered a one-off charge of £6.4m.
5) And airline Cathay Pacific has threatened to sack staff who take part in the Hong Kong protests, bowing to demands of China’s aviation regulator. All flights out were suspended on Monday after thousands of protesters chanting “fight with Hong Kong, fight for freedom” descended on the terminal.
What happened overnight
Markets retreated in Asia on Tuesday as uncertainty over the China-US trade talks was compounded by increasing tensions in Hong Kong and the fallout of shock primary election results in Argentina.
Hong Kong fell 1.5pc in the morning session while Shanghai shed 0.7pc by lunch.
In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei-225 index lost 1.11pc, falling 229.38 points to 20,455.44, while the broader Topix index fell 1.15pc or 17.27 points to 1,486.57.
Cathay Pacific, which on Monday tumbled to its lowest levels in a decade after drawing China’s wrath over Hong Kong protests, fell as much as 5.4pc.
Coming up today
UK data on jobless claims, wages and the unemployment rate are the day’s big releases.
If the employment figures follow the pattern of recent releases, they should prompt a fairly typical response: The Government is likely to welcome an apparently-strong jobs market, while critics will (rightly or wrongly) suggest that Britain's unemployment rate, which hit a 45-year low in May, is underpinned by gig economy jobs and zero-hours contracts.
A post-Brexit delay slowdown might results in slightly worse figures.
Interim results: IFG Group, John Menzies, JPJ Group, Mears Group, Polypipe Group
Trading update: Card Factory, Volution Group
Economics: Jobless claims, wages and unemployment rate (UK), Consumer Price Index (US)