Markets find their mojo as currency war fears calm

- China pegs yuan at weakest point since 2008, but stronger than feared
- Global equities staged a muted comeback on Wednesday
- Commodities have weakened slightly as investor fears subside
- Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Trump’s trade wars make a no-deal Brexit increasingly dangerous for the EU
Pound climbs as traders focus on anti-Brexit hopes
The pound, which has been sliding in recent weeks as government rhetoric over a no-deal Brexit hardens, is seeing some gains today, up 0.17 against the dollar and 0.26 against the euro.
It recently hit a two-year low against the euro, and a 31-month low against the dollar, with investors worrying about the impact a sharp exit from the EU could have on Britain’ economy.
Sterling is still well below where it stood at the end of July, having recently hit a record low against a basket of other currencies.
Hargreaves unscathed by sorrows of Woodford
Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown appears to have avoided the worst amid the fallout from Neil Woodford’s equity fund suspension, boosting profits and adding clients. My colleague Michael O’Dwyer reports:
The FTSE 100 fund supermarket now manages almost £100bn of investor cash after boosting its assets under administration. Hargreaves’ boss Chris Hill said it was helped by its “best ever tax year end” as retail investors piled in to use their ISA and SIPP tax allowances before they lapsed.
Hargreaves is leading FTSE 100 risers, up 4.7pc currently
Agenda: Investors take stock as tensions cool
A semblance of positive sentiment is once again in the air this morning, with Asian markets rising and European stock upbeat at open.
Nerves could have taken things either way yesterday, but what started out as a hammering for US indices turned neutral after Wall Street mounted a dramatic recovery to close flat.
This time yesterday, traders’ minds were focused on a slew of rate cuts from central banks in New Zealand, Thailand and India. But what some feared could have become a flock of doves stayed as a trio, and fears of a full-blown currency war appeared to be premature — for the moment, at least.
Meanwhile, poor factory data from Germany wasn’t enough to upset a narrow rally in Europe, which one analyst said was feeling a ‘dead cat bounce’ after a series of successive falls.
China has set its daily reference rate for the yuan, which sank weaker than 7 to the dollar on Monday morning, at 7.0039 per dollar. It’s the first time Chinese currency has been pegged to such a weak level since 2008, but is stronger than the 7.0156 predicted by a group of analysts and traders polled by Bloomberg — likely to further soothe nerves.
Into the vacuum
Today has the potential to be very quiet: there’s little economic news to focus on, so unless big talk comes out of the US or China, we might expect to see another day of steady recovery.
There are plenty of signs to keep an eye on on, however. The global bond market has continued its paroxysm in recent days amid an investors rush for safety, even if that means buying coupons with negative yields.
- Read more: Rock-bottom interest rates, 100-year debt and negative yields: why has the bond market gone haywire?
China and the US have both signalled they expect trade talks to resume in September, so August may stretch ahead as a nervous patch, inflected by the occasional Donald Trump Twitter rant. I’ll bring you the latest news as it happens.
In the diary today...
Trading statement: AA, Bellway
Economics: RICS house price balance, Jobless claims (US)