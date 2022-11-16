Markets are obsessed with China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy and it’s made this stock a bargain

Gucci bags - Saverio Marfia/WireImage

We all know that the stock market throws up bargains on occasion. But how do we spot them?

One fund manager has a method.

Nick Clay, who runs the Redwheel Global Equity Income fund, likes “controversial” stocks.

His thinking is that such shares will tend to have their price marked down by the market. If he can sift through these stocks and identify the ones where the controversy will pass, he stands to profit.

“We look for stocks where there is some kind of controversy because that is how we get the value we seek,” he says. “We see patterns that help us to tell if the controversy will be temporary or permanent.

“One pattern we see regularly is when investors become obsessed with one part of a business to the exclusion of the others. This is happening now with Kering, the Paris‑listed luxury goods company: the market is fixated with the effect of China’s zero‑Covid policy on the sales of its biggest brand.”

That brand is Gucci, which makes 35pc‑40pc of its sales in China. “Investors have become obsessed with the effect of China’s lockdowns on Gucci’s sales,” says Clay. “They are saying ‘Oh my goodness, Gucci is never going to grow again’. So they are fixating not just on one part of Kering, Gucci, but on one part of Gucci – its business in China.”

Clay now asks himself whether this “controversy” over Gucci is temporary or permanent.

“Do we think China is likely to remain in lockdown forever?” he says. “And when it does reopen, will the Chinese still want to buy Gucci? Well, they are still buying Gucci online. Kering’s online sales are growing by 30pc a year and now account for 15pc of sales.

“Then we check the brand awareness surveys. They show that Gucci features consistently in the top three anywhere in the world, including China and America. This is evidence that it is still a very relevant brand. So there is a high probability that Chinese consumers will come back to its shops when they can.”

But not only are investors assuming the worst as far as China is concerned, their obsession over Gucci’s fate in that country is making them overlook the value elsewhere in Kering’s stable of brands. Sales at its second largest, Saint Laurent, are about €2.4bn a year, compared with €10bn for Gucci, but are growing at 30pc‑40pc a year.

Story continues

“Saint Laurent is not a tiny brand,” says Clay, “and the others contribute several billion euros a year in sales between them.” One, Bottega Veneta, is growing at 13pc a year, while the growth rate of the others averages 29pc.

“So the controversy over China looks temporary, plus the rest of the business is growing well. Now we ask, is the stock cheap?” Clay says. “Our main valuation metric is free cash flow yield, which is what supports the dividend.” The measure focuses on the cash that actually comes into the business, as opposed to reported profits, which can differ for a variety of reasons.

“That free cash flow yield is now 6pc. The dividend yield is 2.5pc on the basis of this year’s forecast payment, then 3pc for next year, so the dividend will be twice covered by cash flow,” he says. This offers a healthy margin of safety.

“The shares trade at 16 times the earnings forecast for the year to the end of December, then 14.5 times the forecast for next year,” he says. “So it’s a growing business that is not expensive, especially in terms of free cash flow.”

Gross margins of 74pc and returns on capital of 14pc are also healthy. The latter were a dismal 4pc when Kering owned Puma, the footwear brand that Clay describes as “a distant third behind Nike and Adidas that was never going to catch them up”.

He says Kering’s growth and returns since it rid itself of Puma prove that it has managed the change successfully but some “controversy” lingers in investors’ minds about this too.

Clay says economic trends also favour businesses such as Kering, despite the current fears of recession.

“We really like the structural trends in luxury goods,” he says. “We are continuing to see growth in the middle classes worldwide and we think there is a move in democracies and non‑democracies alike to make wealth more equal; this is important for the luxury goods makers because these are aspirational brands.”

One to tuck away for the long term.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: EPA: KER

Share price at close: €547.20

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips