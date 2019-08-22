Markets look for clues on Brexit as Boris Johnson meets Emmanuel Macron

7:50AM

Laura Ashley swings to a loss

Laura Ashley blamed a lack of consumer appetite for its furnishings as well as the challenging conditions across the retail sector as it swung to a loss in the year to June.

Pre-tax losses came to £14.9m against a profit of £100,000 last year. Sales also fell to £232m from £257m a year earlier.

Investors were already expecting the worst after the retailer issued two profit warnings in quick succession earlier this year.

7:24AM

Agenda: Boris Johnson goes to Paris

Good morning. Yesterday, sterling fell as low as $1.211 against the dollar and €1.091 against the euro on rising expectations of a no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on a tour of Europe’s power centres. Yesterday he met with German chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin and he will meet with French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris today.

5 things to start your day

1) Dynasties at war over Berlusconis’ TV deal to fight US streamers: It is a battle that has two of the Continent’s wealthiest dynasties going head to head. Both have dreams of a pan-European television empire capable of withstanding the streaming onslaught of US tech giants – and both have a history of giving their opponents no quarter.

2) Now the US has relaxed a rule banks hate, will they start making the sort of dodgy bets that sparked the financial crisis? asks Lucy Burton. Paul Volcker, whose decades-long career in Washington saw him serve under six presidents, once famously said that the only useful innovation from banks in recent history was the automatic teller machine.

3) Cobham’s proposed sale will rack up fees of almost £220m for banks and other advisers if the purchase of the FTSE 250 aerospace and defence company by a US-led private equity consortium goes ahead. The sale which values Cobham at £4bn will rack up charges estimated at between £166m and £190m for buyer Advent and £29m for the target company, according to the scheme of arrangement document posted on Wednesday.

4) Surging government spending and weak revenues are pushing up the budget deficit, leaving the Treasury on track for a surge in borrowing of £26bn this year, economists warned, potentially taking the deficit to nearly £50bn even before any extra "no deal" Brexit spending.

5) The cost of the trade war to American families will surge to $1,000 (£819) a year each after the US imposes a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods, according to Wall Street analysts. US shoppers will face a surge in costs from a 10pc tariff hitting another $300bn of Chinese goods later this year, lifting the impact of Mr Trump’s trade war on households from around $600 to $1,000, JPMorgan calculated.

What happened overnight

Asian shares went flat on Thursday as uncertainty over the outlook for both US interest rates and the chance of global fiscal stimulus sucked the life out of markets.

Moves were miniscule, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.2pc in very light volumes.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.1pc, as did Shanghai blue chips. But in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.87pc by lunch.

Wall Street was saved yesterday by surprisingly upbeat results from retailers, which sent Target surging 20pc and fellow retailer Lowe's up 10pc.