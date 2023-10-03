Markets may face 'new paradigm' -portfolio manager

STORY: Prior to its aggressive rate-hiking cycle to tame decades-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate near zero for roughly 15 years. But after 18 months of hikes, the central bank has indicated that rates may stay elevated for an extended period of time - which, Casey says, presents a "paradigm shift" for investors.

"So if we do move into an environment where the base rate of interest rates is a little bit higher than what we're used to," Casey explains, "then people start to question, 'How do you price particular parts of the market appropriately?' And so that's a kind of a growing pain the market may have to go through."