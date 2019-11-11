Shooting of Hong Kong protester sends markets tumbling - live updates

8:16AM

Protests spill into Hong Kong's central business district

Protesters with umbrellas attempt to face off riot police in Hong Kong. Credit: Vincent Yu/AP More

In Hong Kong, police fired tear gas in the central business district where some protesters, crouching behind umbrellas, blocked streets.

Office workers on their lunch break crowded the pavements and hurled anti-government abuse, Reuters reported.

Protests have been happening almost daily in Hong Kong, sometimes with little or no notice, disrupting business and piling pressure on the government.

But it is rare for tear gas to be fired during working hours in Central, an area lined with bank headquarters and shops with high-end brands.

The rising tensions have put a halt to a strong run for the territory's stock market, which has risen steadily this month on hopes of a US-China trade deal.

7:44AM

Escalation of tensions in Hong Kong sends markets into tailspin

A protester approaches a gas canister deployed in Central district of Hong Kong on Monday Credit: Vincent Yu/AP More

Tensions have escalated in Hong Kong after reports that police had shot a protester at close range. The protester was in critical condition, hospital officials said.

The Chinese-ruled territory spiralled into rare working-hours violence in its 24th straight week of pro-democracy unrest.

The violence usually begins after dusk. Some offices were closing early and workers were heading home.

The escalation caused renewed anxiety among investors in the region, sending markets into a tailspin. The Hang Seng index is trading more than 2.7pc lower today.

7:33AM

Agenda: How did the economy fare in Q3?

Good morning. We'll find out later today whether the UK economy expanded in the three months to the end of September, as third quarter GDP numbers are published.

Economists are anticipating a 0.4pc increase, rebounding from the 0.2pc contraction in the second quarter, with the UK's dominant services sector expected to be the main driver of growth.

5 things to start your day

1) Tech giant Prosus is warning Just Eat investors that it will walk away from its pursuit of the delivery company if they back a rival plan to merge with Takeaway.com: Prosus gatecrashed Just Eat’s marriage with Takeaway.com at the end of last month. Despite being armed with a €20bn (£17bn) war chest, boss Bob van Dijk is telling Just Eat shareholders that Prosus is not interested in buying both and would walk away if they pursue the Takeaway.com deal.