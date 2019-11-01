FTSE 100 set to open in the green as pound nears $1.30 – latest updates

Pound hovering under $1.30 after softer dollar gives it a midweek boost

Sterling has its best month in October since the financial crash

Global heavyweights eye ‘massively-undervalued’ pound as the fog clears in Westminster

Wall Street stocks finish lower amid global growth worries and US-China trade war

Russell Lynch: Christine Lagarde is not in Kansas any more as she takes over at the struggling European Central Bank​

8:44AM

Lookers shares plummet after profit warning

This morning’s profit warning has put a big dent in Lookers shares, which are down about 16pc currently, having fallen as much as 30pc.

On the FTSE 100, Auto Trader is leading fallers – possibly due to investor nerves about the car-sales sector.

8:37AM

Nervous market movements boost TP ICAP

TP ICAP, the biggest inter-dealer broker in the world, said its revenue jumped over the third quarter as market nerves led to an increase in trading.

It warned, however, that global uncertainties could impact its transaction volumes during the rest of the year, holding its current guidance.

Revenue for the three months to the end of September was 17pc higher than during the same period last year.

Peel Hunt analysts said:

Overall, the business delivered strong growth in Q3, benefitting from more volatile market conditions.

The company’s share price has fallen slightly at open:

8:31AM

Markets claw back some of yesterday’s slide

European markets have opened slightly upbeat, with the FTSE 100 recovering some of yesterday’s losses.

Credit: Bloomberg TV

The pound has continued to push slightly higher, and is just over $1.296.

8:03AM

Profit warning and leadership changes at Lookers

Phil White, the company's chairman, will act as executive chairman from Friday until a new chief executive is hired Credit: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Car dealership Lookers has warned on profits and announced a board clear-out just months after the launch of a probe by the City watchdog sent its shares crashing, my colleague Michael O’Dwyer reports. He writes: