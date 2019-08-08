Markets find their mojo as currency war fears calm

China pegs yuan at weakest point since 2008, but stronger than feared

Global equities staged a muted comeback on Wednesday

Commodities have weakened slightly as investor fears subside

8:55AM

Pound climbs as traders focus on anti-Brexit hopes

The pound, which has been sliding in recent weeks as government rhetoric over a no-deal Brexit hardens, is seeing some gains today, up 0.17 against the dollar and 0.26 against the euro.

It recently hit a two-year low against the euro, and a 31-month low against the dollar, with investors worrying about the impact a sharp exit from the EU could have on Britain’ economy.

Sterling is still well below where it stood at the end of July, having recently hit a record low against a basket of other currencies.

8:43AM

Hargreaves unscathed by sorrows of Woodford

Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown appears to have avoided the worst amid the fallout from Neil Woodford’s equity fund suspension, boosting profits and adding clients. My colleague Michael O’Dwyer reports:

The FTSE 100 fund supermarket now manages almost £100bn of investor cash after boosting its assets under administration. Hargreaves’ boss Chris Hill said it was helped by its “best ever tax year end” as retail investors piled in to use their ISA and SIPP tax allowances before they lapsed.

Hargreaves is leading FTSE 100 risers, up 4.7pc currently

8:29AM

Agenda: Investors take stock as tensions cool

A semblance of positive sentiment is once again in the air this morning, with Asian markets rising and European stock upbeat at open.

Nerves could have taken things either way yesterday, but what started out as a hammering for US indices turned neutral after Wall Street mounted a dramatic recovery to close flat.

This time yesterday, traders’ minds were focused on a slew of rate cuts from central banks in New Zealand, Thailand and India. But what some feared could have become a flock of doves stayed as a trio, and fears of a full-blown currency war appeared to be premature — for the moment, at least.

Meanwhile, poor factory data from Germany wasn’t enough to upset a narrow rally in Europe, which one analyst said was feeling a ‘dead cat bounce’ after a series of successive falls.

China has set its daily reference rate for the yuan, which sank weaker than 7 to the dollar on Monday morning, at 7.0039 per dollar. It’s the first time Chinese currency has been pegged to such a weak level since 2008, but is stronger than the 7.0156 predicted by a group of analysts and traders polled by Bloomberg — likely to further soothe nerves.