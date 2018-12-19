Markets Right Now: Stocks move higher as oil price rebounds

Stock traders work at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher on Wall Street as energy companies benefit from a partial recovery in oil prices following a huge loss the day before.

GlaxoSmithKline jumped 3.1 percent Wednesday after agreeing to combine its consumer product business with Pfizer's.

FedEx plunged 10 percent after the company said international shipping fell in the latest quarter.

Facebook fell 2.3 percent after the New York Times reported that it gave big technology companies far more access to users' personal data than it has previously said.

Trading was quiet as the Federal Reserve wraps up its last meeting of the year.

The S&P 500 rose 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,567.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,885. The Nasdaq added 55 points, 0.8 percent, to 6,839.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street and oil prices are climbing back after a huge drop the day before.

Trading was relatively subdued early Wednesday ahead of an interest rate policy announcement by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point.

General Mills jumped 7.1 percent after the cereal maker reported strong quarterly results.

The U.S.-listed shares of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline rose 3.9 percent after announcing a deal to combine its consumer products business with Pfizer's.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,552.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,739. The Nasdaq composite added 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,806.